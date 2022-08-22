German politicians clash over who to support with rising energy prices

What’s happening?

With many looking with concern towards winter in the wake of rising energy prices, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has repeatedly promised the population: “You’ll never walk alone.”

But as the traffic-light coalition discusses the next round of relief measures, a debate is underway about who should benefit the most.

On Monday, the opposition CDU/CSU parties slammed Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for failing to offer enough support to pensioners in their last energy relief package.

They called on the government to include measures directed at both students and pensioners in the next set of relief measures, which is set to be announced this autumn.

“If the federal Finance Minister now wants to once again exclude all pensioners from relief, this is socially unjust and exacerbates the division of society,” Stephan Stracke, social policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told the Rheinische Post.

Earlier this year, the government faced criticism for seemingly overlooking pensioners on low incomes in their financial aid for struggling households.

Though the scrapping of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy and the introduction of the €9 transport ticket were also beneficial to retirees, a host of other measures – such as the €300 lump sum, the heating allowance and increase in commuters’ allowance – were primarily aimed at working-age people.

With the cost of living rising steeply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stracke said the soaring energy and food prices shouldn’t cause anyone to fall into poverty.

“Another concrete relief package is now urgently needed,” he said. “Of course, pensioners and students must also benefit from this.”

Coalition debates relief measures

Even between the parties of the traffic-light coalition – the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) – there are divergent opinions over how best to support the general population with the cost of living.

Last week, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) rejected calls for new relief target specifically at pensioners, pointing to the increase in pensions and the end of the EEG levy as two policies that had benefited retirees.

Lindner has also been lobbying for new tax cuts to counteract the effects of inflation. The FDP politician has proposed a package worth €10 billion that would include an increase in the basic tax-free allowance and an increase in child benefits.

However, the SPD and Greens have repeatedly called for measures aimed specifically at low and middle-income households.

“For me, the strongest case for relief is that we have to keep the basic democratic consensus by creating a more equal society,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on ZDF’s Morgenmagazin. “And for me that means that those who earn less are supported more than those who earn a lot.”

At the summer press conference held on August 11th, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) told reporters he primarily wanted to help those “who have very little”, citing the six million minimum-wage workers in Germany and households on middle-incomes who have also been squeezed in the current crisis.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Monday, Greens caucus leader Katharina Dröge also spoke out in favour of specific aid for students and low-income pensioners.

“We have to provide very targeted relief for those who are particularly affected by rising prices and who are facing the winter with great concern,” she said.

Dröge said she supported the idea of an excess profits tax, which would be aimed at companies who have seen their revenues spike since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

“This would allow corporations that profit excessively from the crisis to make their contribution to social cohesion in Germany,” the Green politician explained.