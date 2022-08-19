Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Germany can afford billions more in inflation aid, says finance minister

Germany can afford another relief package worth billions of euros to fight inflation without compromising the so-called debt brake, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

Published: 19 August 2022 10:11 CEST
Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) speaks to the press in Berlin
Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) speaks to the press in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had last week promised more measures to help offset soaring food and energy costs without busting the debt brake, which limits the country’s public deficit to 0.35 percent of GDP.

Asked in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper how big the new package could be while still adhering to the debt brake, Lindner replied: “I think a figure in the low double-digit billions is achievable.”

The relief package would comprise measures aimed at both low and middle-income households as well as “targeted economic aid for energy-intensive companies”, he said.

Inflation in Germany reached 7.5 percent in July, fractionally lower than the 7.6 percent recorded in June, with energy prices set to rise even further as the country heads into winter.

The government had already earlier this year unveiled a €30 billion package to help consumers beat inflation, including a fuel tax cut and a cheap public transport ticket for June, July and August.

READ ALSO: Germany plans to slash VAT on gas bills to seven percent

Germany has repeatedly vowed to reinstate the debt brake, a cherished rule enshrined in the constitution, in 2023 after it was suspended for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to fiscal discipline was a key demand of Lindner’s FDP in coalition negotiations last year with the Greens and Scholz’s SPD.

However, with Germany’s deepening economic woes, some members of the Greens and the SPD have called for the rule to be suspended for longer.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Germany’s Scholz faces grilling over tax fraud scandal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will answer to a committee on Friday as part of investigations into a financial scandal that cost the government billions, as the leader struggles to shed suspicions over his possible role in the huge tax fraud scam.

Published: 19 August 2022 10:24 CEST
Germany's Scholz faces grilling over tax fraud scandal

Scholz will testify for the second time to the parliamentary committee in Hamburg, which is probing whether local political figures helped a bank to avoid paying back falsely claimed tax rebates.

Scholz was the mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, when he became finance minister in the cabinet of the then Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

First exposed in 2017, the “cum-ex” scam involved numerous participants swiftly exchanging company shares amongst themselves around dividend day to claim multiple tax rebates on a single payout.

Dozens of people have been indicted over the scandal in Germany, including bankers, stock traders, lawyers and financial consultants.

The Hamburg committee is investigating why local finance authorities in 2016 dropped a bid to claw back €47 million ($48 million) in taxes from private bank M. M. Warburg over cum-ex trades.

The bank eventually had to pay back tens of millions of euros under pressure from Merkel’s federal government.

According to German media reports, investigators have examined emails from the account used by Scholz during his time as the mayor of Hamburg in connection with the scandal.

READ ALSO: Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in ‘biggest ever tax scandal’

‘No findings of political influence’

The grilling in Hamburg comes with Scholz already facing dismal popularity ratings after his first six months in office were tarnished by criticism over his perceived weak response to the war in Ukraine.

More recently, the chancellor has also struggled to reassure Germans over possible energy shortages this winter and the very real prospect of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy.

Scholz also this week faced a backlash over his failure to immediately condemn comments on the Holocaust made in Berlin by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Wednesday assured journalists that the chancellor would answer all of the committee’s questions and had nothing to hide.

Asked about the scandal himself during a summer press conference last week, Scholz said he had “commented on these things very extensively and for many hours and will do so again”.

“A huge number of hearings, a huge number of files have brought only one result: there are no findings that there was political influence,” he said.

But rumours are swirling that the decision to let Warburg off the hook was taken shortly after a conversation between Scholz and Christian Olearius, then head of the bank.

Scholz has denied exerting pressure on Hamburg’s tax authority over Warburg’s cum-ex activity, but new allegations in recent days allege he may yet be hiding something.

According to several German media reports, investigators have seized emails from Scholz’s former office manager Jeanette Schwamberger that could bring new evidence to light.

Cash stash

These emails are “potentially relevant to the evidence, as they suggest considerations around deleting data”, according to the reports.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the emails clearly “incriminate” Scholz.

Other newly seized documents reportedly suggest that Scholz, contrary to what he has claimed so far, did raise the subject of reimbursement directly with Olearius.

READ ALSO: German police make nationwide raids over tax fraud

These latest revelations suggest that Scholz and his people have “tried to provide only limited information on certain meetings or telephone conversations”, said Matthias Hauer, an opposition conservative MP.

Johannes Kahrs, a former MP with Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) party, is also under investigation as part of the Hamburg probe.

According to German media, investigators recently found around €200,000 in cash in a bank safe deposit box belonging to Kahrs, though it is unclear whether the find has anything to do with the cum-ex scandal.

Asked about the cash at the summer press conference, Scholz said: “I’m as curious as you are, and of course I’d like to know where it came from.”

By Sebastian Bronst with Femke Colborne in Berlin

SHOW COMMENTS