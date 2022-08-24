Read news from:
UKRAINE

Germany pledges further €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

Germany will supply Ukraine with a further €500 million in military aid, most of it earmarked for delivery next year, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 09:38 CEST
Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv
Ukrainian soldiers prepare weaponry in the besieged district of Kharkiv. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Andrii Marienko

The equipment will include three IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems, “around a´dozen armed recovery vehicles, 20 rocket-launchers mounted on pick-ups… precision munition and anti-drone equipment,” the spokesman told AFP.

Most of it will be delivered in 2023, he added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government, which has decided to invest €100 billion in modernising the German army, have come under heavy criticism in recent months, not least by Ukrainian authorities themselves, over its apparent reticence to supply weapons to Kyiv.

Though Germany has pledged to send a range of weapons to the war-torn nation – from self-propelled howitzers to multiple launch rocket systems and an air defence shield capable of protecting a “large city” from Russian strikes – the first deliveries were slow to arrive.

However, Scholz has batted off criticism of the delays, arguing that complicated modern weapons couldn’t be delivered without Ukrainian troops first being trained how to use them.

He has repeatedly claimed that, in terms of military aid and other financial support, Germany is among the countries doing the most for Ukraine

Scholz had already said at the beginning of June that Berlin would provide the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system developed by German manufacturer Diehl.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Germany had registered almost one million Ukrainian refugees in the country since the start of the war. 

UKRAINE

Germany records almost a million Ukrainian refugees

Germany has registered almost a million refugees from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Published: 23 August 2022 17:10 CEST
Germany records almost a million Ukrainian refugees

A total of 967,546 people fleeing the war have entered Germany at least temporarily, 36 percent of them children, the ministry said in a statement.

Around 97 percent are Ukrainian nationals.

Among the adults, three in four are women and around eight percent are over the age of 64.

“Many in our society have gone above and beyond to help refugees,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, calling the influx “the largest movement of refugees (in Europe) since World War II”.

There were almost 155,000 Ukrainian pupils enrolled at German schools by the end of last week, according to the conference of state education ministers in Berlin.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says more than 6.6 million Ukrainians have been registered as refugees across Europe since the Russian invasion.

Countries including the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have opened their borders, homes and wallets to help those fleeing the war.

According to the German ministry, citing the UNHCR, some 3.8 million Ukrainian refugees have returned to their home country at some point since the start of the war.

Of those registered in Germany, “a significant number” may have travelled on to other EU states or returned to Ukraine, it added.

Most Ukrainian refugees want to return home as soon as possible, according to a UN survey published in July, but do not expect to do so until the war is over.

