GERMANY AND PALESTINE

Germany’s Scholz ‘disgusted’ by Palestine president’s Holocaust claim

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday voiced "disgust" at statements by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Berlin on the Holocaust, amid a growing outcry in Germany and Israel.

Published: 17 August 2022 10:18 CEST
Updated: 17 August 2022 11:54 CEST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Mahmoud Abbas
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Mahmoud Abbas hold a press conference in Berlin on August 16th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

At a joint press conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Abbas, 87, was asked if he would apologise on behalf of the Palestinian gunmen who carried out the Munich Olympics hostage-taking in 1972 that ended with 11 Israeli athletes and coaches killed.

Abbas did not give a direct reply but instead compared it to the situation in the Palestinian territories, and accused Israel of committing “50 massacres, 50 Holocausts” against Palestinians since 1947.

“I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmud #Abbas,” Scholz wrote on Twitter.

“For us Germans in particular, any relativisation of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

Scholz himself also drew fire for failing to immediately condemn Abbas’ remarks at the press conference, which ended following the Palestinian leader’s statements.

“One would have liked (Scholz’s) clarification to be more immediate,” wrote Spiegel magazine.

Christoph Heubner, executive vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee said he found it “astonishing and disconcerting that the German side was not prepared for Abbas’ provocations, and that his statements on the Holocaust were left unchallenged at the press conference.”

In comparison, Scholz had directly contradicted Abbas when he used the word “apartheid” while describing the treatment of Palestinians by Israel.

The German leader replied directly that he wanted to “say clearly that he won’t use the word apartheid” and that he did “not think that is correct to use the term to describe the situation”.

In Jerusalem, Abbas’ remarks drew a hail of condemnation.

‘Monstrous lie’

“Mahmud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed ’50 Holocausts’ while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie,” wrote Lapid on Twitter.

“Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, including one and a half million Jewish children. History will never forgive him.”

Defence Minister Benny Gantz called the Palestinian leader’s remarks as “an attempt to distort and rewrite history”.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan described Abbas’ words as “appalling”.

He added that the German government “must respond appropriately to this inexcusable behaviour done inside the Federal Chancellery”.

Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and leader of the Jewish community of Munich and its region, said Abbas’ statements must be met with more than a verbal rebuff from Scholz.

“German politicians must know who their partners in the Palestinian Authority are and act accordingly. The clear words of the German chancellor afterwards should not be the only consequence.”

CULTURE

Top German art show starts amid anti-Semitism row

Break-ins and vandalism, accusations of racism and anti-Semitism and a giant compost heap: Documenta, one of the world's biggest art fairs, opens this week under a cloud of controversy.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:49 CEST
Top German art show starts amid anti-Semitism row

The exhibition, which turns the sleepy German city of Kassel into the centre of the art world once every five years, kicks off Saturday after months of bitter rows.

“Documenta has always been a place of exchange and heated debates,” Hesse state culture minister Angela Dorn said ahead of the 15th edition.

Over 100 days the wildly disparate works of more than 1,500 participants will be displayed at 32 sites across the city, with more than one million visitors expected.

For the first time since its launch in 1955, the show is being curated by a collective, Indonesia’s Ruangrupa.

The group’s decision to turn the spotlight overwhelmingly on artists from the Global South rather than Europe or the United States has opened up the event to a much broader range of perspectives.

“Documenta promises to be radical, from who is invited to the art, to the venues,” its director Sabine Schormann told reporters.

However the inclusion in particular of a Palestinian artists’ group strongly critical of the Israeli occupation has sent sparks flying.

‘A big problem’

An anonymous blog posted by an “Alliance Against Anti-Semitism Kassel” in January accused the collective called The Question of Funding of having links to the BDS boycott Israel movement.

BDS was branded anti-Semitic by the German parliament in 2019 and barred from receiving federal funds. Around half of Documenta’s 42-million-euro ($44-million) budget comes from the public purse.

Several German media outlets picked up the criticism, prompting Ruangrupa to release an open letter condemning “bad faith attempts to delegitimise artists and preventively censor them on the basis of their ethnic heritage.”

Last month unknown vandals broke into the Palestinian exhibition space, leaving threatening graffiti scrawled on the walls.

A visit this week showed that at least one of the tags was still visible among a series of paintings and photographs documenting the hardships of life in Gaza.

A series of collages by Mohammed al-Hawajri combines the pictures from Gaza with Picasso’s anti-war masterpiece Guernica and other classic images of Western art by the likes of Delacroix, Chagall and Van Gogh to explosive effect.

Documenta art festival Kassel

Visitors look at works from the art collective “Avis Rezistans – Ghetto Biennale“ from Haiti in a Kassel church. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Federal culture minister Claudia Roth has thrown her weight behind Ruangrupa and its guests, saying that while Germany understood its responsibilities due to its Nazi past, politically minded Muslim artists should be welcome.

Noting that Indonesia did not have diplomatic relations with Israel, she said: “I may not like that. But that can’t mean that an artist or collective from Indonesia is suspicious per se.”

News magazine Der Spiegel called the affair an embarrassing spectacle, saying “the German cultural sector has a big problem” with the tensions between artistic freedom, respect for minorities and the burden of the country’s dark history.

Repurposed sex club

Documenta began in 1955 in Kassel, which was home to a vast forced labour camp during World War II and was heavily bombed by the Allies.

It aimed to put Germany back on the cultural map after the Nazis’ campaign to crush the avant-garde.

Documenta now ranks with the Biennale in Venice among the world’s premier showcases of contemporary art. 

At one of the main venues, Kenya’s Wajukuu Art Project has installed a new entrance made of corrugated iron recalling Nairobi’s vast slums.

Return to send Kassel

An installation made from old clothing entitled “Return to sender”. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Its pitch-dark tunnel is disorienting for visitors on arrival, an effect replicated in many of the Documenta venues including a repurposed cellar sex club.

In a park in front of the city’s baroque Orangerie, Nairobi’s Nest Collective has dumped textiles and electronic waste in a work entitled “Return to Sender”.

On the same field — and certain to draw the sniffs of Documenta sceptics — a compost pile complete with a toilet for guests to help fertilise the soil has pride of place, underlining a message of creative renewal.

Alongside sculpture and video installations are a Vietnamese herbal sauna, a halfpipe ramp for skateboarding and multimedia works documenting freedom struggles of Algerian women, black people in the Netherlands and Australia’s Indigenous communities.

Documenta runs until September 25th.

By Deborah COle

