German vaccine commission ‘to recommend fourth Covid jab for over 60s’

While the report has not yet been officially confirmed, Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said on Twitter on Monday: “Thanks to the #Stiko that the recommendation of a 4th vaccination is now coming for the over 60 age group.”
Lauterbach, who has advised that all adults get a fourth jab, added that this was an “important step” in the right direction.
People over 60 should not wait for an adjusted Omicron vaccine, Lauterbach said in his tweet Monday. “The risk is already there. Existing vaccines protect against severe disease.”
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s disease prevention agency, did not immediately comment on the report.
According to Bild, a precondition for getting a fourth jab is that the first booster jab, or the person’s last bout of Covid was at least six months ago.
Up until now, Stiko has only recommended the second booster for people over 70 years of age, people in care facilities, people with immune deficiencies and those with an increased risk of severe Covid 19 symptoms, as well as staff in medical facilities and nursing homes.
The European Medical Agency (EMA) has previously called on member states to offer second booster jabs to people over 60. Lauterbach had also repeatedly brought a second booster for broader population groups into the discussion.
READ ALSO: Omicron vaccines to arrive in Germany in September, says Health Minister
Member comments