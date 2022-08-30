Read news from:
German word of the day: Zugzwang

Use this word if you find yourself in a tight spot.

Published: 30 August 2022 09:07 CEST
Why do I need to know Zugzwang?

Because you’ll hear this word in many situations where a tricky decision has to be made, including in sports and current affairs (and who doesn’t want to join in political debates in German?)

What does it mean?

Der Zugzwang, which sounds like this and means “compulsion to move”, is said to come from chess terminology. It describes the situation in a game where players take alternating turns, and one player is forced to make a move that will leave them at a disadvantage. 

Der Zug means train in German, but this word doesn’t have anything to do with trains. The word Zug actually has multiple uses in German and, in this particular case, it means “move”. The English translation of the word Zwang, meanwhile is “force” or “compulsion, and comes from the verb zwingen meaning “to force”.

The earliest known use of the word was in 1858 when it appeared in the Berliner Schachzeitung – the Berlin chess newspaper. The invention of the word is attributed to the famous German chess player Max Lange.

In everyday language, the term Zugzwang is used to describe a situation in which someone is forced to take a particular action or, more generally, to respond to a challenge. 

Similar to the German word Zeitgeist, the word Zugzwang is widely used in other languages too, perhaps because it so concisely describes a complex situation in the wonderful way that only German can. It also sounds nice too. 

Use it like this:

Wir wollen uns nicht selber unter Zugzwang setzen.

We don’t want to put ourselves under pressure to make a move.

Viele Firmen stehen jetzt unter Zugzwang.

Many companies are now in a tight spot.

German word of the day: Bon

Shopping in a German supermarket can be stressful for people who aren't used to the fast pace of packing. This word is part of the German checkout experience.

Published: 26 August 2022 10:09 CEST
Why do I need to know Bon?

Der Bon – short for Kassenbon, which sounds like this – is worth adding to your vocabulary because it’s something you’ll hear often while shopping in Germany. 

What does it mean?

Bon is one of the words for a cash register receipt in German. It refers to the small slip of paper that serves as proof that a customer has paid for the purchased goods.

Sometimes it’s tricky to pick up on the word at the cash desk because, as we mentioned above, it’s short for Kassenbon (die Kasse means checkout or cash desk) – so it may catch you out, especially if you’re new in Germany. 

The other thing is that buying food items in Germany at the supermarket is notoriously stressful. Cashiers are known for putting the products through at top speed, and there’s not usually a lot of small talk between the customer and shop assistant. 

So even if a cashier has asked you if you wanted the receipt (you’ll usually hear “den Bon?”) you might have been too flustered to answer while trying to find where your onions and carrots have gone during the bag-packing Olympics. 

READ ALSO: The complete German supermarket survival guide

The German word is said to come from one of the French words for voucher – le bon.

Bon isn’t the only Gemran word for the little bit of paper you get as proof of purchase. Similarly, you might hear (der) Kassenzettel. (Der) Beleg – which also means ‘proof’ – and (die) Quittung also mean receipt. Sometimes a word is more commonly used depending on the region you live in. 

A 'bon' on the table with coffee and cake.

A ‘bon’ on the table with coffee and cake. Photo:
picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Another word sometimes used for receipt is (die) Rechnung. However, that really means ‘invoice’ or ‘bill’ so you’re more likely to hear that in a restaurant than in a shop.

Use it like this: 

Hey, hast du den bon vom Supermarkt? Ich möchte etwas prüfen. (informal)

Hey, do you have the cash receipt from the supermarket? I want to check something.

Können Sie mir bitte den bon geben? Vielen Dank!

Can you please give me the receipt? Thanks a lot.

Nach dem Kauf von Lebensmitteln erhalten Sie eine Kassenbon.

You get a receipt after buying food.

