COVID-19 RULES

Why Germany is backtracking on mandatory working from home rule

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil appears to be watering-down his plan for mandatory working from home - and will instead make it optional, following criticism from the FDP and employers’ associations.

Published: 31 August 2022 10:33 CEST
Updated: 31 August 2022 12:21 CEST
A woman uses her kitchen worktop as a standing desk while working from home.
A woman uses her kitchen worktop as a standing desk while working from home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach

Plans for Germany to reintroduce a mandatory working from home rule from October, as reported by the Local last week, are now off the table.

According to news agency Reuters, a new draft of the ‘Corona Labour Protection Ordinance’ will be diluted to make ‘home office’ optional rather than a strict rule.

Since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020, Germany has brought in mandatory ‘home office’ working rules at different stages of the pandemic in a bid to protect people from and limit the spread of coronavirus. 

During these periods, companies are meant to offer people the opportunity to work from home unless there are operational reasons that don’t allow it. 

Reuters said the new draft regulation states that workplaces should create hygiene concepts to protect against Covid-19 infections and that employers could think about offering workers the option to work from home – but it would not be mandatory.

“In addition to measures to implement the AHA+L rule (keeping distance, hygiene good practice, mask-wearing and ventilation), these (concepts) may also include reducing workplace personal contacts, for example by reducing the simultaneous use of rooms and by offering employees the opportunity to work in a home office,” the new draft says. 

According to the report, the SPD’s Heil is also dropping plans to require employers to offer Covid testing twice a week to workers and instead, employers should give employees the option to test themselves regularly free of charge.

The most recent mandatory working from home obligation ended in March this year. Since then, many people have returned to their workplace on a more regular basis, although the culture of flexible working remains.

The coalition government plans to approve the new draft at a cabinet meeting in Meseberg on Wednesday, according to reports. The regulation is set to take effect on October 1st and expire on April 7th, 2023. 

Why have the plans changed?

According to Reuters, the Labour Minister backtracked on the stricter regulations following criticism from the SPD’s coalition partners, the business-friendly FDP, and from the BDA employers’ association.

Employer President Rainer Dulger said it was “time to leave the panic corner and come to normality with corona”.

He said companies would implement infection control plans “reliably as usual, while ensuring operational processes and their own profitability”.

Questions had also been raised about the extra cost a working-from-home regulation could have on employees.

With consumer energy prices set to rise to astronomical levels in the coming autumn and winter, many workers may be relieved to know that they will have the option to go into the office to work, instead of having to keep their homes heated during work hours.

A member of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Anja Piel told the Augsburg Allgemeine: “Using home office to shift costs for work – which includes heating the workplace – onto employees is a no-go.”

EDUCATION

Why Germany is facing a shortage of ‘up to 40,000 teachers’

With pupils returning to schools across Germany, there are warnings that the country is currently seeing a shortfall of tens of thousands of teachers.

Published: 30 August 2022 12:43 CEST
Why Germany is facing a shortage of 'up to 40,000 teachers'

The supply of teachers has deteriorated in all of Germany’s 16 states, said German Teachers’ Association president Heinz-Peter Meidinger.

“Nationwide, we assume a real gap of at least 30,000, maybe even up to 40,000 unfilled positions,” he added.

The situation of filling positions with fully trained teachers has “once again become much worse compared to last year,” said Maike Finnern, president of the Education and Science Union (GEW).

“Lesson cancellations right at the beginning of the school year are already happening,” said Udo Beckmann, chairman of the VBE union, adding that “larger learning groups, cutting back on support programmes and shortening of timetables” was also on the cards. 

‘Dramatic’ 

There are more than 800,000 teachers at schools and vocational schools across Germany.

The new school year has started in 11 of Germany’s 16 states. Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will follow next week, and pupils in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg will return to the classroom the following week. Traditionally, the two southern states are last in line to take their summer vacations.

But teaching shortage alarms have already been sounded by states. Bavaria said that some classes may have to be cancelled in the new school year in order to compensate for a lack of staff. 

In Berlin the school year began with more students than ever before, while at the same time there was a shortage of 875 teachers.

Saxony’s education minister Christian Piwarz (CDU), said at the start of the school year that the supply of teaching staff remained a difficult issue.  

Teachers’ Association head Meidinger said that the up to 40,000 unfilled teaching positions was an estimate, as schools had not yet started again in all states.

“But the numbers known so far are dramatic,” he added.

A pupil writes in English at a German school.

A pupil writes in English at a German school. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Marijan Murat

Overlapping problems

The lack of teachers has been a major problem in Germany for several years. But the situation seems to be coming to a head because of several problems that are merging together. These include:

– Germany’s general shortage of skilled workers is having an impact on the school sector. In June, the managing director of the Leibniz Institute for Educational Research and Information (DIPF), Kai Maaz, spoke of staff distribution issues on the training and labour market.

– Although there is a shortage of staff, more teachers are opting for part-time work. According to the Federal Statistical Office, just under 40 percent did not work full time in the 2020/2021 school year: the highest rate in 10 years.

– According to the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the states (known as the KMK), the number of schoolchildren is rising due to more births and immigration. There are currently almost 11 million schoolchildren in Germany. Furthermore, there are now more than 150,000 pupils from war-torn Ukraine.

– Political decisions, such as the expansion of all-day schooling, requirements for inclusion or language support, are further increasing the need for extra staff at schools.

– There is still a threat of staff absences due to illness and isolation rules following a Covid infection. Pregnant teachers are also absent because, according to Meidinger, they are banned from working almost everywhere because of Covid-19.

Germany’s education ministers are currently placing a “major focus” on recruiting skilled workers, said Karin Prien (CDU), education minister in Schleswig-Holstein. 

Possible short-term measures to “ensure the reliable supply of instruction,” include using more substitute teachers and “in individual cases, the merging of school classes”, said Prien.

She added that it was a long-term problem. 

“You can’t just think in terms of individual years or election periods, but rather think about the development of education 10, 20 years into the future,” said Prien. 

Vocabulary 

Shortage – (der) Mangel

Teachers – (die) Lehrer

School year – (das) Schuljahr

Unfilled/vacant – unbesetzt

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

