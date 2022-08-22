For members
COVID-19 VACCINES
Can anyone in Germany get a second Covid booster jab?
With Covid infections likely to rise again in autumn, many are wondering whether it makes sense to secure a fourth jab ahead of time. Here's a look at the official recommendations for a second booster and who is eligible to get one.
Published: 22 August 2022 16:29 CEST
A nurse at Freising Vaccination Centre prepares a dose of Covid vaccine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk
