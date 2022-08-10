Read news from:
Austria
CLIMATE CRISIS

Germany plans 1,000 extra drinking water fountains

German towns and cities are set to install 1,000 additional drinking water fountains in view of the warmer temperatures expected due to climate change.

Published: 10 August 2022 16:07 CEST
A person fills up a water bottle in Wernigerode, Saxony-Anhalt.
A person fills up a water bottle in Wernigerode, Saxony-Anhalt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

Across Germany, there are only 1,300 drinking water fountains for members of the public. 

But now the government wants to change that. They are set to order cities and districts to set up more points for people to get access to tap water in public places.

In future, drinking water from the mains network must be freely available in as many public places as possible, said the Federal Environment Ministry following a cabinet decision.

“Access to drinking water must be as easy as possible for everyone in Germany,” said Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.

“Drinking fountains with tap water are one of the basic building blocks of good heat prevention,” said the Green politician, referring to extreme weather events such as heatwaves and dry periods.

And because the water is provided without any packaging, the environment also benefits, Lemke said.

At least 1,000 additional drinking water fountains will be added to the current supply, almost doubling the amount. 

According to the draft law, water fountains are to be part of the public water supply as standard in future. Cities and municipalities have “extensive flexibility” in the location, exact number and type of drinking fountains, the government says. 

Germany is known for having a tricky relationship with tap water. Most Germans are still in favour of buying bottled water rather than drinking from the tap, even though it is safe to do so.

The culture has changed slightly in recent years, but many restaurants and cafes across Germany still think it is strange when people ask for tap water for the table. Some places will refuse to serve it completely. 

The push to install more public drinking water spots goes back to an EU requirement.

At the end of 2020, the EU Parliament, the Commission and the member states agreed on a reform of the Drinking Water Directive. As well as stricter requirements for the quality of drinking water with regard to pollutants, it also stipulates for better access to water in public places.

Vocabulary 

Drinking fountain – (der) Trinkwasserbrunnen

As simply as possible – so einfach wie möglich 

Tap water – (das) Leitungswasser

Extreme weather events – (die) Extremwetterereignisse

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Member comments

CULTURE

Pay women footballers the same as men, says German chancellor

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday made a push for equal pay for men and women international footballers after Germany's successful run at the recent European Championships.

Published: 9 August 2022 17:09 CEST
Pay women footballers the same as men, says German chancellor

“My position on this is clear,” Scholz said after a meeting with the German Football Association (DFB) to discuss the issue.

“We talked about how we can continue to help more girls and women get excited about football. Of course, the wages at such tournaments play a major role in this,” he said.

“That’s why it makes sense to discuss equal pay. I made the suggestion and I’m very grateful that there is a willingness to discuss this issue.”

Germany scored their biggest major tournament success since 2015 at this year’s European Championships, losing to England in the final at Wembley.

Scholz attended the final and also supported the women’s team by tweeting: “It’s 2022, and women and men should be paid equally. This also applies to sport, especially for national teams.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visits the DFP headquarters on Tuesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visits the DFP (German Football Association) headquarters on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Germany’s women would have received €60,000 each if they had triumphed at the tournament, while the men would have received €400,000 each had they prevailed at the Euros last year.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the DFB, said he understood the argument “that equal work and success should also have the same value”.

“I’m willing to discuss in our committees whether our payment system is up to date or whether it should be adjusted,” he said.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg suggested that international footballers’ wages could be evened out by paying women more and men less.

Officials must now “follow up with action” after the meeting, she said in an interview with the ZDF broadcaster.

Scholz said he was “very, very proud” of the women’s performance at the Euros, even if “it didn’t quite work out”.

“I hope it will have a long-lasting effect, not only on the players themselves… but also on football in Germany,” he said.

