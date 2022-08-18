Read news from:
Germany to ‘fall short of gas stock targets’ in winter

The head of Germany's energy regulator said on Thursday that the country would almost certainly fail to meet its gas reserve targets in the face of a Russian supply squeeze.

Published: 18 August 2022 10:33 CEST
Economics Minister Robert Habeck in Berlin
Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) provides an update on Germany's gas situation in Berlin on August 16th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

“I am not counting on our achieving our next reserve goals as quickly as the first,” Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, told news website t-online.

He said the next benchmark — 85 percent capacity by October 1st “is not impossible but certainly very ambitious”.

“We fall short of an average level of 95 percent by November 1st in all our projections,” he added. “There’s hardly a chance of achieving that because some storage sites started at a very low level.”

Warning of looming shortages, Economy Minister Robert Habeck outlined a series of targets last month for gas stocks to reach 95 percent by November 1st ahead of the cold German winter.

At the time gas reserves stood at about 65 percent of capacity and Germany last weekend reached 75 percent two weeks ahead of schedule.

However Mueller warned citizens of Europe’s top economy that there would be no alternative to saving energy.

“It’s not just about one winter but rather at least two. And the second winter could be even harder,” he said. “We’ve got to save a lot of gas for at least another year. To put it clearly: it’s going to be at least two stressful winters.”

He said shortages in the cold months of 2022-23 were “probable” in some regions.

“The shortfalls will probably be temporary at first and then could stop or return repeatedly,” Mueller cautioned, meaning that gas might have to be transported to stricken regions of the country.

Germany is heavily dependent on Russian gas and has seen deliveries drop sharply amid tensions over the Ukraine war.

Gas flows dropped to 20 percent of the key Nord Stream pipeline’s capacity in July, as the EU accuses Moscow of using energy as a “weapon” in the conflict.

Household energy bills are set to soar this winter while energy shortfalls are expected to choke economic growth.

German gas giant reports steep losses from Russian squeeze

German energy giant Uniper on Wednesday reported heavy first-half losses which it blamed on Russia squeezing gas deliveries in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Published: 17 August 2022 12:07 CEST
The company, which accepted a government rescue package last month, said that it had recorded a net loss in the first six months of the year of €12.3 billion ($12.5 billion).

“Uniper has for months been playing a crucial role in stabilising Germany’s gas supply at the cost of billions in losses resulting from the sharp drop in gas deliveries from Russia,” CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in a statement.

The German government agreed in late July to take an around 30-percent stake in Uniper, which was threatened with bankruptcy as a result of the crisis.

Maubach said on Wednesday that the bailout would “prevent a chain reaction that would do much more damage”.

“Our top priority now is to swiftly implement the stabilisation package,” he added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz interrupted his summer holiday to announce the rescue plan, calling Uniper a “company of vital importance for the economic development of our country and for the energy supply of our citizens”.

Uniper said the “volatile environment” meant that it could not provide an earnings forecast for the current financial year.

But it expected “to record negative earnings owing to the significant reduction in Russian gas deliveries”.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused turmoil in European energy markets, especially in Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

EU states have accused Russia of choking supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war, with Germany charging that Moscow is usingnenergy as a “weapon”.

Russia in July restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline after 10 days of maintenance, but at low volumes, and suspicions linger that the Kremlin may trigger an energy crisis on the continent this winter.

