For members
FOOD&DRINK
Five German drinks to try this summer
There’s nothing quite like a cold drink on a hot summer’s day and the Germans know it well. That’s why they’ve got a variety of tasty alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to cool them down in the hottest months. Here are five you should try.
Published: 11 August 2022 14:45 CEST
A man drinks the mineral water creation "Hollerblüte" (elderflower blossom) with elderberry extract. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb | Frank Rumpenhorst
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments