Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

ENERGY

Tell us: How are you saving energy at home in Germany ahead of winter?

Many households in Germany are trying to cut down on energy usage as costs spiral upwards, and fears grow of winter shortages. We want to know if readers of The Local are saving energy ahead of winter - and how they are doing it.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:01 CEST
A person turns down the radiator in Germany. Gas bills are set to rise significantly.
A person turns down the radiator in Germany. Gas bills are set to rise significantly. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

READ MORE: 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Germany vows to support Ukraine as long as necessary

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday assured Kyiv of Germany's support for as long as necessary, as Ukraine marked both its independence day and six months since the start of the Russian invasion.

Published: 24 August 2022 12:31 CEST
Germany vows to support Ukraine as long as necessary

“Germany… stands firmly by the side of the threatened Ukraine today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support,” Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter.

“We will continue to supply weapons” and “train Ukrainian soldiers on the latest European military equipment”, Scholz said after announcing fresh deliveries worth more than €500 million on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Germany pledges further €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

The new tranche of weapons – including three IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems as well as armed recovery vehicles and rocket-launchers — is mostly earmarked for delivery in 2023.

“We will continue our sanctions. We will support Ukraine financially and help rebuild the destroyed cities and villages,” Scholz said.

The chancellor also said Berlin would be hosting an international reconstruction conference in October to help set “the course for the future of
Ukraine”.

Ukraine has a “firm place” in Europe and the “blue and yellow (of the Ukrainian flag) and Europe’s blue and yellow circle of stars belong together”, he said.

The Ukrainian national day comes amid high tensions exactly six months after Russian forces entered Ukraine on February 24th.

Explosions on Wednesday rang out in several cities, including Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Dnipro, according to local authorities.

SHOW COMMENTS