5 signs you’ve settled into life in Germany

From stripping off to keeping your paperwork in order, here are five indications that you're becoming a true German.

Published: 15 August 2022 12:31 CEST
A woman goes swimming at a nudist section of the Baltic Sea resort in Rostock.
A woman goes swimming at a nudist section of the Baltic Sea resort in Rostock. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Bernd Wüstneck

Germany can be a difficult country to settle into and there are a lot of strange traditions and cultural quirks that take some getting used to. But if you find that at least three of the following apply to you, it’s a sure sign that you’ve adapted to life in the country. 

You’re comfortable getting naked

One of the biggest shocks ex-pats often experience when first arriving in Germany is the ease with which Germans take off their clothes.

In saunas, spas and the changing rooms of sports facilities, it’s perfectly normal to walk around with everything on display in Germany. In the summer, the fondness for nudity becomes even more visible, as lovers of Frei-körper-kultur (FKK) bare all while basking in the sun on beaches and in parks.

So, if you find yourself happily shedding your clothes without a care in the world, it’s a sure sign you’ve become accustomed to life in the Bundesrepublik.

You don’t do anything on a Sunday

A young woman wears sweatpants in front of the TV in Offenbach am Main, Germany. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Christoph Schmidt

Nowhere is the saying “Sunday is a day of rest” truer than in Germany, and it’s a principle that can be baffling and frustrating to ex-pats who first move to the country.

The Sonntagsruhe (Sunday rest) principle is so important in Germany, that it’s even written into the constitution.

Article 140 of the law says: “Sundays and state-recognised public holidays remain protected by law as days of rest from work and spiritual upliftment.” 

This is why shops are closed on Sundays and why some home DIY could end up with a visit from the police – as making excessive noise is, in some cases, a criminal offence.

So if you find yourself shushing your neighbours for hoovering on the sabbath, you’re very well on the way to being a German.

You’re always on time

It’s no secret that punctuality is a big deal in Germany, and it’s a cultural trait that foreigners have to get on board with quickly.

Turning up just a minute late can result in missed appointments and a black mark against your name with your employer. 

It’s wise, therefore, to adopt the German practice of planning ahead, and aiming to arrive early.

So if you now consider arriving on time as already late and a meeting with friends organized with less than two weeks’ notice to be spontan (spontaneous) you’re 99 percent of the way to becoming German.

You have a filing cabinet

Getting to grips with German bureaucracy is one of the biggest hurdles newcomers to the country have to grapple with.

Tabs with the names of the different types of taxes such as “wage tax”, and “dog tax”, in a file folder. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Tobias Hase

There are countless Bescheinigungen (certificates) to keep hold of, you’re obliged to keep wage slips for at least a year, and health insurers and state authorities still love to send out paperwork. 

Once you’ve carelessly thrown away an important document or two, you quickly learn that the only way to survive in Germany is to keep track of your paperwork – and the best way to do that is to get yourself a filing system.

You go prepared to the supermarket

In Germany, grocery shopping is a serious business. 

Expats are often shocked by the lighting-fast check-out workers who expect you to bag your own items in an equally speedy manner to keep the queue moving. 

Supermarket trips for Germans also entail the return of bottles to the machine to reclaim their deposits. 

So, if your trips to the supermarket are accompanied by a bag full of Pfandflaschen and some sturdy, reusable bags, you can consider yourself well acclimatised to life in Germany.

Living in Germany: Tax relief, dried-up rivers and ‘alkoholfrei’ beer

In our weekly roundup for Germany, we look at energy relief plans, Currywurst-flavour crisps and embracing non-alcoholic beers.

Published: 15 August 2022 08:57 CEST
Living in Germany: Tax relief, dried-up rivers and 'alkoholfrei' beer

Do Germany’s relief plans go far enough?

The cost of living crisis is going to get worse as energy prices spiral even higher. So what is the German government going to do about it? This week we found out a bit more about their plans. Firstly, Finance Minister Christian Lindner revealed that he is planning a tax relief package which he says will help out 48 million taxpayers across the country. Lindner’s plans include measures to ensure that people who get an inflation-linked pay rise don’t see their wage increase eaten up by higher tax, which is known as “cold progression”. He also plans for an increase in child benefit and the tax-free allowance. But some politicians and trade unions said the measures disproportionately benefit higher earners: according to experts, people earning about €60,000 a year will gain €471 a year under the new plans, while those on €20,000 a year will get just €115. They have called for other measures such as targeted payouts. Also this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to help low and middle-income households who have been squeezed in the crisis. We don’t have all the details for this yet, but the question is – will it all be enough to cushion the burden of the hard times ahead?

Tweet of the week

Would you try these Currywurst flavoured crisps? We’re intrigued – and at least it’s a change from the classic much-loved-by-the-Germans Paprika flavour. 

Where is this?

The Rhine river
Photo: DPA/ Christoph Reichwein

The prolonged hot weather in Germany this summer has caused water levels on Germany’s Rhine River to fall drastically. It’s leading to fears that German industry and consumers will be hit hard since it makes shipping much more difficult. As of Friday, the water levels had sunk to 42 centimetres at the Kaub station near Koblenz – five centimetres lower than the previous day. Climate experts say we have to prepare for more drought scenarios in future as climate change worsens. 

Did you know?

There’s no disputing that Germany is a beer-loving country – you only have to walk on a busy street for a few minutes before you spot someone enjoying a bottle of the good stuff. But did you know that alcohol-free beer (known as alkoholfrei) is growing in popularity? Whether it’s lager or wheat, many types of beer are now available without the alcohol content. To give you an idea of how much the trend has taken off in Germany – since 2011, the production of Pils, Weizen and Kölsch without alcohol has increased by 74 percent, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office. Back in 2011, around 236 million litres of non-alcoholic beer was brewed, according to the Statistical Office. In 2021 that number grew to 411 million litres, with a value of €358 million.

There are also more ‘mixed beers’ than a few years ago. These include drinks such as Radler, (beer and lemonade). Their low alcohol content makes them a safer option for many people, and also a pretty perfect choice of drink on a hot summer’s day. Official figures show there was a 23.6 percent increase in these drinks in the past 10 years. In the same period, the production of alcoholic beer fell by 13.8 percent. The message we deduce is that beer will never go out of fashion in Germany, even if there are a few different varieties to try. Prost! 

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

