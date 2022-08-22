Read news from:
What temperatures can we expect in Germany this week?

Parts of Germany will see another heatwave this week as temperatures soar.

Published: 22 August 2022 10:04 CEST
People photograph the Veste Coburg fortress on Sunday.
People photograph the Veste Coburg fortress on Sunday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Vogl

The German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted that the mercury will climb in some regions of to around 34C this week. 

“After low pressure ‘Karin’ gave parts of Germany rain, sometimes in large quantities, high pressure ‘Piet’ is now back in pole position,” said meteorologist Lars Kirchhübel of the DWD.

This high pressure zone will dominate the weather in large parts of western and central Europe over the coming days, the weather expert said, adding that it will reach Germany too. 

On Monday temperatures remained fairly cool across the country after a weekend of showers, but they are set to climb over the course of the week, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters predict it could reach 32C in Stuttgart and 33C in Cologne on Thursday. Locally, temperatures could reach 34C. 

However, from the Oder and Neisse rivers to the Erzgebirge mountains and southeast Bavaria, denser clouds and some showers are to be expected. This is due to a high-level low pressure system over the Balkan region, according to forecasters. Short showers are also possible in the Black Forest.

“In most of the rest of the country, high ‘Piet’ will be able to hold its ground,” said Kirchhübel.

At the end of the week, thunderstorms are forecast but temperatures are expected to remain high. 

August in Germany ‘too dry’

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, August as a whole – apart from a few areas in eastern Germany – will be too dry compared to the multi-year average.

The Black Forest, the High Rhine and the Allgäu to the Bavarian Forest, however, are not expected to have any major problems due to the high rainfall of the past few days.

“Looking at Rhineland-Palatinate, the southern half of Hesse, the western half of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Franconia shows a different picture,” said Kirchhübel. In the last 30 days, only about 10 percent of the usual level of precipitation fell in some places.

“At some stations, no precipitation at all has been measured in August,” added Kirchhübel, referencing Würzburg as an example.

Rainfall at the weekend caused the water in the Rhine river to rise slightly. In Emmerich, the water level reached a positive value again after the historic low of the past few days: in the morning, it showed three centimetres – an increase of six centimetres compared to the previous day.

The water level also rose by several centimetres at the other measuring points in North Rhine-Westphalia: in Cologne, the level rose to 80cm and in Düsseldorf to 38cm.

Despite this encouraging trend, the Waterways and Shipping Authority said it did not expect a huge improvement in water levels in the foreseeable future due to more hot weather coming.

Heavy rain in Bavaria swells rivers, but flooding largely avoided

Heavy rain overnight on Friday caused rivers to swell considerably in the south of Bavaria, but German forecaster DWD lifted its severe weather warnings for the south-east of the state on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 20 August 2022 19:35 CEST
Higher water levels were recorded in Bavaria’s rivers on Saturday, especially in the areas of the smaller southern tributaries to the upper Danube, the Altmühl, on the upper reaches of the Iller and Lech, the tributaries to Lake Constance and in the Inn area, according to the Bavarian flood centre.

However, the rain had so far only caused a few instances of flooding on medium-sized and larger rivers, it said. 

The region from Swabia to Lake Constance, the Allgäu and parts of Upper Bavaria were particularly affected by the heavy rainfall.

In some areas, more than 100 litres of rain per square meter fell, while others saw the the usual monthly total.

However, despite the heavy rainfall, the effects were minor as the drought of the past few months has significantly reduced water levels in most rivers and streams.

The police said no major storm operations had been carried out, but there were a few incidences of aquaplaning in Lower Bavaria, but no-one was seriously hurt.

Other European countries saw severe storms on Thursday and Friday – some with fatal consequences. Five people died in Austria.

And there was more flooding overnight on Friday in Austrian Vorarlberg, which borders Bavaria.

Looking forward to Sunday, individual showers were expected in the south-east and north-west in Germany, according to DWD.

In the north-west, short thunderstorms were possible in the afternoon, but it should otherwise stay mostly dry. 

At the start of the week, there could still be occasional rain in Lower Bavaria and Upper Lusatia with heavy clouds moving in from the west on Tuesday with some occasional rainfall. 

