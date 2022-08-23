For members
MONEY
What does Germany’s gas VAT cut mean for you?
Germany is set to lower the tax on gas consumption to seven percent instead of the current 19 percent. But there are also extra charges on the way. We look at what it all means for customers.
Published: 23 August 2022 13:39 CEST
A woman cooks on a gas stove. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl
ENERGY
Germany on track to fill gas storage facilities ‘to 85 percent’
Despite a sharp reduction in Russian gas deliveries, Germany looks set to meet its gas reserves target for October - but may still fall short of reserves in winter.
Published: 23 August 2022 12:00 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments