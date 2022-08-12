Germany has passed peak of summer Covid wave, says RKI

Covid infections are declining in all federal states and age groups, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said in its weekly report released on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, the nationwide 7-day incidence dropped again last week by 27 percent.
According to the weekly report, the number of people reported to have Covid, including symptoms has gone down as well as the number of doctor visits.
The RKI says that the data means that “the current peak of the wave seems to have been passed”. But experts from the public health institute say it is still too early to sound the all-clear on the pandemic.
It comes after the German Health and Justice Ministry last week released a plan to tackle the Covid development in autumn through to spring next year.
Older groups particularly affected
The number of hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 decreased last week, as did the number of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICUs), the RKI said. Outbreaks across German nursing homes have been decreasing as well.
The RKI also says there has been a decline in deaths associated with the virus recently – with 372 Covid deaths reported last week compared to 444 the previous week.
Although this shows that Germany seems to have got through the peak of the current wave, the RKI says that people over the age of 80 continue to be the most affected by severe illness.
And despite the improved situation last week, the infection risk remains “high” in all age groups, according to the RKI – as does the burden on the health system.
Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the RKI expects a “continued high number of hospitalisations, Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care and deaths, especially in older age groups”.
For this reason the RKI says it is not sounding the all-clear and urged people to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t already.
