HEALTH

What’s the latest on monkeypox in Germany?

Germany’s case numbers are trending slightly downward after hitting a peak in July. Is the vaccination campaign having an effect?

Published: 17 August 2022 13:32 CEST
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles. File photo: Russell Regnery/cdc Cynthia S. Goldsmith/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Germany has now seen its total number of reported monkeypox cases hit 3,186. Nearly half of that number—or 1,512—have been reported in Berlin. So far this month though, the number of new cases has been trending downward.

According to “Our World in Data,” the country peaked at a 7-day average (or “incidence”) of around 75 newly reported cases a day in mid-July. By early August, that incidence had decreased to about 45 new cases a day, before settling at around 30 new cases per day recently.

That downward slope broadly mirrors the incidence seen in countries like the UK, France, and Spain—Europe’s hardest hit country.

The United States and overall world totals have seen a couple of days of sharp declines recently, but it may be too early to tell whether that’s part of a longer trend.

Graph of 7-day rolling averages of monkeypox cases worldwide and in select countries, including Germany. Image via Our World in Data.
 

Who’s at risk for monkeypox?

The vast majority of monkeypox cases, both in Germany and worldwide, have been detected in gay and bisexual men. Although scientists think there might be some potential for airborne transmission, monkeypox generally spreads through close physical contact.

That’s why gay and bisexual men with multiple sex partners are considered at particular risk.

Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends this group get the smallpox vaccine, which also provides good protection against monkeypox.

Those working in laboratory settings are also considered an at-risk group.

People who may have come into contact with a confirmed monkeypox case are also advised to seek a jab within four days of the potential exposure.

Where is Germany with monkeypox vaccination?

Germany ordered 240,000 doses of the Imvanex vaccine back in June, but received an initial delivery of only 40,000 doses. That’s far less than the projected figure of 130,000 people who fall into a risk group.

Since then, deliveries have been trickling in, but still aren’t meeting demand—with waiting lists of people who want the vaccine getting longer.

Hard-hit Berlin received an initial delivery of 8,000 doses, and is waiting for an additional 65,000 to arrive—although vaccination centres have not yet been told when.

The full order of 240,000 doses is currently set to be filled only by the end of September.

Vocabulary

Vaccination – (die) Impfung

Vaccine – (der) Impfstoff

Monkeypox – (die) Affenpocken

to infect – anstecken 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

NATURE

EXPLAINED: How to deal with wasps in Germany

The hot weather in Germany is good news for wasps, but not necessarily for people. Here’s what you need to know if you encounter the stinging critters this summer.

Published: 16 August 2022 15:47 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to deal with wasps in Germany

Thanks to the persistently warm and dry weather across Europe this summer, wasp populations are on the rise, with pest controllers in France even dubbing 2022 ‘the year of the wasp’.

The peak of wasp season is still to come, however, as wasps tend to reach their maximum population between September and October. Here’s what you need to know about dealing with the stripy insects in Germany.

Is it illegal to kill wasps in Germany?

In short: yes. There are hundreds of wasp species in Germany, some of which are particularly endangered and are on the so-called “red list” of threatened animal and plant species.

Since they are a protected species, killing the insects is generally prohibited under the Federal Nature Conservation Act, and anyone who gets caught deliberately killing a wasp could face a hefty fine.

In North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia, a wasp-killer can face a fine of up to €50,000 while in Saarland, Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the maximum fine is up to €20,000. In the other federal states, catching, injuring or killing wasps can cost up to €5,000.

In the case of a specially protected wasp species such as the gyroscopic or button horn wasp, fines range from €10,000 to €65,000, depending on the state.

Are wasps dangerous?

Though they may be somewhat pesky, biologists and nature activists generally agree that wasps aren’t dangerous, at least to those who are not allergic to their stings. They are typically not aggressive unless threatened and will tend to flee rather than fight.

It would also take at least 50 to 100 stings to actually overdose on wasp venom, but severe allergies and accidents (while running away from a swarm, for example) could be more dangerous.

How do I keep wasps at bay?

There are a few tried and tested tricks you can use to ward off wasps.

Firstly, as wasps are primarily attracted to meat and sweets, you should keep these foods well covered as much as possible.

Wasps don’t like getting wet, so having a water spray bottle on the picnic table can come in very handy for keeping the critters at bay. Don’t go overboard with the spray, though, and don’t be alarmed if the wasp doesn’t move for a while after you’ve given it a dousing. As soon as its wings are dry, the insect will fly off.

Distraction tactics also work well: a bowl of overripe fruit – such as grapes – placed at a safe distance can be a good way to keep wasps away from you. 

One homemade deterrent you can try is a lemon cut in half, sprinkled with a few cloves, which is a particularly unpleasant scent for the insects.

How should I react to wasps?

If the uninvited guests do join your barbecue or picnic, you shouldn’t panic. “Take it easy” is the best motto when dealing with the black-and-yellow insects.

You should avoid abrupt movements and not lash out or blow in the direction of the animal as exhaled carbon dioxide makes the normally calm animals aggressive, and do not try to hit them or make any sudden movements.

What if I find a nest?

First of all, keep your distance – ideally at least five metres. Nests can host thousands of wasps and they will become aggressive if they feel threatened.

According to the Species Protection Information of the Berlin Senate Department wasps are subject to general protection and may “only be controlled if there is a reasonable reason to do so.” In other words, finding a wasp nest in your house doesn’t necessarily mean you can call pest control to come and get rid of it. 

The German Nature Conservation Association (NABU) advises those who come across a nest to seek advice, either by getting in contact with them directly or with your local environmental agencies or nature conservation authorities.

What should I do if I get stung?

If you are unlucky enough to get stung by a wasp, the first thing to do is to carefully clean the puncture site. NABU also recommends cooling the sting site and treating it with insect creams which you can get from your local pharmacy.

Alternatively, you can use the old homemade remedy of cutting an onion in half, making an incision so that the juice can escape more easily, and rubbing it into the puncture site. This not only has a cooling effect but can also act as a disinfectant and anti-inflammatory.

For allergy sufferers, however, a wasp sting can be very dangerous. NABU recommends that allergy sufferers always carry emergency medication with them and if in any doubt, go straight to the emergency department of the local hospital.

