ENERGY

Reader question: How do I install a heat pump in my German property?

With gas prices higher than ever, many people in Germany are turning to heat pumps as a climate-friendly alternative for heating a home. If you're thinking of following suit, here's how to get started.

Published: 12 August 2022 16:29 CEST
Hannover heat pump
An air-source heat pump outside a bungalow in Hannover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Andrea Warnecke

What are heat pumps – and why am I hearing so much about them?

Heat pumps are an electricity powered, energy-efficient way to produce warm water and heat inside the home. They work by transferring heat from the air, water or ground outside, compressing it to make it warmer and moving it around the building in a network of pipes. In summer, many heat pumps can also work in the opposite direction, extracting hot air from inside the building and circulating cool air from outside. 

Though the German government has been promoting this climate-friendly heating solution for a while, the demand for heat pumps has shot up in the wake of the current energy crisis. 

Last year, the number of heat pumps being installed in Germany increased by 28 percent to 154,000. The government hopes to be installing 500,000 of the devices per year by 2024.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has not only prompted a huge hike in gas prices, but also raised questions about the security of Europe’s energy supply. In this context, heat pumps have become attractive not just as an eco-friendly choice but also a potential money-saver that contributes to reducing Germany’s dependence on Russian gas.

What types of heat pump there?

There are three main options people should know about when deciding what type of heat pump to get. Though all of them function largely in the same way – by moving thermal energy around – they vary based on their sources of heat.

The first, and cheapest option, is a heat pump that extract heat from the air. The second, more efficient and slightly pricier option, is a pump that uses heat from below the ground. The third, most efficient and most expensive option, is a heat pump that gets its thermal energy from water – though these can be hard to get approval for.

Two heat pumps outside block of flats

Two heat pumps outside a block of flats. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/STIEBEL ELTRON | Marcus Pietrek

You can find out the efficiency of a heat pump through the Annual Work Figure (JAZ), which describes how many kilowatts of heat energy can be created from one kilowatt of electricity. According to experts, a JAZ of 3.3 or more – meaning just a third of the electricity goes into generating heat – would make a heat pump worthwhile. Most modern heat pumps tend achieve a rating of four at least. 

How much does it cost to install one?

That partly depends on what your existing heating system is like and whether wider renovation works need to be carried on your building to make the heat pump worthwhile. However, energy consultancy Renewa provide the following ballpark figures for the pump and installation:

  • Air heat pump: €15,000
  • Ground heat pump: €25,000
  • Water heat pump: €30,000 

The Verbraucherzentrale consumer advocacy group has slightly different estimates. They believe an air-source heat pump costs around €20,000-25,000, a ground-source heat pump costs €15,000-€20,000 for the device and around €50-100 per metre of drilling and a water-source heat pump costs anywhere between €25,000 and €40,000 for the device and installation. 

As a rule, installing a heat pump in a new-build property is likely to be a fair bit simpler than installing one in an older property. That’s because newer properties tend to have high energy efficiency standards, while older ones may require better insulation and other preparation work to make the heat pump worthwhile. 

Another factor that can impact costs are the ground conditions in your region. The difficulty of drilling through rocky soil in places like southern Germany can cause labour costs to spiral. 

Can I get any state subsidies?

The Economics Ministry has recently reduced the level of the subsidies for people installing new heat pumps, citing the debt break and limited resources. However, there’s still a fair amount of financial aid up for grabs.

While previously people could get up to 50 percent of their new heat pump system paid for by the state, this has now been reduced to 40 percent, up to a maximum of €24,000. This consists of the basic subsidy of 25 percent, plus an additional 10 percent if you replace an oil heating system or a gas heating system that is more than 20-years-old. 

There’s also another five percent bonus available for people who opt for a ground-source heat pump or a water-source heat pump.

In addition, you can get up to 80 percent of the costs of an energy consultant paid for by the government. This is capped at €1,300 for a detached or semi-detached house and at €1,700 for buildings with at least three apartments in them.

How do I get started?

One of the best ways to get started – and find out if a heat pump is right for you – is to book a consultation with an energy consultant. Though you don’t always have to have one, they can be invaluable in helping you navigate all the technical complexities of replacing your heating system and planning out the project. 

It’s also good to get a heads-up about whether there are more urgent energy efficiency measures you should be taking, like replacing drafty old windows. In some cases, these will need to be fixed before you can think about changing your heating system. 

As mentioned, the subsidies for energy consultants are still incredibly generous, so it’s usually worth getting the additional support.

An air-source heat pump outside a house in Germany.

An air-source heat pump outside a house in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Silas Stein

If you own a flat in a larger building, you’ll likely have to propose installing a heat pump at the next home owners’ meeting. The benefit of this is that, if other owners in the building agree, you can probably split the cost of the heat pump between you. The less good news is it will likely need to be put to a vote, and the “too many cooks” scenario could end up leading to a kind of stalemate in which nobody wants to take responsibility for anything.

In a single-occupancy house, things are much easier – though the downside is that you’ll have to bear the costs yourself.

How do I get hold of those subsidies?

State subsidies should be applied for online on the Federal Office of Economic Affairs (BAFA) website. You can do multiple applications at once, but it may work out best to do the consultant first because they can put together a document that could nab you a five percent ‘bonus’ subsidy for the work.

This is known as the individual renovation roadmap (iSFP) and sets out a number of energy saving proposals for your home. The expert should also confirm that these are being implemented in order for you to get the bonus.

In addition, you’ll need to attach a cost estimate for the work to the funding application. This should be a realistic estimate as it cannot be subsequently revised upwards if the work turns out to be more expensive.

Crucially, it’s best to hold off on starting the process – including signing any contracts – until your funding application is approved or at least submitted. That’s because BAFA doesn’t fund projects after construction has already started, which occurs the second you agree on a deal with a heat plump supplier or installation company.

Once you receive confirmation of the subsidies from BAFA, the work of installing your new heat pump can begin. 

Consumer prices are rising in Germany – and people are noticing it in their wallets. In May, inflation rose by nearly 8 percent year-on-year, the highest level since the country’s reunification in 1990. First, it was the pandemic and the resulting disruption of global supply chains that pushed up prices, now, it is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that is driving energy and food prices to record high levels. 

Olaf Scholz’s coalition government launched a €30 billion plan to help German consumers, especially the most vulnerable. The measures included the €9 monthly ticket over summer; fuel tax cuts; energy subsidies; and a one-off €300 payout for all taxpayers, plus a €100 ‘Kinderbonus’ for children.

But while the measures provided temporary relief – in June inflation fell to 7.6 percent – experts fear another surge is around the corner. The numbers could get significantly worse in the coming months when some of the measures end and Germany will face the winter with a reduced amount of Russian gas – or none at all. 

Thinking carefully about bigger purchases

People living in Germany are feeling the pinch.

At the supermarket, a shopping bill that used to be between €70-€80 is “now €10 or €15 extra,” says Nicolás, an Argentine expat in his 30s who lives in Berlin.

Unlike in Argentina, where consumers are used to offers and different forms of financing to cover themselves against inflation, Nicolás says he has no strategy and has not reduced his consumption because of the rising prices, although it is impacting him. “You don’t need to pay in instalments (for items), but you do feel the difference. You save less,” he says.

Federico, another Argentina native who has been living in Germany for more than 10 years, agrees.

“It’s not that you have problems making ends meet, but that you save a little less,” he says. “Or if you have to make a big purchase, you might think about it a little bit more.”

He says everyday food products in Berlin have also noticeably gone up. 

“The most classic thing – to buy a kebab which is something everyone eats – you can see how much it has increased,” he adds.

“There is a lot of advertising on TV and radio showing you ways to save, and years ago there was no advertising or products with so many promos. Now, this has become more visible, as there is a much greater variety of bargains and people tend to go after that a little bit more than they used to.”

Fruit and veg being sold at a market in Oldenburg.

Fruit and veg being sold at a market in Oldenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

‘Price shocks’

Chancellor Scholz has promised more measures in the coming months to cushion the burden, especially on lower-income families. The Chancellor plans to meet with employers, trade unions and the Bundesbank team in September.

Bundesbank President, Joachim Nagel, said recently that there is a risk of inflation remaining high in the medium term, and the German central bank is forecasting an average rate above 7 percent for 2022.

“For this year, we think that we can really manage the inflation headwinds we see on the energy side but also on the salary side,” Bettina Orlopp, CFO of Commerzbank told Bloomberg TV.  “Next years – 2023, 2024 – the story will be different, becoming more difficult”, she said.

But is Germany really experiencing an inflationary process? Dr. Silke Tober of the Hans Boeckler Foundation’s Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) doesn’t think so.

“The inflation we are experiencing in Germany at the moment, and in the euro area as a whole, is not inflation in the real sense. What we have are price shocks”, she tells The Local. “What really makes an inflationary process is that wages and prices rise, and then you get persistent inflation.

“We are not at that stage. What we are really seeing instead is that the energy price hikes and the increase in food prices are pushing up prices.”

Tober adds that there are assistance measures which make a difference.

“The government has put in place several transfer payments to households, especially low-income households, and other measures that reduce the burden of inflation,” Tober says.

She expects price rises to come down “substantially” next year, provided the war in Ukraine does not escalate.

However, Tober says: “If we have a gas embargo and no more gas from Russia, we will have another jump in energy prices, and then inflation will stay high next year as well. And then we have the problem that there may be second-round effects, meaning wage increases might be excessive and then will have persistent inflation.”

The expert from IMK says that rising prices are especially affecting lower-income households, who must “cut back on other expenses to pay for food and energy” because they tend to have fewer savings to fall back on.  

“Households with higher incomes tend to have wealth and a high savings rate, so they cope with it by reducing their savings rate or maybe even reducing their savings,” Tober says.

“But low-income households usually, in Germany at least, they don’t have a positive savings rate – that means they’ve already spent all of their money or most of it – and have very little wealth, so what they have to do is actually reduce consumption to deal with the current [price] shocks.”

Money lies on a radiator.

Money lies on a radiator. People with gas heating will face much higher costs. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

Ongoing concerns about price hikes

Indeed, June retail sales plunged 8.8 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since 1994, according to Destatis. Non-essential items such as furniture, household appliances, clothing and shoes were the hardest hit.

On the other hand, to avoid passing on cost increases to customers and remain competitive, several companies are maintaining prices (or raising them at a very low rate) but reducing the content of their products, warned Verbrauchenzentrale Hamburg, a consumer advice centre. These are hidden price increases, generally referred to as ‘shrinkflation’.

With an interest rate of just 0.5 percent, credit or financing purchases in instalments might seem an attractive option to protect from inflation.  However, Verbrauchenzentrale Nordrhein Westfalen, the consumer protection association in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, says that there hasn’t been, at the moment at least, “increasing demand in our debt counselling service as a result of the current inflation, although we notice ongoing concerns about the price increases”.

“Normally excessive debts and consumer insolvency are not seen immediately but with a time gap -they follow a crisis,” the agency told The Local. “Therefore, it is just possible that in the end, we will see more consumer insolvencies due to these general price increases.”

