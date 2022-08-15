For members
CULTURE
‘Sandals mean freedom’: Eight tips on how to dress like a German
Germans have an international reputation for enjoying functional clothing. A top German fashion expert told The Local whether the stereotypes of German fashion are really true - and what Angela Merkel has to do with modern style.
Published: 15 August 2022 14:44 CEST
Updated: 15 August 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 15 August 2022 16:06 CEST
Two women enter a Hugo Boss store in southern Germany. Photo: dpa | Christoph Schmidt
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
5 signs you’ve settled into life in Germany
From stripping off to keeping your paperwork in order, here are five indications that you're becoming a true German.
Published: 15 August 2022 12:31 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments