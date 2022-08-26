For members
GERMANY EXPLAINED
Haftpflichtversicherung: What is German liability insurance and do you need it?
Germany is known for being a land obsessed with insurance coverage. But do you really have to be insured in case you damage someone else's property? We break down the culture of Haftpflichtversicherung for foreigners.
Published: 26 August 2022 16:50 CEST
Broken your friend's phone by accident? Perhaps you need to get on board with Germany's insurance culture. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
RENTING
From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Germany
When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than spending quality time on your balcony in Germany. But you may run into some problems with the neighbours if you don't follow these rules...
Published: 14 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:56 CEST
