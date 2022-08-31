Read news from:
Russia’s Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow to Germany

Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Germany for maintenance on a major pipeline on Wednesday, the latest in a series of supply halts that have fuelled an energy crisis in Europe.

Published: 31 August 2022 09:19 CEST
Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in northern Germany.
Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in northern Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

Gazprom said supplies via Nord Stream 1 were “completely stopped” for “preventative work” at a compressor unit, shortly after the the pipeline’s operator, ENTSOG, announced that deliveries had stopped.

The move comes as European countries have faced soaring energy prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and subsequently curbed its gas deliveries to the region.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a “weapon”.

But Gazprom has said the three-day maintenance work was “necessary” and had to be be carried out after “every 1,000 hours of operation”.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Müller has called it a “technically incomprehensible” decision, warning that it was likely justt a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.

Experience shows that Moscow “makes a political decision after every so-called maintenance”, he said, adding that “we’ll only know at the beginning of September if Russia does that again”.

‘Much better position’

With winter around the corner, European consumers are staring down the barrel of huge power bills. Some countries like France have warned that rationing is a possibility.

The European Union is preparing to take emergency action to reform the electricity market in order to bring galloping prices under control, with energy ministers scheduled to hold extraordinary talks next week.

Asked if gas supplies would resume after the three-day works were completed on Saturday, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “there is a guarantee that, apart from technical problems caused by sanctions, nothing interferes with supplies”.

Western capitals “have imposed sanctions against Russia, which do not allow for normal maintenance, repair work”, he added, in what appeared to hint at a replay of an earlier round of start-stop rigmarole.

Gazprom had already carried out 10 days of long-scheduled maintenance works in July. While it restored gas flows following the works, it drastically dwindled supplies just days later, claiming a technical issue on a turbine.

The Russian company insists that a key turbine could not be sent to Russia because of sanctions on Moscow. But Germany, where the turbine was located, has said Moscow was itself in fact blocking the turbine’s delivery to Russia.

An official at Gascade, which operates the distribution network within Germany, also viewed Gazprom’s latest actions sceptically.

“In July, it was regular maintenance planned for a long time by Nord Stream 1, this time it was not planned and we don’t know what is behind this operation,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany offers compromise on EU visas for Russians

Germany on Tuesday put forward a compromise on the fraught issue of whether the EU should block Russian tourists from travelling to the bloc.

Published: 30 August 2022 17:26 CEST
“I think we can find a good solution in Prague” during a two-day EU foreign ministers meeting starting Tuesday, Germany’s chief diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, said.

Speaking at a German government retreat outside Berlin, Baerbock said she would suggest getting rid of fast-tracked visas and multiple-entry visas while stopping short of an outright ban on Russian tourist arrivals.

The idea to outlaw Russian tourists from Europe has divided EU nations, with some in full support and others fearing it would shut the door on dissident Russians fleeing abroad.

The European Union has already slapped an array of sanctions on Moscow in response to the launch of Russia’s offensive on pro-Western Ukraine on February 24th.

These measures include suspending visa facilitation for Russian official delegations and business leaders. However visitors on short stays are still allowed to travel to the bloc.

Although Ukraine and some of its close allies have called for Russian tourists to be banned completely from the EU, a more symbolic suspension of a deal that facilitates visa applications is expected.

Baerbock said the EU would have to balance the varying interests of its members, including Baltic states with Russian-speaking minorities versus countries that have long been tourist destinations for “Russian citizens who are very, very close to the Russian regime”.

Baerbock urged her counterparts to back a limited measure that would ensure “persecuted” people could get out of Russia quickly, noting that such applicants shouldn’t be “punished”.

She said this did not only include famous dissidents but also “students who have the courage at their university to get their information elsewhere”.

Baerbock said Berlin’s proposal put it “pretty much in the middle between those who say there shouldn’t be any visas at all anymore and those who say we should just keep going on as we have done”.

