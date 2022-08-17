For members
HEALTH
What’s the latest on monkeypox in Germany?
Germany’s case numbers are trending slightly downward after hitting a peak in July. Is the vaccination campaign having an effect?
Published: 17 August 2022 13:32 CEST
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles. File photo: Russell Regnery/cdc Cynthia S. Goldsmith/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
NATURE
EXPLAINED: How to deal with wasps in Germany
The hot weather in Germany is good news for wasps, but not necessarily for people. Here’s what you need to know if you encounter the stinging critters this summer.
Published: 16 August 2022 15:47 CEST
