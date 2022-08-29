Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Pretzels, wine season and back to ‘home office’?

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at plans to introduce working from home again over autumn/winter, wine growing regions and the cultural significance and history of the pretzel.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Updated: 29 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Living in Germany: Pretzels, wine season and back to 'home office'?
Agricultural Minister Cem Özdemir shows a pretzel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

To work from home or not work from home?

The Covid-19 pandemic may have become a bit less urgent in recent months (thankfully). But Germany is still preparing for the colder months with a set of new Covid measures, including mandatory masks on long-distance transport and planes, and the possibility for states to impose further restrictions. Last week it also emerged that Labour Minister Hubertus Heil wants to reintroduce the ‘working from home’ rule from October. He said employers should allow staff to do ‘home office’ when possible to protect people from Covid. This summer, many people have been returning to their workplace full time after the disruption caused by the pandemic. But others haven’t been quite so excited to go back into the office. Another dimension to consider is that energy bills rising may actually make working from home a lot more expensive than usual. It will be interesting to see how workers and bosses react to this planned rule returning, and what it means amid the energy crisis. As always, if you have any thoughts then let us know.  

Tweet of the week

Right now it’s a tasty snack or on-the-go breakfast. But soon the pretzel could have UNESCO heritage status. Agricultural Minister Cem Özdemir said he was getting behind an application by the baker’s guild of Baden-Wurttemberg for pretzel-baking to be recognised. His tweet says: “Here I am campaigning for the traditional Swabian pretzel to become a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, so that it can survive the current times of crisis – produced sustainably & regionally.”

Where is this?

Wine growers in Germany

Photo: DPA/ Boris Roessler

While Germany is well known for its beer culture, the state of Rhineland-Palatinate is renowned for wine. Its extensive winegrowing region makes it the leading producer of wine in the country. In total, the state has over 250,000 acres of vineyards. In this photo, a harvest worker picks red grapes at a vineyard above Heimersheim in the Ahr Valley after the harvest kicked off this week. The area is known for the pinot noir that grows on its steep slopes. 

READ ALSO: Meet the man introducing internationals to German wine

Did you know?

We’re sticking to the delightful topic of German bread this week, namely pretzels. Now we realise that the history of pretzels warrants a whole article on its own (we’ll add that to our to-do list). But did you know that the humble knotted snack (die Brezel in German) dates back centuries? There are lots of theories on how the bread originally came about and whether it was originally baked in Germany, or in fact Italy or France. But it’s fair to say that it’s completely embedded in German culture and cuisine. 

And whatever the background, the pretzel has early roots in Southern Germany. It is said that German pretzel bakers used the knotted shape in the emblem for their guild as early as the 12th century. Nowadays there are several types of pretzel, such as with salt or butter. In Bavaria it’s often eaten for breakfast alongside Weißwürst (white sausage) and sweet mustard. Swabian pretzels have a slightly different texture and typically have thinner ‘arms’ and a fatter ‘belly’ area. Don’t mind us, we’re just rushing off to the baker to grab one of these delights. 

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

This article is also sent out as a weekly newsletter to members every Saturday. To sign up and get it straight into your inbox just go to your newsletter preferences.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: VAT cuts, German tenses and the leaning tower of Bremerhaven

In our weekly roundup for Germany, we look at the gas levy and VAT cut plans, a common phrase, a damaged tower in Bremerhaven and the German love of quiet.

Published: 22 August 2022 10:55 CEST
Living in Germany: VAT cuts, German tenses and the leaning tower of Bremerhaven

Germany sets gas levy and pledges to slash VAT

Households in Germany got a little bit of much-needed clarity this week as the rate of the upcoming gas levy was announced. According to Trading Hub Europe, the surcharge will be set at 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour of energy, which should cover up to 90 percent of the additional costs gas companies have had to bear since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We took a look at how much this could cost different types of households in Germany, from single-person flats to big family homes. The latter is likely to pay upwards of €500 for the levy alone, as well as potential price hikes from suppliers. But there is some good news on the horizon: on Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) revealed that the government plans to slash VAT on gas bills to just seven percent, rather than the usual 19 percent. The VAT cut will run for the duration of the levy and according to Scholz, the relief it offers will be “significantly larger than the extra burden imposed by the surcharges”. In addition, he reiterated promises for new relief measures in autumn. With energy prices continuing to soar, they can’t come soon enough.

Tweet of the week

If you’re learning German, you may be familiar with the phrases “Ich mache” (I do) and “Ich werde machen” (I will do) – but did you know that there’s an even more important phrase to learn if you want to get by? In fact, “Aber wir haben das immer so gemacht” (But we’ve always done it that way!) is the one you’re likely to hear most often in Germany.

Where is this? 

Bremerhaven

Photo: DPA/Sina Schuldt

No, this isn’t the leaning tower of Pisa, but rather the leaning Mole Tower of Bremerhaven in northern Germany. The little lighthouse ended up tilted towards the sea last Thursday night when part of the north pier caved in. On Friday, coastal workers used special sonar equipment to check whether the tower, which was built way back in 1914, was stable enough to approach.

Did you know?

Anyone who’s ever raised their voice a little too loudly on their Balkon at night will be familiar with the German attitude to noise, but you may not be aware that this particular aversion has led to some interesting innovations over the years.

In fact, way back in 1907, as industrialisation was creating ever more noise in urban areas, a plucky pharmacist by the name of Max Negwer decided to create a special device that would allow people to experience blissful silence even in the busiest of areas. His Ohrpax – named after the German word for ‘ear’ and the Latin word for ‘peace’ – were the first modern earplugs to be invented and Newger quickly started flogging them to factory workers around the country. When the First World War broke out, Ohrpax came into their own even more, helping soldiers to avoid going deaf through their proximity to explosions on the front line. 

READ ALSO: Ruhezeit – what you need to know about ‘quiet time’ in Germany

Years later, in 2012, a revamp of Berlin’s Nauener Platz – a bustling spot in the district of Wedding – saw new devices installed to drown out the traffic noise with the sound of birds and running water.

Though it’s not always fun to have to keep the noise down, part of settling into German life is definitely learning to relish some peace and quiet once in a while. Especially on Sunday, the day of Sonntagsruhe (Sunday quiet), we’re learning to embrace the sound of silence.  

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

This article is also sent out as a weekly newsletter just to members every Saturday. To sign up and get it straight into your inbox just go to your newsletter preferences.

SHOW COMMENTS