Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

GERMANY EXPLAINED

Haftpflichtversicherung: What is German liability insurance and do you need it?

Germany is known for being a land obsessed with insurance coverage. But do you really have to be insured in case you damage someone else's property? We break down the culture of Haftpflichtversicherung for foreigners.

Published: 26 August 2022 16:50 CEST
Broken your friend's phone by accident? Perhaps you need to get on board with Germany's insurance culture.
Broken your friend's phone by accident? Perhaps you need to get on board with Germany's insurance culture. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

What are we talking about here?

Let’s say you’re at a friend’s house and you spill coffee on their laptop, causing it to break. Or you accidentally scratch a car with your bike. Perhaps you’ve caused damage to someone by accidentally tripping them up. 

These are all nightmare scenarios. But in many places you wouldn’t think about having insurance to deal with them. Step forward Germany. 

In the Bundesrepublik there’s a very long word called Privathaftpflichtversicherung (it sounds like this) – or private liability insurance – and it can cover the cost of many of these types of situations.

Do I need it in Germany?

For many foreigners, hearing about this insurance is a culture shock. It simply doesn’t exist in lots of places. 

It’s important to note that it’s not mandatory, unlike health insurance or motor vehicle liability insurance, but most Germans would argue that – yes, you do need it. 

READ ALSO: ‘It works’: Your verdict on German health insurance

According to the German Consumer Advice Centre, private liability insurance is an “absolute must”.

So if you are spending a significant amount of time in Germany, it’s definitely worth getting it. Some rental contracts also require that you have it when you submit your application documents.

A broken vase.

A broken vase. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Franziska Gabbert

What does it actually cover?

So let’s go into a bit more detail. If, for example, you cause an accident as a cyclist and injure other people, you will have to foot the bill for treatment costs, any loss of earnings and compensation for pain and suffering and possibly other costs.

This can lead to people running into financial problems unless they have the insurance to cover it. According to German law, you are liable for all damages that you have caused to someone else, and there’s no limit to how much that can cost. This is the case even if you didn’t mean to cause an accident.

“That is why it is important to take out private liability insurance – and for a sufficient amount,” said German broadcaster NDR in a recent advice column.

“The insurer will only pay up to the coverage amounting for the personal injury, property damage and financial loss that is specified in the insurance policy.

“If the damage is higher, you have to pay the rest yourself.”

One of the terms in most policies is the “Gefahren des täglichen Lebens” – hazards of everyday life. This refers to dangers that a person can face in their private life. For example, coverage is provided if the duty of road safety has been violated because snow has not been cleared on the pavement.

You can also opt for extras. 

The Consumer Advice Centre lists other useful options that can be covered by the insurance such as damage to rented property, loss of someone else’s private or professional keys, insuring someone else’s dog, and operating drones. 

A person holds a pair of keys for a flat.

A person holds a pair of keys for a flat. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt

So how much should you be covered for?

Consumer experts recommend a minimum cover of €10 million, but say it is best to have coverage for €50 million.

People should also think about whether they need a ‘single’ or ‘family tariff’ which will cover more family members. 

How much does it cost?

According to consumer protection experts, good insurance cover for families is available from around €60 a year.

Isn’t this all a bit paranoid?

It may sound a bit over the top and as if Germans are living their lives in fear of something dangerous happening. But Germans do tend to like stability, so it could be that simply having this insurance is a layer of protection that keeps things in order if anything happens. 

And the fact is that the culture for private liability insurance is strong. Around 48.06 million people in Germany had private liability insurance in their household, according to Statista figures from earlier this year.

Do I need insurance for other things?

Yes, you’ll need to consider that. For example, you can sign up for Hausratversicherung (home contents insurance) to insure the items in your home in case they are damaged or stolen. This won’t be covered by private liability insurance. 

Useful vocabulary:

Are you covered by liability insurance? – Sind Sie privat haftpflichtversichert?

My liability insurance can cover this accident – Meine Haftpflichtversicherung kann diesen Unfall abdecken.

I’m so sorry for this accident. I have private liability insurance – Dieser Unfall tut mir sehr leid. Ich habe eine private Haftpflichtversicherung.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RENTING

From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Germany

When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than spending quality time on your balcony in Germany. But you may run into some problems with the neighbours if you don't follow these rules...

Published: 14 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 17 July 2022 06:56 CEST
From nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can't) do on your balcony in Germany

If you happen to live in any German city, you’re probably used to fitting most of your outdoor living onto your balcony.

They may be slightly smaller than your average garden, but it’s amazing how versatile they can be, from hosting friends for dinner and drinks to testing out your fledgling plant-growing skills.

Of course, this being Germany, there are a set of rules that you need to follow in order to stay on the best possible terms with your neighbours. 

Here’s how to make the most of your balcony this summer while avoiding awkward conversations or even visits from the police. 

Naked sunbathing

Legend has it that the English poet William Blake and his wife used enjoy sitting out in their garden stark naked pretending to be Adam and Eve. 

But while nude biblical scenes may be all well and good in a Lambeth garden, German law unfortunately calls for a slightly more conservative approach.

That doesn’t mean that stripping off on your balcony is necessarily forbidden. However, you do need to consider whether the neighbours might see more than they want to while you’re catching some rays. 

As is generally the case with rules for what you can and can’t do on your balcony, the law says that you’re more than entitled to take off your clothes in your own private space – but this shouldn’t impact your neighbours. 

To get around this, you may want to put up a screen between you and your neighbour’s balcony, or even go full Adam and Eve (William Blake style) with a strategically placed plant or two.

Another option is position your sun umbrella so it blocks your neighbour’s view – just watch out for any gusts of wind that may strike at an inopportune moment.

READ ALSO: What are the laws around nudity in Germany?

Sex

If al fresco sex is your thing, you’ll once again need to make sure that the neighbours don’t accidentally catch sight of what’s going on. Obviously, getting a report filed against you may dampen the mood somewhat.

The same applies to making loud noises or even having some “intimate” time in front of a window that people can see into. In the worst-case scenarios, both can be grounds for a police complaint. 

Barbecues 

Participating in Germany’s unofficial national sport – Grillen – is technically also allowed on the balcony, but there are some rules to know.

The first is that you should avoid open flames and any kind of BBQ that doesn’t come with an actual grill. 

If you can, you should also try not to send a billowing cloud of smoke over to your neighbours’ windows or balcony while you’re cooking up a storm. In the worse-case scenario, you could face a fine for excessive smoke under the Emissions Control Act. 

Barbecue on the balcony

A barbecue with burgers and vegetables. People who want to have a barbecue on their balcony should watch the smoke. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Beyond Meat | Beyond Meat

That means an electric grill might be preferable to an old-fashioned coal barbecue.

Certain states and districts also have rules about how often you’re allowed to barbecue outside. In Berlin for example, twice a month is considered reasonable. It’s also a good idea to alert the neighbours beforehand if you’re planning a grill-fest anytime soon, and some regions require this by law. 

The other thing to note is that some rental contracts have clauses that ban barbecues on the property or even just certain types of barbecue. So be sure to read the small-print in your Mietvertrag (rental contract) to ensure you don’t accidentally break the rules.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Germany?

Parties 

There’s very little better than sitting out on a warm summer evening sharing a drink with friends – but you may wonder how much socialising is considered too much.

The good news is, you’re perfectly entitled to invite people over and have fun in your own home, and you certainly don’t need to whisper the second you go outside.

That said, German states do put in place a legal Nachtruhe (night-time quiet) period between 10pm and 7am, so you may want to turn the music down or take the party inside during these hours. 

Once again, it’s also considered polite to give neighbours a heads-up before inviting a big group of people round, especially if it’s going to be a big event like a birthday party: most of them won’t begrudge you a bit of extra noise on a special occasion, but it’s always nice if they know what’s going on beforehand. 

Smoking 

Surely no neighbour would begrudge you a quick ciggie on the balcony once in a while, right? Right.

In principle, you’re perfectly allowed to smoke on the balcony. Once again, just be mindful of the neighbours, who may not be that pleased if a cloud of smelly smoke blows over their way. 

CCTV

Depending on where you live, you may have considered installing a CCTV camera for a bit of extra security. But is this actually allowed under German privacy laws?

Yes and no. 

In Germany, everyone is entitled to protect their own residence and property with video surveillance, but this should exclusively record what happens on the property.

That means you can have a CCTV camera pointing at your balcony that can record any trespassers, but it shouldn’t record people and areas outside of this remit – so you certainly can’t use it to spy on your neighbours or record what’s going on in their private space. 

Decor and plants

When it comes to turning your balcony into your own personal oasis, you pretty much have free rein. Whether you want to try your hand at growing tomatoes or fancy hanging a banner for your favourite football team, it really is up to you.

The only thing to watch out for is that you don’t obstruct your neighbours’ view or install anything so elaborate that you end up damaging the brickwork or the integrity of the balcony. For this reason, snap hooks and dowels are a no-no. 

Fairy lights and other light features are absolutely fine as well, although your neighbour does have the right to demand they get turned off at 10pm if they’re disturbed by the light pollution at night.

A Ukrainian flag on a balcony in Wilmersdorf.

A Ukrainian flag hangs from a balcony in Berlin Wilmersdorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

It’s a similar state of affairs with wind chimes, which may constitute a noise disturbance if your neighbour happens to dislike them. Once again: communication is key. Check with them beforehand if you’re worried your musical decor may be considered a nuisance. 

On the plant front, pretty much anything goes, apart from ivy and other climbing plants. These tend to be a problem because their roots can damage the brickwork. 

You’ll also need to make sure your plant pots are relatively secure and won’t fall down onto the street in heavy winds. And, it should probably go without saying, but spraying your neighbours in the face with a hose every time you do some “watering” is not considered very neighbourly. 

As always, common sense should be the order of the day: a few drips of water or stray petals from your plants on your neighbour’s balcony can’t be helped, and as such, they shouldn’t be a problem. 

READ ALSO: ‘The pandemic made people want to grow stuff’: How a Berlin balcony project led to a chili revolution

Hanging out laundry

If your balcony is big enough, you may want to hang your clothes on a rack out to dry on your balcony.

Although it seems harmless enough, it can actually be forbidden if that is written into your rental contract. As with everything in Germany, check the fine print in your contract before you go hanging your underwear out to dry in the wind. 

SHOW COMMENTS