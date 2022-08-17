Read news from:
Should Germany provide more energy relief to middle-income households?

With the new gas levy arriving this autumn, economists in Germany are calling for a new relief package to support mid-range earners with their energy bills.

Published: 17 August 2022 11:51 CEST
Woman takes euro note out of purse
A woman pulls a €5 banknote out of her purse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

One idea on the table is to provide an “energy fund” of €100 per person that would be paid out monthly for the next 18 months.

This, according to the president of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher, would be the “best instrument” for relieving low- and middle-income households during the energy crisis. 

In October, the government will allow energy suppliers to add a levy of around 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour of gas onto customers’ energy bills. This will see bills for an average 160 square metre family home go up by around €556 per year, while people living in 50-square-metre flats could see their costs rise by around €120-170 annually.

The gas levy is designed to help struggling energy firms recoup the cost of replacing cheap Russian gas, deliveries of which have been dwindling in recent months. In addition, energy companies will be allowed to pass a proportion of future excess costs onto consumers. 

With household energy bills likely to triple or even quadruple, economists are arguing that more relief is urgently needed – and not only for those on the lowest incomes.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said last week that the government wants to assist working people who have no savings to fall back on and who cannot easily cope with the increased energy costs.

“This applies to quite a lot of citizens,” Scholz said. “I am concerned with those who earn €2800, €3200 or €4000 gross per month, for whom these are all major challenges.”

According to economist Fratzscher, this group includes more than one in five people in Germany.

Marcel Fratzscher

Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research, speaks at an event in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

“These are mainly people in the low-wage sector, which is unusually large in Germany, and also many pensioners,” he told DPA. They tend not to have savings but at the same time don’t receive support from the state.

For this reason, soaring inflation and high energy bills are likely to hit this middle-income group particularly hard. 

“We already have a strong social imbalance among this group as well,” Fratzscher said. “This can be seen, for example, in the increase in the number of people who are over-burdened with debt.” 

“Politicians must now urgently implement a third relief package that relieves this group as a top priority,” he added.

For Sebastian Dullien, scientific director of the Macroeconomic Policy Institute of the Hans Böckler Foundation, a second energy lump sum paid out in December would be the preferred option for relieving households.

This would follow the €300 lump sum in September but also take into account groups that were overlooked in the last energy relief package, such as pensioners who don’t receive housing benefit. 

“Another good option would be to introduce a gas price cap for a basic level of consumption per household,” Dullien told DPA. 

‘Left in the dark’

In the summer press conference last week, Scholz reiterated his plans for a third energy relief package in autumn. However, he has so far refused to give concrete details about the measures included, stating that these are still being discussed within the coalition.

Social organisations are calling on the government to announce any new measures before the gas levy is introduced on October 1st. 

“The traffic light government has no time left to argue,” Social Welfare Federation (VdK) president Verena Bentele told the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung on Wednesday. “We need a solution by September.”

Ursula Engelen-Kefer, vice-president of the German Social Welfare Association (SoVD), told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung that the government should roll out support soon to avoid social unrest in autumn.

“We cannot impose more and more burdens on the vast majority of society and at the same time leave them in the dark about how they will be supported,” she said. “It is crucial that the federal government quickly decides on relief measures that will directly reach the people”.

ENERGY

Germany’s Russian gas crisis sparks run on coal

"A rush like this in the summertime, it's unheard of -- everybody wants coal," says Frithjof Engelke, a supplier of the briquettes which have become a hot commodity in the German capital.

Published: 17 August 2022 10:02 CEST
Germany's Russian gas crisis sparks run on coal

A looming shortage of Russian gas in the wake of the Ukraine war has reignited enthusiasm for this method of heating private homes despite its sooty residue and heavy carbon footprint.

Engelke, 46, head of the century-old Berlin business Hans Engelke Energie, says it’s brought a bonanza for his family business: “My holidays will have to wait.”

He and his team are frenziedly taking orders, organising deliveries by truck — now booked out until October, and getting supplies ready for those who come directly to pick up coal from his warehouse. 

On a hot summer’s day, he weighs and bags loose coal amid the dust and din of his filling machine, then arranges the bags on pallets, awaiting customers.

In Berlin, 5-6,000 homes still heat with coal — only a fraction of the city’s 1.9 million homes, say municipal authorities.

Engelke’s customers are often elderly people, sometimes entirely dependent on coal and living in old dwellings that have never been renovated.

Others are lovers of the “cosy” heat emanating from often ornate old ceramic stoves.

But this year, new customers have arrived “en masse”, says Engelke, whose medium-sized company has also diversified into wood pellets and fuel oil.

“Those who heat with gas but who still have a stove at home now all want to have coal,” he said, citing a phenomenon seen throughout Germany as winter approaches.

‘Better than being cold’

Jean Blum is one of the new converts.

The 55-year-old man with tousled hair and a bushy white beard loads 25-kilogram (55-pound) bags filled with precious black briquettes in his trailer.

“I’m buying coal for the first time in years,” he tells AFP.

Since his home is equipped with gas heating, he sometimes lights his stove, but only with wood.

Hans Engelke Energie Berlin

A worker loads briquettes of coal in the storage of of the storage of the “Hans Engelke Energie” heating products business in Berlin. Photo: Carsten Koall / AFP

With the jump in gas prices, which will be exacerbated this autumn when operators will be able to pass on the increase in energy levies to the consumer, Blum wants to make sure he has a safety net.

“Even if it’s bad for your health, it’s still better than being cold,” he says.

Although coal prices have soared 30 percent this season, it remains cheaper than wood, whose price has more than doubled.

“I worry when I wonder if there will be enough gas for everyone,” he adds, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already partially closed the gas tap on Germany after Western nations imposed new sanctions on Moscow.

‘Renaissance’

The black fuel is experiencing a comeback on several fronts in Europe’s top economy.

The German government had already resolved to increase the use of coal-fuelled power plants to satisfy the enormous appetites of several industries.

However Berlin insists it will keep its pledge to phase out the heavily polluting energy source by 2030 and rules out a “renaissance of fossil fuels, in particular coal,” as Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently vowed.

However with new private customers coming out of the woodwork, production has a hard time keeping up, and many small coal merchants in the capital are running out of supplies.

“We produce at full capacity during the summer, with three shifts, seven days a week,” Thoralf Schirmer, spokesman for LEAG, a mining site in the Lusatia basin, told AFP.

Hans Engelke Energie Berlin

A worker fills bags of coal with a machine in the storage of the storage of the “Hans Engelke Energie” heating products business in Berlin. Photo: Carsten Koall / AFP

The company supplies DIY stores and fuel sellers with coal briquettes.

Production has jumped 40 percent since January, he said, but demand is strong everywhere and the situation is expected to remain tense at least until this winter.

Adding to the pressure is the fact that the other factory supplying the market in Germany, based in the Rhine valley, will cease production at the end of the year, reducing supply.

“I dread the winter a bit,” Engelke, the coal seller, admits.

Currently, people are relatively relaxed when they learn that they will have to wait at least two months before getting deliveries, he says.

“Things will be radically different when it starts to get cold outside.”

By Isabelle Le Page

