GERMANY AND RUSSIA

German civil servants ‘probed on Russian spy suspicion’

German intelligence services are investigating two civil servants at the Economy Ministry on suspicion of spying for Moscow, according to a local media report published Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 15:12 CEST
Germany Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck.
Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the domestic intelligence service, opened an inquiry after senior ministry staff shared their concerns, according to weekly Die Zeit.

The ministry “cannot comment on individual cases”, a spokeswoman told AFP when asked about the report.

She added that new leadership at the ministry had “completely overturned the pro-Russian policy pursued until the change of government” in December last year.

Germany has set about reducing its dependence on fuel imports from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine in February, with the economy ministry central to implementing the policy shift.

The two civil servants drew the attention of colleagues by showing “sympathy for the Russian view” on questions of energy policy, notably on the decision to block the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, according to Die Zeit.

A close inspection of their resumes by authorities revealed that one of the two had studied in Russia.

The civil servants are said to have an “emotional proximity to Russia”, according to the report, though as yet authorities had no “hard evidence” of spying or corruption.

Germany has been rocked in recent years by a series of espionage affairs involving Russia.

Most recently, it was reported that German authorities had indications that Russian secret services spied on Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in Germany on Western weapons.

A German man is also currently on trial for allegedly passing information to Russian intelligence services while working as a reserve officer for the German army.

And last year, a German court sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a murder prosecutors say Moscow ordered.

ENERGY

Russia’s Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow to Germany

Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Germany for maintenance on a major pipeline on Wednesday, the latest in a series of supply halts that have fuelled an energy crisis in Europe.

Published: 31 August 2022 09:19 CEST
Gazprom said supplies via Nord Stream 1 were “completely stopped” for “preventative work” at a compressor unit, shortly after the the pipeline’s operator, ENTSOG, announced that deliveries had stopped.

The move comes as European countries have faced soaring energy prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and subsequently curbed its gas deliveries to the region.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a “weapon”.

But Gazprom has said the three-day maintenance work was “necessary” and had to be be carried out after “every 1,000 hours of operation”.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Müller has called it a “technically incomprehensible” decision, warning that it was likely justt a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.

Experience shows that Moscow “makes a political decision after every so-called maintenance”, he said, adding that “we’ll only know at the beginning of September if Russia does that again”.

‘Much better position’

With winter around the corner, European consumers are staring down the barrel of huge power bills. Some countries like France have warned that rationing is a possibility.

The European Union is preparing to take emergency action to reform the electricity market in order to bring galloping prices under control, with energy ministers scheduled to hold extraordinary talks next week.

Asked if gas supplies would resume after the three-day works were completed on Saturday, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “there is a guarantee that, apart from technical problems caused by sanctions, nothing interferes with supplies”.

Western capitals “have imposed sanctions against Russia, which do not allow for normal maintenance, repair work”, he added, in what appeared to hint at a replay of an earlier round of start-stop rigmarole.

Gazprom had already carried out 10 days of long-scheduled maintenance works in July. While it restored gas flows following the works, it drastically dwindled supplies just days later, claiming a technical issue on a turbine.

The Russian company insists that a key turbine could not be sent to Russia because of sanctions on Moscow. But Germany, where the turbine was located, has said Moscow was itself in fact blocking the turbine’s delivery to Russia.

An official at Gascade, which operates the distribution network within Germany, also viewed Gazprom’s latest actions sceptically.

“In July, it was regular maintenance planned for a long time by Nord Stream 1, this time it was not planned and we don’t know what is behind this operation,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

