5 signs you’ve settled into life in Germany

Germany can be a difficult country to settle into and there are a lot of strange traditions and cultural quirks that take some getting used to. But if you find that at least three of the following apply to you, it’s a sure sign that you’ve adapted to life in the country.

You’re comfortable getting naked

One of the biggest shocks ex-pats often experience when first arriving in Germany is the ease with which Germans take off their clothes.

In saunas, spas and the changing rooms of sports facilities, it’s perfectly normal to walk around with everything on display in Germany. In the summer, the fondness for nudity becomes even more visible, as lovers of Frei-körper-kultur (FKK) bare all while basking in the sun on beaches and in parks.

So, if you find yourself happily shedding your clothes without a care in the world, it’s a sure sign you’ve become accustomed to life in the Bundesrepublik.

You don’t do anything on a Sunday

A young woman wears sweatpants in front of the TV in Offenbach am Main, Germany. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Christoph Schmidt

Nowhere is the saying “Sunday is a day of rest” truer than in Germany, and it’s a principle that can be baffling and frustrating to ex-pats who first move to the country.

The Sonntagsruhe (Sunday rest) principle is so important in Germany, that it’s even written into the constitution.

Article 140 of the law says: “Sundays and state-recognised public holidays remain protected by law as days of rest from work and spiritual upliftment.”

This is why shops are closed on Sundays and why some home DIY could end up with a visit from the police – as making excessive noise is, in some cases, a criminal offence.

So if you find yourself shushing your neighbours for hoovering on the sabbath, you’re very well on the way to being a German.

You’re always on time

It’s no secret that punctuality is a big deal in Germany, and it’s a cultural trait that foreigners have to get on board with quickly.

Turning up just a minute late can result in missed appointments and a black mark against your name with your employer.

It’s wise, therefore, to adopt the German practice of planning ahead, and aiming to arrive early.

So if you now consider arriving on time as already late and a meeting with friends organized with less than two weeks’ notice to be spontan (spontaneous) you’re 99 percent of the way to becoming German.

You have a filing cabinet

Getting to grips with German bureaucracy is one of the biggest hurdles newcomers to the country have to grapple with.

Tabs with the names of the different types of taxes such as “wage tax”, and “dog tax”, in a file folder. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Tobias Hase

There are countless Bescheinigungen (certificates) to keep hold of, you’re obliged to keep wage slips for at least a year, and health insurers and state authorities still love to send out paperwork.

Once you’ve carelessly thrown away an important document or two, you quickly learn that the only way to survive in Germany is to keep track of your paperwork – and the best way to do that is to get yourself a filing system.

You go prepared to the supermarket

In Germany, grocery shopping is a serious business.

Expats are often shocked by the lighting-fast check-out workers who expect you to bag your own items in an equally speedy manner to keep the queue moving.

Supermarket trips for Germans also entail the return of bottles to the machine to reclaim their deposits.

So, if your trips to the supermarket are accompanied by a bag full of Pfandflaschen and some sturdy, reusable bags, you can consider yourself well acclimatised to life in Germany.