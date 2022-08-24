Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany vows to support Ukraine as long as necessary

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday assured Kyiv of Germany's support for as long as necessary, as Ukraine marked both its independence day and six months since the start of the Russian invasion.

Published: 24 August 2022 12:31 CEST
Members of the People's Academic Choir of Zakarpattia hold flags during an event in Uzhhorod on Ukraine's Independence Day. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Ukrinform

“Germany… stands firmly by the side of the threatened Ukraine today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support,” Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter.

“We will continue to supply weapons” and “train Ukrainian soldiers on the latest European military equipment”, Scholz said after announcing fresh deliveries worth more than €500 million on Tuesday.

The new tranche of weapons – including three IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems as well as armed recovery vehicles and rocket-launchers — is mostly earmarked for delivery in 2023.

“We will continue our sanctions. We will support Ukraine financially and help rebuild the destroyed cities and villages,” Scholz said.

The chancellor also said Berlin would be hosting an international reconstruction conference in October to help set “the course for the future of
Ukraine”.

Ukraine has a “firm place” in Europe and the “blue and yellow (of the Ukrainian flag) and Europe’s blue and yellow circle of stars belong together”, he said.

The Ukrainian national day comes amid high tensions exactly six months after Russian forces entered Ukraine on February 24th.

Explosions on Wednesday rang out in several cities, including Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Dnipro, according to local authorities.

UKRAINE

Germany pledges further €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

Germany will supply Ukraine with a further €500 million in military aid, most of it earmarked for delivery next year, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 09:38 CEST
The equipment will include three IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems, “around a´dozen armed recovery vehicles, 20 rocket-launchers mounted on pick-ups… precision munition and anti-drone equipment,” the spokesman told AFP.

Most of it will be delivered in 2023, he added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government, which has decided to invest €100 billion in modernising the German army, have come under heavy criticism in recent months, not least by Ukrainian authorities themselves, over its apparent reticence to supply weapons to Kyiv.

Though Germany has pledged to send a range of weapons to the war-torn nation – from self-propelled howitzers to multiple launch rocket systems and an air defence shield capable of protecting a “large city” from Russian strikes – the first deliveries were slow to arrive.

However, Scholz has batted off criticism of the delays, arguing that complicated modern weapons couldn’t be delivered without Ukrainian troops first being trained how to use them.

He has repeatedly claimed that, in terms of military aid and other financial support, Germany is among the countries doing the most for Ukraine

Scholz had already said at the beginning of June that Berlin would provide the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system developed by German manufacturer Diehl.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Germany had registered almost one million Ukrainian refugees in the country since the start of the war. 

