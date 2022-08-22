For members
Living in Germany: VAT cuts, German tenses and the leaning tower of Bremerhaven
In our weekly roundup for Germany, we look at the gas levy and VAT cut plans, a common phrase, a damaged tower in Bremerhaven and the German love of quiet.
Published: 22 August 2022 10:55 CEST
People look at the the leaning Mole Tower in Bremerhaven after it was damaged. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Markus Hibbeler
‘Sandals mean freedom’: Eight tips on how to dress like a German
Germans have an international reputation for enjoying functional clothing. A top German fashion expert told The Local whether the stereotypes of German fashion are really true - and what Angela Merkel has to do with modern style.
Published: 15 August 2022 14:44 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:00 CEST
