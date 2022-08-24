Read news from:
Whistle blows in Germany for world’s first hydrogen train fleet

Germany on Wednesday will inaugurate a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world first" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges.

Published: 24 August 2022 09:12 CEST
Hydrogen train Lower Saxony
The new hydrogen train travels through Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

A fleet of 14 trains provided by French industrial giant Alstom to the German state Lower Saxony will replace the diesel locomotives on the 100 kilometres (60 miles) of track connecting the cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervörde and Buxtehude near Hamburg.

“Whatever the time of day, passengers will travel on this route thanks to hydrogen”, Stefan Schrank, project manager at Alstom, told AFP, hailing a “world first”.

Hydrogen trains have become a promising way to decarbonise the rail sector and replace diesel, which still powers 20 percent of journeys in Germany.

Billed as a “zero emission” mode of transport, the trains mix hydrogen on board with oxygen present in the ambient air, thanks to a fuel cell installed in the roof. This produces the electricity needed to pull the train.

Run for its money

Designed in the southern French town of Tarbes and assembled in Salzgitter in central Germany, Alstom’s trains — called Coradia iLint — are trailblazers in the sector.

The project drew investment of “several tens of millions of euros” and created jobs for up to 80 employees in the two countries, according to Alstom.

Commercial trials have been carried out since 2018 on the line with two hydrogen trains but now the entire fleet is adopting the ground-breaking technology.

READ ALSO: Renewable energy: Germany aims for ‘world number one’ spot in green hydrogen

The French group has inked four contracts for several dozen trains between Germany, France and Italy, with no sign of demand waning.

In Germany alone “between 2,500 and 3,000 diesel trains could be replaced by hydrogen models”, Schrank estimates.

“By 2035, around 15 to 20 percent of the regional European market could run on hydrogen,” Alexandre Charpentier, rail expert at consultancy Roland Berger, told AFP.

Hydrogen trains are particularly attractive on short regional lines where the cost of a transition to electric outstrips the profitability of the route.

Currently, around one out of two regional trains in Europe runs on diesel.

But Alstom’s competitors are ready to give it a run for its money. German behemoth Siemens unveiled a prototype hydrogen train with national rail company Deutsche Bahn in May, with a view to a roll-out in 2024.

But, despite the attractive prospects, “there are real barriers” to a big expansion with hydrogen, Charpentier said.

For starters, trains are not the only means of transport hungry for the fuel.

The entire sector, whether it be road vehicles or aircraft, not to mention heavy industry such as steel and chemicals, are eyeing hydrogen to slash CO2 emissions.

READ ALSO: Germany’s first ‘green’ kerosene plant paves way for eco-friendly flights

Colossal investment

Although Germany announced in 2020 an ambitious €7 billion plan to become a leader in hydrogen technologies within a decade, the infrastructure is still lacking in Europe’s top economy.

It is a problem seen across the continent, where colossal investment would be needed for a real shift to hydrogen.

“For this reason, we do not foresee a 100-percent replacement of diesel trains with hydrogen,” Charpentier said.

Furthermore, hydrogen is not necessarily carbon-free: only “green hydrogen”, produced using renewable energy, is considered sustainable by experts.

Other, more common manufacturing methods exist, but they emit greenhouse gases because they are made from fossil fuels.

The Lower Saxony line will in the beginning have to use a hydrogen by-product of certain industries such as the chemical sector.

Alstom employee hydrogen train Germany

An Alstom employee drives the hydrogen train. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

The French research institute IFP specialising in energy issues says that hydrogen is currently “95 percent derived from the transformation of fossil fuels, almost half of which come from natural gas”.

Europe’s enduring reliance on gas from Russia amid massive tensions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine poses major challenges for the development of hydrogen in rail transport.

“Political leaders will have to decide which sector to prioritise when determining what the production of hydrogen will or won’t go to,” Charpentier said.

Germany will also have to import massively to meet its needs.

Partnerships have recently been signed with India and Morocco, and an agreement to import hydrogen from Canada was on the agenda this week during a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

READ ALSO: 5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket

By Florian Cazeres

TRAVEL NEWS

5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket

With the €9 monthly ticket offer set to expire at the end of August, here are a few things to know about public transport in Germany and what to expect in future.

Published: 23 August 2022 17:17 CEST
5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket

1. You won’t be able to travel throughout Germany with one ticket

People in Germany have been enjoying a very cheap transport offer this summer. For the months of June, July and August, public transport has cost just €9 per month – or €27 for the whole period – for everyone, including tourists (although children under six generally travel for free). 

One of the nicest things about the €9 ticket is that it is available to use on all the different local public transport networks across Germany. 

That means you don’t have to buy a new ticket when you travel to another region. The ticket can also be used on regional trains (as well as buses, the U-Bahn, S-Bahn and trams). So you can travel long distances – and even into foreign countries in some cases. 

READ MORE:

From September 1st, things get a little more complicated again. You’ll have to buy a ticket in the area you want to travel in. So if you visit Hamburg from Cologne, your monthly card will no longer be valid there (and the €9 ticket will be no more). 

Readers of The Local told us recently that the affordability and simplicity of the €9 offer is what makes it such a draw.

2. Tickets vary in price across Germany

The cost of public transport varies hugely depending on where you are.

According to a study by German Automobile Club ADAC in November 2021 (although prices are mostly the same this year), weekly tickets – at €36 – were most expensive in Berlin, while in Munich they cost just €17.80.

The difference in monthly tickets was similarly striking. In Munich, these can be purchased for as little as €57, while in Hamburg they cost almost twice that amount at €112.80.

A person holds the €9 ticket in front of a regional train in Frankfurt.

A person holds the €9 ticket in front of a regional train in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Day tickets for adults were most expensive in Berlin, Bonn and Cologne at €8.80 and cost around 60 percent more than in Frankfurt, where the price is about €5.50.

For a single journey adults in Munich paid €3.40, while in Hamburg a single ticket cost €2.40. 

These general prices, which are available on the websites of the local public transport operators across the country or by asking a member of staff at a ticket office, will return from September 1st so be aware of the ticket you need and the zone you are travelling in. 

And remember to validate your ticket before travel if it is required in your area to avoid having an unpleasant experience with a ticket checker. 

3. … But public transport will likely go up in price soon

Transport associations  across Germany have been saying that customers will have to reckon with price increases as they try to expand the infrastructure and deal with the rising costs of energy. 

Passengers wait for a regional train in Stralsund.

Passengers wait for a regional train in Stralsund. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

German press group DPA surveyed operators – and they said they were planning to increase the cost of their tariffs in the near future.

READ ALSO: Will German transport companies hike fares after €9 ticket?

In and around Stuttgart, for instance, fares are set to rise by an average of 4.9 percent at the start of the new year, while in the greater Nuremberg area they will go up by three percent.

In the region covered by the Rhein-Main transport association, which includes Frankfurt and the surrounding area, a 3.9 percent increase was put in place in July.

Several of Germany’s regional transport operators are due to meet in September and October to decide on future tariffs.

The travel association Verkehrs und Tarifverbund Stuttgart explained: “Currently, transport companies are facing major financial problems in view of rocketing energy prices.”

They said that more funding was needed from the government simply to keep public transport running as normal. 

4. There may be another reduced transport offer soon 

The €9 ticket has been an overwhelming success, at least in the eyes of public transport users in Germany. Even when trains were packed and there were reports people had to be turfed off platforms on busy services – nothing could dampen the spirit of the €9 ticket. That’s why #9Euroticketbleibt (€9 ticket stays) has been trending on Twitter. 

But Germany’s coalition government – made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats – seem to be split on the future of low-cost travel tickets. 

The climate-friendly Greens, and other groups, have been pushing for a follow-up to come into force as soon as possible after the €9 offer ends. 

There have been lots of proposals put forward, including a €29 monthly ticket, a €69 offer – and a €365 annual ticket.

Although German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), who pulls the purse strings, has ruled out extending the €9 ticket offer, there are hints that a fresh reduced transport offer will come into force sometime in the near future. 

Transport Minister Volker Wissing, also FDP, said recently that he wants to wait for studies to analyse the effect of the ticket before a possible follow-up offer is introduced either at the end of this year or next year.

The sticking point is where the money would come from. The government has ploughed €2.5 billion into the €9 summer offer, but with a difficult winter coming up amid the energy crisis, politicians won’t be keen to offer out more than necessary for public transport. 

READ ALSO: German transport operators float plans for €69 ‘Klimaticket’

5. Germany’s public transport is popular – at least in cities

Regardless of whether there’s a new cheap transport ticket on the way, it’s fair to say that people really use the train, bus and U-Bahn network. 

In 2021, around 7.88 billion passengers were transported on Germany buses and trains alone. Cities are packed with bus stops, train stations and trams. 

But it’s not great for everyone. According to a 2021 study by Deutsche Bahn subsidiary and mobility startup ioki, access to public transport is significantly reduced and often not up to scratch for about 55 million people living in the suburbs or rural areas.

Vocabulary

Public transport – öffentlicher Personennahverkehr (ÖPNV)

Ticket – (die) Fahrkarte

Costs – (die) Kosten

Cheap – billig 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

