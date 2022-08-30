Read news from:
Germany offers compromise on EU visas for Russians

Germany on Tuesday put forward a compromise on the fraught issue of whether the EU should block Russian tourists from travelling to the bloc.

Published: 30 August 2022 17:26 CEST
Travellers at Hamburg airport.
Travellers at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

“I think we can find a good solution in Prague” during a two-day EU foreign ministers meeting starting Tuesday, Germany’s chief diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, said.

Speaking at a German government retreat outside Berlin, Baerbock said she would suggest getting rid of fast-tracked visas and multiple-entry visas while stopping short of an outright ban on Russian tourist arrivals.

The idea to outlaw Russian tourists from Europe has divided EU nations, with some in full support and others fearing it would shut the door on dissident Russians fleeing abroad.

The European Union has already slapped an array of sanctions on Moscow in response to the launch of Russia’s offensive on pro-Western Ukraine on February 24th.

These measures include suspending visa facilitation for Russian official delegations and business leaders. However visitors on short stays are still allowed to travel to the bloc.

Although Ukraine and some of its close allies have called for Russian tourists to be banned completely from the EU, a more symbolic suspension of a deal that facilitates visa applications is expected.

Baerbock said the EU would have to balance the varying interests of its members, including Baltic states with Russian-speaking minorities versus countries that have long been tourist destinations for “Russian citizens who are very, very close to the Russian regime”.

Baerbock urged her counterparts to back a limited measure that would ensure “persecuted” people could get out of Russia quickly, noting that such applicants shouldn’t be “punished”.

She said this did not only include famous dissidents but also “students who have the courage at their university to get their information elsewhere”.

Baerbock said Berlin’s proposal put it “pretty much in the middle between those who say there shouldn’t be any visas at all anymore and those who say we should just keep going on as we have done”.

Germany in ‘better position’ to counter Russian gas threat, says Scholz

Government measures to assure supplies of gas over the winter have prepared Germany to deal with further curbs in Russian deliveries, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, a day before Moscow is due to cut off gas supplies for three days.

Published: 30 August 2022 11:10 CEST
Germany has set about weaning itself off Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine, bringing mothballed coal power plants back online, launching a drive to save power and filling its gas storage facilities ahead of the end of the year.

The government said Sunday it had made faster progress replenishing its gas stocks than expected and should meet an October target early.

The preparations meant Germany “was in a much better position in terms of security of supply than was foreseeable a couple of months ago,” Scholz said in a statement to journalists.

“We can deal well with the threats we are confronted with from Russia, which uses gas as part of its strategy in the war against Ukraine,” he added ahead of a government retreat in the eastern region of Brandenburg.

Ministers are set to discuss their further response to soaring prices for energy and relief for bill payers.

READ ALSO: What are Germany’s proposals to help people with rising energy bills 

They will also be joined by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez later Tuesday, whose country has capped the price of gas used at power plants to mitigate electricity price rises.

The measure is seen as a possible template for a reform of the wider European electricity market, as leaders search to reduce the pressure on
households.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the bloc was preparing to take “emergency” action to reform the electricity market and bring prices under control.

