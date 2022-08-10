For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
More staff, longer transfer times: How rail travel in Germany is being improved
Germany's state-owned railway operator wants to make life easier for passengers with longer transfer times and a boost in staff numbers.
Published: 10 August 2022 17:25 CEST
Passengers board a DB train in Stralsund, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer
