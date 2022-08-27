Read news from:
ENERGY

European electricity prices soar as tough winter looms

European electricity prices soared to new records on Friday, presaging a bitter winter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine inflicts economic pain across the continent.

Published: 27 August 2022 08:52 CEST
electricity pylons at sunset
Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent. Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

The year-ahead contract for German electricity reached 995 euros ($995) per megawatt hours while the French equivalent surged past 1,100 euros — a more than tenfold increase in both countries from last year.

In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem said it would increase the electricity and gas price cap almost twofold from October 1 to an average £3,549 ($4,197) per year.

Ofgem blamed the increase on the spike in global wholesale gas prices after the lifting of Covid restrictions and Russian curbs on supplies.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, announced Friday that it would convene an EU energy crisis summit “at the earliest possible date”.

Energy prices have soared in Europe as Russia has slashed natural gas supplies to the continent, with fears of more drastic cuts in the winter amid tensions between Moscow and the West over the war.

One-fifth of European electricity is generated by gas-fired power plants, so drops in supply inevitably lead to higher prices.

European gas prices on Friday reached 341 euros per MWh, near the all-time high of 345 euros it struck in March.

The war is not the only culprit in France.

The shutdown of several nuclear reactors due to corrosion issues has contributed to the French electricity price increase as power production has dramatically decreased in the country.

Only 24 of the 56 reactors operated by energy giant EDF were online on Thursday.

France, which traditionally exports electricity, is now an importer.

“Winter is going to be a tough period for all the countries in Europe,” Giovanni Sgaravatti, research assistant at the Bruegl think tank in Brussels, told AFP.

“Prices will stay high, possibly they can even go higher,” he said.

Recession ‘probably unavoidable’

A Bruegel study found that European Union countries have allocated 236 billion euros from September 2021 to August 2022 to shield households and firms from rising energy prices, which began to increase as countries emerged from Covid restrictions and soared after the war.

In recent days and weeks, countries have announced energy-saving campaigns to encourage the public to reduce power consumption during the winter.

Germany announced Wednesday that the temperature of public administrative offices this winter would be capped at 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) while hot water would be shut off.

The German measures also include a ban on heating private swimming pools from September and over the six months that the decree is in place.

Finland is encouraging its citizens to lower their thermostats, take shorter showers and spend less time in saunas, a national tradition.

French households are shielded by an energy price cap until December 31 for now.

Industries are also affected by the soaring energy prices.

Factories that produce ammonia — an ingredient to make fertiliser — announced the suspension of their operations in Poland, Italy, Hungary and Norway this week.

HSBC bank warned in a note that “recession is probably unavoidable” in the eurozone, with the economy shrinking in the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2023.

ENERGY

Pressure mounts on Germany to prevent energy firms from taking advantage of gas levy

Faced with a backlash against the revelation that some energy companies could profit from the gas levy, Germany's Economics Minister has said that he will review the regulations.

Published: 26 August 2022 10:10 CEST
Pressure mounts on Germany to prevent energy firms from taking advantage of gas levy

From October, gas users in Germany will pay an extra 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour for their gas under the new gas levy. The surcharge has been brought in as a means to support energy companies which are struggling to stay in business as a result of the scarcity of cheap Russian gas.

However, as reported by The Local, there has been strong criticism of the levy, as it has come to light that some of the companies which have applied for support from the extra funds do not face an existential threat, and that some could even end up profiting from the extra contributions from consumers. 

On Thursday, Germany’s Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said that the levy had become a “political problem”, adding that the revelations had “really soured” his day. 

As a result of the backlash, he announced that he intends to review the controversial gas levy – and that the group of eligible companies should be reduced as much as possible.

Habeck said that, in principle, the gas surcharge was the right decision, but that some companies had “forced their way in” that “have really earned a lot of money and don’t need the levy from the people”.

He said that it was “not morally correct” for companies that have earned a lot of money, to then be able to turn to the general public for help.

The minister warned that a revision of the levy is not without risk, however.

“If we start to fiddle with the levy and it is susceptible to lawsuits – and there will definitely be lawsuits against it in one direction or another – and the levy ends up being removed, then we fall back to the problem we have – that some of the companies and the citizens face a collapse of gas supply,” Habeck warned.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner and leader of the Free Democrats (FDP), which is in the government coalition with the Greens and the Social Democrats, has also said he wants to improve the surcharge and make it more targeted.

“A measure for solidarity cannot serve to allow individual companies to cultivate their returns and make profits from it,” the FDP leader told German broadcaster ZDF.

He said the measure that would have to be looked at again closely and that “if there’s a need to change something to make this instrument more targeted so that consumers benefit, then we’re not afraid to make corrections.”

