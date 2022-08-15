Read news from:
Is there a future for delivery startups in Germany?

Startups which brought groceries to their customers’ doorsteps in minutes boomed in Germany during the pandemic. But as the Covid restrictions have fallen away and with the cost of living on the rise, the market is changing.

Published: 15 August 2022 10:29 CEST
Is there a future for delivery startups in Germany?
An employee of the food delivery service Gorillas cycles through the streets of the Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm

At the height of the Covid crisis, startups like Gorillas, Flink and Getir appeared. They built up a dense network of warehouses in major cities across Germany, hired hundreds of drivers and promised to deliver supermarket products such as cold cuts, drinks or frozen food to the customer’s home in just a few minutes.

With customers able to conveniently order at supermarket prices via an app, quick commerce boomed during the lockdowns. According to the German Retail Association (HDE), the retail sector generated €204 billion in sales of food products last year, and the online share was 2.4 percent.

But as the Covid restrictions have fallen away and the war in Ukraine has driven up inflation, demand for online groceries has dropped significantly and many delivery services that counted on rapid growth are now in trouble.

“Quick commerce was the topic in 2021 that went through the roof the most in retail,” says Kai Hudetz, managing director at the Institute for Retail Research in Cologne (IFH). “Even then, you had to critically question whether bringing a single yogurt pot to your desk in fifteen minutes could be a working business model.”

Berlin-based startup Gorillas, for example, announced just a few months ago that it was cutting hundreds of administrative jobs and recently gave up some locations in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Competitor Wolt, which does its core business with restaurant deliveries, has ended its latest experiment with supermarket products from its own warehouses.

Due to the intense competition in the market, competitive pressure is enormous, and the self-confidence of employees, who are increasingly successful in their fight for better pay, secure working conditions and works councils, is also adding to the strain on the startups.

Adapting prices also seems to be a risky strategy. “As soon as delivery fees are charged, for example, customers often go the 300 meters to the supermarket themselves and buy what they need or order from a cheaper competitor,” says Hudetz.

But the companies have little choice. According to its own information, Flink now only offers free deliveries for shopping carts of €50 or more.

All of the delivery startups have also said goodbye to their former ten-minute delivery promise: Gorillas and Flink now only advertise that they will be at the door “within minutes”.

However, there is still a lot of growth potential in the market, so it seems the supply will not disappear. But while some companies are struggling, big competitors are moving into position, says IFH retail expert Hudetz.

The delivery company Takeaway, which has dominated the restaurant delivery market in Germany for years with its Lieferando brand, recently opened its own warehouse for food in Berlin-Charlottenburg. From there, more than 1,000 products from local brands are now being delivered to customers on a trial basis.

Wolt has not abandoned the grocery segment either, but has just adapted the concept. Instead of building an expensive warehouse infrastructure, the company now cooperates with local supermarkets, from whose stores the goods are picked up and delivered.

Large retail chains such as Rewe and Edeka have also been involved with their own services for some time. Rewe, for example, has invested in the start-up Flink in addition to its own delivery service.

With such business partners, the startup believes it is well equipped for the changing market and is even on the lookout for further acquisition opportunities. “We are looking at it very closely,” said a Flink spokesperson. “We have cash on hand.”

These changes will also soon affect the service that consumers can expect. Deliveries will take longer and also become more expensive, says retail expert Hudetz. “You’ll have to say goodbye to ten-minute delivery promises for everyone and for free. It’s going to come down to a premium service.”

By Matthias Arnold

ENERGY

Germany’s Scholz pledges more relief for lowest earners

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has (SPD) promised to support low and medium-income households as he warned of a difficult autumn and winter amid the energy crisis.

Published: 11 August 2022 14:04 CEST
Germany's Scholz pledges more relief for lowest earners

With the cost of living spiralling, the government is working on a new package of energy relief measures that will include tax breaks for low- and middle-income earners, Scholz said during the summer press conference in Berlin on Thursday.

“The government is determined to do this,” he added. “We will do everything to help citizens get through these difficult times.”

Asked whether his focus was primarily on lower or higher earners, Scholz said he was focussed on the people “who have very little”, citing the six million workers on minimum wage in Germany, and middle-income households who have been squeezed in the current crisis.

The measures will target multiple sections of the population “so that no one is left alone, no one is faced with unsolvable problems and no one has to shoulder the challenges associated with the increased prices alone,” Scholz said.

The news comes after Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) unveiled a series of tax relief proposals designed to help households cope with the high cost of the living.

Lindner’s plans include measures to ensure that people who get an inflation-linked pay rise don’t see their wage increase eaten up by higher tax – a phenomenon known as “cold progression”. He has also proposed a hike in child benefit and the tax-free allowance for lower earners.

But the plans have been criticised for disproportionately benefiting higher earners: according to experts, people earning €60,000 per annum will gain €471 a year under the new plans, while those on €20,000 a year will get just €115. 

Batting away criticism, Scholz described the Finance Minister’s tax relief plans as a “good proposal”, adding: “I find that very, very helpful, because we have to put together an overall package that includes all population groups.”

Additional measures are yet to be announced but will likely include adjusting housing benefit in line with the current energy prices. 

The Chancellor also revealed that discussions about imposing an oil price cap to limit Russia’s revenues and relieve consumers were still ongoing.

“We’re discussing the possibility of an oil price cap,” he said. “Due to the high technical complexity, it takes a lot of time, but it’s something we’re working on intensively.”

Limiting the price of oil products is “not something you can do unilaterally”, Scholz said. “It has to be done in close cooperation with partners.”

‘Big failures’

Throughout the press conference, Scholz fielded questions on Germany’s prior energy policy, which saw the country develop an ever greater dependence on Russian gas. 

In February, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany was still importing 55 percent of its gas from Moscow – though this has since been slashed to around 35 percent.

For me it’s very clear that we should have reached the decision earlier than we did to change our energy policies and diversify,” Scholz said. “If we’d done that sooner, we’d only have the problem of high prices but we wouldn’t have the problem of energy security.”

The SPD politician, who was Finance Minister under Angela Merkel in the former conservative-led coalition, said there had been “big failures” in energy policy in the past. He said there had been joint decisions in the past on phasing out coal-fired power generation and nuclear energy, but no decisions that had sped up the pace of modernisation in Germany. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) admits “failures” in Germany’s Russian energy policy at a press conference in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

This now needs to be corrected, he said.

However, he defended the EU’s decision to avoid sanctions on Kremlin-linked energy giants, citing the heavy dependence on Russian gas in eastern European countries, as well as in Germany.

Germany is in the process of trying to replenish its gas reserves for the cooler months amid fears that Russia will cut off the energy supply in retaliation for Europe’s support of Ukraine.

The scarcity of gas, which is currently flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia at just 20 percent of its full capacity, has led to soaring prices on the energy market. 

Asked whether he thought there could be riots due to rising energy prices, Scholz replied: “No, I don’t think there will be unrest in this country in the form outlined. And that is because Germany is a welfare state.”

