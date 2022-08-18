Read news from:
Germany’s highest court upholds mandatory measles jabs for children

The decision by Germany's Constitutional Court means that daycares can require children to be vaccinated or recovered from measles in order to attend.

Published: 18 August 2022 17:23 CEST
Germany’s highest court – the Bundesverfassungsgericht (Federal Constitutional Court) – has ruled that daycares and day homes can legally require parents seeking to put children in their care to ensure their kids are vaccinated for measles.

Children who have recovered from the disease, even if they’re not vaccinated—and thus have immunity—would also be eligible for care.

The court was hearing an appeal into a law passed by the German parliament (the Bundestag) in 2019 requiring that parents prove their child’s vaccination to attend daycare.

Because school attendance is compulsory in Germany, such a vaccine mandate isn’t legal for schools. The Court reasoned that daycares can still require vaccination because attendance there is voluntary.

The court acknowledged that vaccine mandates infringe upon parental rights, but argued that such infringements were proportionate given the need to protect vulnerable groups the children might come in contact with—such as pregnant women or the immunocompromised.

“In view of the very high infection risk with measles and the associated risk of a severe case, the risk to third parties is considerable,” court judges wrote.

Less than 95 percent of the German population has been vaccinated for measles, which is believed to be considerably more infectious than Covid-19. As such, measles outbreaks still occur in Germany.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach hailed the move as “good news” for parents and children.

“Anyone who is cared for or works there must be able to demonstrate protection,” Lauterbach said. “And for everyone else, measles vaccination is a common sense requirement.”

German vaccines commission recommends fourth Covid jab for over-60s

Germany's Standing Vaccines Commission (STIKO) has issued a recommendation for all over-60s in Germany to get a fourth Covid vaccination.

Published: 18 August 2022 17:06 CEST
Previously, STIKO had only suggested a second booster – or fourth Covid jab – for people aged 70 or over, or people aged five and over with weakend immune systems and a particular high risk of a severe course of illness.

People with compromised immune systems are still advised to seek out a fourth dose of the vaccine. 

The vaccines panel announced on Thursday that it was expanding its recommendation “with the primary aim of providing particularly at-risk individuals with even better protection against severe Covid 19 diseases and Covid 19-related deaths”. 

As a general rule, the fourth dose of vaccine should be an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer/BioNTech and should be administered no sooner than six months after the third dose or last Covid infection.

In some “justified” cases, this can be shortened to four months.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) welcomed the news on Thursday, stating that the recommendation was “overdue”. 

“I definitely advise citizens over 60 to follow STIKO’s advice and not wait for the new vaccines,” Lauterbach told t-online, referring to a new set of vaccines designed specifically to combat infections with Omicron subtypes BA.4 and BA.5. 

The number of cases and deaths is still too high, he added. “The vaccines available in Germany, however, reliably protect against death and severe progression of the virus.”

