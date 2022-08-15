For members
Living in Germany: Tax relief, dried-up rivers and ‘alkoholfrei’ beer
In our weekly roundup for Germany, we look at energy relief plans, Currywurst-flavour crisps and embracing non-alcoholic beers.
Published: 15 August 2022 08:57 CEST
A German alcohol-free beer. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul
10 life hacks to make you feel like a local in Germany
It can be difficult to settle into life in Germany, so here are 10 ‘life hacks’ that will make you feel more at home.
Published: 9 August 2022 17:16 CEST
Updated: 14 August 2022 06:56 CEST
