Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

German politicians clash over who to support with rising energy prices

German pensioners and students weren't the main targets of financial aid in the last two energy relief packages. Should the government do more to support these groups - as well as those on lower incomes - next time around?

Published: 22 August 2022 11:28 CEST
German politicians clash over who to support with rising energy prices
A pensioners counts euro notes at a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

What’s happening?

With many looking with concern towards winter in the wake of rising energy prices, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has repeatedly promised the population: “You’ll never walk alone.” 

But as the traffic-light coalition discusses the next round of relief measures, a debate is underway about who should benefit the most. 

On Monday, the opposition CDU/CSU parties slammed Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for failing to offer enough support to pensioners in their last energy relief package. 

They called on the government to include measures directed at both students and pensioners in the next set of relief measures, which is set to be announced this autumn. 

“If the federal Finance Minister now wants to once again exclude all pensioners from relief, this is socially unjust and exacerbates the division of society,” Stephan Stracke, social policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told the Rheinische Post.

Earlier this year, the government faced criticism for seemingly overlooking pensioners on low incomes in their financial aid for struggling households.

Though the scrapping of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy and the introduction of the €9 transport ticket were also beneficial to retirees, a host of other measures – such as the €300 lump sum, the heating allowance and increase in commuters’ allowance – were primarily aimed at working-age people. 

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will retirees benefit from Germany’s energy relief package?

With the cost of living rising steeply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stracke said the soaring energy and food prices shouldn’t cause anyone to fall into poverty. 

“Another concrete relief package is now urgently needed,” he said. “Of course, pensioners and students must also benefit from this.”

Coalition debates relief measures

Even between the parties of the traffic-light coalition – the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) – there are divergent opinions over how best to support the general population with the cost of living. 

Last week, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) rejected calls for new relief target specifically at pensioners, pointing to the increase in pensions and the end of the EEG levy as two policies that had benefited retirees.

Lindner has also been lobbying for new tax cuts to counteract the effects of inflation. The FDP politician has proposed a package worth €10 billion that would include an increase in the basic tax-free allowance and an increase in child benefits.

READ ALSO: Germany pledges inflation relief tax package worth €10 billion

However, the SPD and Greens have repeatedly called for measures aimed specifically at low and middle-income households. 

“For me, the strongest case for relief is that we have to keep the basic democratic consensus by creating a more equal society,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on ZDF’s Morgenmagazin. “And for me that means that those who earn less are supported more than those who earn a lot.”

Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) speaks at a government open day on August 21st, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

At the summer press conference held on August 11th, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) told reporters he primarily wanted to help those “who have very little”, citing the six million minimum-wage workers in Germany and households on middle-incomes who have also been squeezed in the current crisis. 

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Monday, Greens caucus leader Katharina Dröge also spoke out in favour of specific aid for students and low-income pensioners.

“We have to provide very targeted relief for those who are particularly affected by rising prices and who are facing the winter with great concern,” she said. 

Dröge said she supported the idea of an excess profits tax, which would be aimed at companies who have seen their revenues spike since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

“This would allow corporations that profit excessively from the crisis to make their contribution to social cohesion in Germany,” the Green politician explained.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: How customers in Germany can tackle rising electricity bills

Gas customers aren't the only ones who are set to bear the brunt of rising energy costs - electricity bills are also on the rise in Germany. Here's what to know about the latest price hikes and what you can do about them.

Published: 19 August 2022 17:11 CEST
EXPLAINED: How customers in Germany can tackle rising electricity bills

Gas has been the focus of many people’s worries for the coming winter, but almost unnoticed, electricity prices have been creeping up too. According to the latest estimates by price comparison sites and announcements by electricity suppliers, customers could be in for a nasty shock in the coming weeks and months. 

How are electricity prices developing?

They’ve risen sharply. The comparison portal Verivox shows the average electricity price for private consumers in Germany in an index. According to this index, the price for an annual consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours for a model household was 41.98 cents per kilowatt hour in August, which corresponds to an increase of 38 percent compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, price comparison portal Check24 reports an increase of around 31 percent in the same period. According to this calculation, the average price of electricity currently stands at 39.9 cents.

Why are electricity prices also going up?

“The big price driver is the price of natural gas,” energy expert Udo Sieverding of the NRW consumer advice centre told DPA. Gas prices have risen mainly because Russia, Germany’s most important supplier, has slashed its deliveries to Germany by around 80 percent. In addition, according to Sieverding, there are, for example, the increased world market prices for coal and increased CO2 prices, which make electricity production more expensive.

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways you can save on heating costs in Germany

What price increases can be expected, and when will they reach the end customers?

Verivox counted 123 price increases from basic suppliers for August, September and October, with an average increase of 25 percent. For a three-person household with a consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours, this means average additional costs of €311 per year. Previously, the competitor Check24 had already reported a price increase of 47.4 percent in September.

“In view of the high wholesale prices, we expect numerous electricity price increases in the coming months, which will be an additional burden for households,” says Verivox expert Thorsten Storck. The average electricity price could be 45 cents per kilowatt hour or more in the coming year. Sieverding also expects prices to rise. “We have to assume that prices will rise to over 40 cents.” The end of the line, he says, has not yet been reached.

What are the big energy suppliers doing?

Germany’s largest energy supplier, Eon, expects prices for end customers to continue rising.

Price pressure prevails in all markets, CFO Marc Spieker said last week, adding: “The only thing that differs is how quickly these price increases are then implemented.”

There is no question that they will have to come in the end, he said. Electricity customers of the energy supplier EnBW, for example, will have to pay an average of 31.1 percent more for their household electricity in the basic supply tariff from October.

What could drive the price of electricity even higher?

The last three nuclear power plants in Germany are to be shut down at the end of the year. Accordingly, there would then be a shortage of electricity from the reactors. According to Sieverding, this could cause prices to go up yet again. Now Germany is feeling the full force of the consequences of “dragging its feet on the expansion of renewable energies”, he said. 

Electricity metre

An electricity metre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

Is the government doing anything to ease the burden?

Since July, electricity customers no longer have to pay the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy, with the funding for green energy projects now coming directly from the state.

However, the abolition of the EEG levy has only dampened the rise in electricity prices slightly, says Storck. Further relief could come from a reduction in value-added tax on electricity, which the energy industry, for example, is demanding. So far, the federal government has only announced this measure for gas bills, which will be subject to seven percent rather than 19 percent VAT until March 31st, 2022.

READ ALSO: German electricity prices to soar by 25 percent on average

What can consumers do?

Unlike with gas, there are many individual electricity consumers in a household, says consumer advocate Sieverding. Electricity guzzlers such as old refrigerators, washing machines or halogen lamps should be replaced as soon as possible. An old heating pump can also help save energy. 

The consumer advice centre offers electricity-saving tips on its website. For example, you can make your refrigerator a little less cold or defrost an iced-up freezer. You can use a lid when cooking and frying, and when using the oven you can avoid preheating it and switch it off a little earlier. And of course: switch off the light whenever you leave a room. 

SHOW COMMENTS