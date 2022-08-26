For members
10 surprising German laws foreigners need to know
Germans have high expectations when it comes to abiding by the rules, but not all of them are well-known to non-natives. Accidentally breaking some of the following laws could land you in big trouble – or cost you a lot of money.
Published: 26 August 2022 17:22 CEST
A tailgater can be seen in the wing mirror of a car traveling at on the A12 in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance / Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Patrick Pleul
Haftpflichtversicherung: What is German liability insurance and do you need it?
Germany is known for being a land obsessed with insurance coverage. But do you really have to be insured in case you damage someone else's property? We break down the culture of Haftpflichtversicherung for foreigners.
Published: 26 August 2022 16:50 CEST
