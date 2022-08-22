Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Toxic algae found after fish deaths in German-Polish river

Toxic algae has been found in samples from the Oder river, where huge masses of dead fish have sparked concerns of an environmental disaster, Germany and Poland said on Monday.

Published: 22 August 2022 16:14 CEST
Dead fish on the water surface of the German-Polish border river Oder.
Dead fish on the water surface of the German-Polish border river Oder. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/PAP | Marcin Bielecki

More than 100 tonnes (220,000 pounds) of dead fish have been recovered since July from the river which flows through both countries since July, sparking tensions after Berlin accused Warsaw of failing to communicate the disaster and act quickly enough.

“The examinations conducted so far have confirmed the presence of toxic algae (Prymnesium Parvum),” Polish deputy environment minister Jacek Ozdoba wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, German environment ministry spokesman Andreas Kübler told reporters “a mass development of toxic brackish water algae could have contributed to the fish deaths”.

READ ALSO: ‘Dead fish everywhere’ in German-Polish river

However, the formation of such algae is “not a purely natural phenomenon” and “does not occur to this extent… under natural conditions,” Kübler added, referencing the latest lab results from Germany’s Leibniz Institute and the University of Vienna.

The algae likely developed as a result of high salt levels in the water, which “would not normally exist in the Oder and which can only exist through industrial discharge”, he said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has suggested chemical waste may have been responsible but his country’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said last week that “none of the samples tested so far has shown the presence of toxic substances”.

She said the government was also looking into possible natural causes and in particular higher concentrations of pollutants and salinity as a result of lower water levels and high temperatures.

Moskwa on Saturday warned on Twitter against “fake news from Germany” about the discovery of herbicides and pesticides in the water.

“We regret that the Polish side has come to this assessment,” Kübler said on Monday, stressing that the search for the cause of the disaster was still ongoing.

The Oder has over the last years been known as a relatively clean river, and 40 domestic species of fish are found in the waterway.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WILDFIRES

Europe facing record year for wildfire destruction: EU

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet, but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:47 CEST
Europe facing record year for wildfire destruction: EU

And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

The worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data.

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

The data comes after CAMS said Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“2022 is already a record year, just below 2017,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. In 2017, 420,913 hectares had burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all of Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS