NATURE
EXPLAINED: How to deal with wasps in Germany
The hot weather in Germany is good news for wasps, but not necessarily for people. Here’s what you need to know if you encounter the stinging critters this summer.
Published: 16 August 2022 15:47 CEST
Wasps fly towards their nest in a residential building, in Frankfurt am Main. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
HEALTH
Who can get the monkeypox vaccine in Germany – and how?
The monkeypox virus continues to spread in Germany and the vaccines panel is recommending that three groups of people get a jab. Here's who can get one - and how.
Published: 10 August 2022 14:49 CEST
