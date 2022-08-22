Can anyone in Germany get a second Covid booster jab?

Germany is currently in a period of relative calm when it comes to Covid infections. After a major spike in cases earlier in summer, the incidence has dropped dramatically and people continue to enjoy their daily lives with relatively few restrictions.

Nevertheless, with the colder months approaching, experts are predicting a fierce resurgence in case numbers and a difficult winter for the health service. Along with the Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the German Standing Vaccines Commission (STIKO) has urged certain risk groups to book a fourth Covid jab.

But with mixed messages coming from the government and scientists in recent weeks, many are still unclear about whether they could be eligible for a fourth shot. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the official recommendations?

On Friday, STIKO extended its recommendation for a fourth Covid jab to people aged 60 and over. Previously, a second booster was only recommended for over-70s, people older than five who have weakened immune systems, and healthcare workers who are at greater risk of being exposed to the virus.

“STIKO is expanding its recommendation with the primary aim of providing particularly at-risk individuals with even better protection against severe Covid-19 illnesses and Covid-related deaths,” the vaccines panel said in a statement.

For people under the age of 60 who don’t have any immune deficiencies, and those who don’t work in the health or care sectors, there is currently no official recommendation to get a fourth jab. That’s because, according to STIKO, “this group of people would not benefit significantly from an additional vaccine dose”.

Instead, the vaccines panel recommends three doses of Covid vaccine for individuals over the age of 12 with no pre-existing health conditions. For over-18s, the third jab should be administered after three months, while an interval of at least six months is recommended for 12-17 year olds.

What do the experts say?

There has been some disagreement in the medical community about whether an additional booster shot would particularly benefit people who don’t fall into one of the higher risk groups for severe illness.

In a recent interview with RBB, immunologist Andreas Radbruch said that a second booster jab could help improve immunity for those with imperfect immune systems.

“But for the vast majority of people, two vaccinations and one infection or three vaccinations are absolutely enough,” he said.

In contrast, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, the chief executive of the World Medical Association, spoke out on Monday in favour of a general recommendation for a second booster jab.

Frank Ulrich Montgomery, chair of the World Medical Association, speaks at the German Doctors’ Day in 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Guido Kirchner

Welcoming the news that STIKO had expanded its recommendation for a fourth jab to over-60s, Montgomery told RND: “STIKO should additionally recommend that those under 60 years of age, whose last vaccination or infection was at least six months ago, can also receive a second booster vaccination if they wish.”

Earlier this year, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) caused some confusion when he appeared to contradict the advice of STIKO in recommending that young people also get a second booster jab.

Receiving a fourth vaccination would grant people “a completely different level of safety,” he told Spiegel, adding that people should “get vaccinated of course based on a consultation with their doctor.”

However, he has since spoken more cautiously and primarily urged over-60s and people who at high risk of severe illness to seek out a fourth jab.

How can I get the jab if I want it?

Since there is currently no general recommendation for a fourth Covid shot, people who don’t fall into one of the risk groups named by STIKO may find it slightly more difficult to get a second booster.

According to Montgomery, many hospitals and GPs are unwilling to vaccinate when a positive decision from STIKO is still pending.

“The fact that it is legally possible to be vaccinated is not enough for many,” he said. “STIKO should consider this in its decisions.”

However, people who are keen to get an additional dose of vaccine should nevertheless discuss this option with their doctor, who should be able to advise them further.

Of course, anyone over 60, health and care workers and those with immune deficiencies can book a jab at a Covid vaccination centre, their doctor’s surgery or at one of the pharmacies that currently offers Covid vaccinations.

As a general rule, fourth vaccinations should only be administered six months or more after the third jab or most recent Covid infection. They should also be carried out with an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Is it worth waiting for the new Omicron vaccines?

Two new adapted mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are on their way later this year. One of these will be modified to offer protection against Omicron subtype BA.4, and another will offer protection against subtype BA.5.

These two subtypes are currently dominant in Germany.

On Friday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said he had ordered enough supplies of the Omicron-adapted vaccines that there would be enough for everyone who wanted one.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) updates the media on the Covid situation at press conference in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

With the European Medicines Agency (EMA) likely to approve the new vaccines in September, the first doses could be delivered as soon as October.

However, Lauterbach has repeatedly warned people who are at risk of severe courses of Covid not to wait for the Omicron vaccines before getting a fourth jab.

“I strongly advise citizens over 60 to follow the advice of the STIKO and not wait for the new vaccines,” he told RND.

According to official statistics, just 8.5 percent of the population has received a second booster jab, including 24 percent of over-60s and just 2.4 percent of people aged 18-59.

Further recommendations specific to the Omicron vaccines once more scientific data is available and after they have been approved by the EMA.