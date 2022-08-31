Read news from:
‘We are supposed to be borderless’: Why train travel in Europe is not up to speed

Is train travel in Europe up to scratch if people want a greener option to flying? Rail expert Jon Worth travelled 30,000km on 186 different trains across the continent to find out.

Published: 31 August 2022 16:49 CEST
Railway track in Spain
Part of the railway track from Marseille to Nice. Photo: Thierry Llansades, Creative Commons August 2016

In many ways, the lives of people in Europe have never been more intertwined: freedom of movement has made it simpler for people to relocate or work across borders, projects like Erasmus foster cultural and linguistic exchange, and the EU has connected politics across member states like never before.

But, as a new research project has revealed, the dream of a truly interconnected Europe has one very practical barrier: many of the rail connections between different countries are not fit for service.

“We are supposed to live in a borderless Europe, but when it comes to rail transport, borders still exist,” said Jon Worth, an activist and blogger who founded the Cross Border Rail project to highlight the issues in European rail transport. 

His message to the European Commission? “The EU’s transport policy is failing.” 

Worth first noticed the problems with cross-border rail transport when travelling around Europe for his job as a communications consultant.

While services varied across different EU states, the one constant was that, regardless of the location or the countries involved, travelling across borders by train was often far more difficult and inconvenient than it needed to be.

This observation became the seed of an ambitious new project: to travel across every internal border within the EU, and European Free Trade Area (EFTA), via train. In doing so, he wanted to paint a picture of the scale of the problem across Europe. 

“You have to first know the problem exists and then you have to practically start to unpick that problem to work out what you’re going to do about it,” he told The Local. “I didn’t really think of this as the purpose of my project at the beginning, but I’m basically bottling up practical experience from the ground and taking it to policy makers and saying, this is what we need you to fix.” 

A 30,000km rail journey

From coastal routes in Italy to the mountains of central Sweden, the journey involved travelling more than 30,000km by rail, taking 186 different trains and travelling 900km by bike and 1,500km by ferry, taxi and bus when gaps in railway services appeared. 

By experiencing the routes first-hand, Worth realised that cross-border services suffered from four key problems: repair work was needed on key areas of the track, some regions had infrastructure but no passenger transport, schedules were disjointed between countries and ticketing bugs were making it difficult for people to find and book services. 

Worth noticed, for example, that passengers travelling from Germany to Strasbourg often had to shell out more than double the actual ticket price due to a bug in Deutsch Bahn’s tariff system.

While a Berlin to Kehl Sparpreis ticket normally costs €61.90 and a regional connection between Kehl and Strasbourg is just €4.30, people booking the entire journey will be hit with a bill of €147.80 for a full-price ticket. 

“This is especially absurd as Strasbourg is the seat of the European Parliament,” Worth explained. 

In other places, including several routes between France and Spain, the services were good but there was simply no information on them available on many booking platforms.

That’s because the Spanish operators Euskotren and Rodalies de Catalunya don’t upload timetables to UIC Merits, the timetable system used by travel planners like DB Reiseauskunft and ÖBB Scotty. The result is that only travellers with a good local knowledge of rail services would even know that the trains were running.

“This type of data gap can be found anywhere in the EU,” Worth explained. 

‘Simple solutions’

In some cases, a small amount of investment appeared to be the answer. 

Like in the small town of Seifhennersdorf in Saxony, Germany, which has been left without its single rail service towards the Czech Republic due to a level crossing that needs to be repaired.

Or in the French town of Valenciennes – ironically enough, the location of the EU Railways Agency – where there is no direct route to Mons in Belgium due to 2km of missing track, and the one remaining route requires a long detour with irregular train services. 

In Lithuania, a train waits for hours in Turmantus before returning to Vilnius, rather than continuing the remaining 25km to Daugavpils in Latvia, leaving a gap in the connections between the two countries. In Worth’s view, a little extra fuel would be all it takes to solve this problem. 

In other cases, countries had failed to co-ordinate their train timetables, making this services near-to-unusable.

This was the primary issue between Tallin in Estonia and Riga in Latvia, where passengers heading north face an almost three-hour delay when changing at Valga, and passengers heading south have to wait almost four hours for their connecting train. 

Worth discovered a similar problem when heading from Marseille in France to Genova in Italy: there are no direct long-distance services via Nice and Ventimiglia and regional trains are so badly coordinated that anyone trying to make the trip has to wait at Ventimiglia for 1 hour 55 minutes heading eastbound and 52 minutes heading west.

These examples – and several more – were compiled into a list of 20 case studies where Worth claims the issues could be quickly and easily rectified. 

“What I want to show is that there are a whole host of problems that you can solve without much money,” he said. “There are simple solutions to so many of these problems.” 

‘Practice what they preach’

On each day of his 40-day journey around Europe, Worth sent a postcard to EU Transport Commissioner Adina Valean – but has yet to receive a response.

“I want the EU to fix these problems, but I don’t think at the moment the EU – the Commission is particular – has the necessary knowledge or the necessary political will to really solve them,” he said. “The EU says they’re in favour of improving international passenger transport, but whether they’re actually fully practising what they preach, I’m not so sure.”

Having built up what he describes as a “head full of knowledge and a hard disk full of footage” through his first-hand experience of the trip and conversations with local activists, his question is: “Why is the EU not doing this, why is a Commission official not doing this?”

In concrete terms, the Green Party activist hopes that the EU will “get its hands dirty” and intervene when needed to ensure that communities along Europe’s borders are better served by the rail network, especially when the governments of one or more countries are slamming the brakes on a much-needed project.

“The European Commission at the moment has no idea what’s happening on the ground in the majority of cases,” Worth said.

For Worth, two factors will be crucial in solving Europe’s cross-border rail issue: having the political will to cooperate across borders and having a clear sense of how much a reliable rail service can affect the lives of residents in the region.

One example of this is the ease of travelling between Copenhagen in Denmark and Malmö in Sweden, where trains run every 20 minutes and around the clock.

“I met someone who was going to the dentist in Malmö from Copenhagen,” Worth said. “It basically shows how much people’s behaviour has changed because they’ve got a reliable train. People have got to be able to rely on the train and allow their lives to change, knowing that the train can take the strain.” 

Regardless of whether trains are run by private or state companies, by Slovakia, Austria or Spain, the main priority is for governments to agree that “this is the function they want the trains to serve”, Worth said. 

“Only when you’ve been to some of these places can you really understand fully what it would really take in order to fix those problems,” he said. “And that aspect of how the personal is political is really, really central for me.” 

The Local has approached the European Commission for a comment. 

End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts – Germany says goodbye to cheap travel

For the last few months, Germans have enjoyed lower-cost travel thanks to the €9 ticket and a tax cut on fuel. But from September 1st, the two initiatives come to an end. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 31 August 2022 14:26 CEST
End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts - Germany says goodbye to cheap travel

In response to the soaring energy prices and cost of living which hit Germany hard after Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year, the coalition government brought in a number of measures to help ease the financial burden on citizens.

These included two measures specifically targeted at reducing the cost of travel: the €9 travel card and a tax cut on petrol and diesel for the months of June, July and August.

Was the €9 ticket a success?

The most headline-grabbing of these measures was the €9 ticket – a discount monthly travel card valid on all forms of regional public transport across Germany for the summer months of June, July and August.

According to Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), 52 million €9 tickets were sold over the three-month period and over 1 billion journeys were made in each of the three months that the ticket was valid, prompting the conclusion that users want cheaper travel and that people are willing to ditch their cars in favour of public transport.

VDV reported that more than 10 percent of the trips made with the €9 ticket were used for a route that would otherwise have been taken by car – resulting in an estimated saving of around 1.8 million tons of CO2.

An S-Bahn train in Berlin on the last day of the €0 ticket - August 31st.

An S-Bahn train in Berlin on the last day of the €0 ticket – August 31st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Deutsche Bahn board member, Evelyn Palla, said that over the three months, more passengers had travelled on regional services than before Covid, and one in five customers had “rediscovered public transportation” thanks to the ticket offer.

Thanks to its validity across all public transport types across the country, the ticket also meant that people who could not usually afford to travel out of their hometowns were able to make frequent day trips, and the nationwide validity made travel far less complicated. 

In an article about the cheap ticket offer on Wednesday, TV presenter and journalist for Germany’s ZDF channel Antje Pieper summarised what she liked about the ticket, summing up many people’s feelings. 

“Regardless of whether I was travelling in Munich, Mainz or Berlin, it was a good feeling not to have to constantly check whether I had the right ticket for local traffic,” she said.”

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by The Local showed that 85.4 percent of readers want the €9 ticket to continue after August. And 47.2 percent of readers said that the reduced cost was the most important issue for them in relation to public transport in Germany. 

Was it all good news?

However, the popularity of the ticket did expose gaps and the need for improvements in the railway infrastructure in Germany.

The offer got off to a bumpy start over the bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June, with reports of massively overcrowded trains and people ending up stranded at rural stations.

By mid-July, the two rail unions EVG and GDL were reporting that the sudden spike in passengers was leading to rail staff reaching “breaking point” and heavy wear and tear on trains and at stations.

The deputy chairman of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), Martin Burkert, told Welt am Sonntag: “I have never experienced such conditions as this summer.”

The need to invest in improving the railway infrastructure is one of the key reasons that has been cited for not immediately following up the €9 ticket with another discount offer.

Federal states are calling for an improvement in the basic services offered by local public transport and for more infrastructure, more staff, and more vehicles – which requires more money.

How beneficial was the fuel tax cut?

While there seems little dispute that consumers felt the financial benefit from the €9 ticket, the verdict is not as positive with the tax cuts on fuels. 

When the tax cut came into force in June, there were allegations that fuel companies would be the ones to benefit most from the initiative and the measure was immediately dubbed “a failure” by the head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher.

“The fuel rebate has failed – and it had to fail,” he said. “This type of tax cut can only work if there really is competition.” 

Jürgen Albrecht, fuel price expert at ADAC, told DPA this week: “In the overall balance, we find that the tax cut has not fully reached the consumer.”

The prices for diesel and gasoline at a gas station in Bavaria in March 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer

Professor Manuel Frondel of the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research said that the measure also led to an unfair distribution of benefits, with those who have several cars which they drive often benefitting the most. 

“Low-income households, on the other hand, often don’t have a car at all and therefore don’t benefit from the instrument at all,” Frondel told DPA.

However, Professor Frondel did say that there was no doubt that, without the tax cuts, the fuel prices would have been significantly higher over the last few months.

Unlike the €9 ticket, the tax cut certainly didn’t have a positive impact on the environment either, added, pointing out that the measure led to more driving, which is “ecologically counterproductive”.

What’s likely to come next?

In terms of the €9 ticket, discussions about a discounted follow-up have been in full swing for some time now. Several suggestions have been put forward for a successor including a €29, €49 and €69 monthly ticket.

On Wednesday, the German Transport Minister gave the clearest signal yet that a low-cost travel offer is on the cards and announced that – having managed to convince his FDP colleague Christian Lindner –  there will be a follow-up measure once the funding can be worked out. 

In the meantime, however, rail travel prices will return to their older, much higher levels and there is also a threat of further price increases in the near future, as high costs for electricity and diesel impact transport companies – and are likely to be passed on to consumers in many cases. In some regions, surcharges of 3, 4 or almost 5 percent have already been decided on.

For fuel prices, however, the outlook doesn’t look so promising, as prices for gasoline and diesel are expected to rise significantly again with the end of the fuel discount.

From midnight on August 31st the old tax rates will apply again. For petrol they rise by 35 cents per litre and for diesel, by 17 cents per litre. 

However, gas station operators who stock-piled fuel at the cheaper rate may still be able to pass on savings to their customers, which will lead to price differences. 

Jürgen Albrecht told DPA that, even now, the price differences are sometimes in the double-digit cent range, depending on the region and time of day. 

“We will certainly see a mixture of high and low prices in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

