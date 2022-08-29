For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Pretzels, wine season and back to ‘home office’?
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at plans to introduce working from home again over autumn/winter, wine growing regions and the cultural significance and history of the pretzel.
Published: 29 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Updated: 29 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Updated: 29 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Agricultural Minister Cem Özdemir shows a pretzel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: VAT cuts, German tenses and the leaning tower of Bremerhaven
In our weekly roundup for Germany, we look at the gas levy and VAT cut plans, a common phrase, a damaged tower in Bremerhaven and the German love of quiet.
Published: 22 August 2022 10:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments