Tell us: How are you saving energy at home in Germany ahead of winter?
Many households in Germany are trying to cut down on energy usage as costs spiral upwards, and fears grow of winter shortages. We want to know if readers of The Local are saving energy ahead of winter - and how they are doing it.
Published: 24 August 2022 15:01 CEST
A person turns down the radiator in Germany. Gas bills are set to rise significantly. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt
