How Germany’s Finance Minister wants to ease inflation with tax relief measures

Federal Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner is planning to relieve taxpayers by €10.1 billion next year. The Finance Minister has repeatedly promised that the “state must not get rich off inflation” and that the increase in income tax revenues must be given back to the people.

According to a report by Spiegel, he plans to increase child benefits and the basic tax-free amount, above which income must be taxed. Lindner plans to present the proposals this week.

Increase in basic tax-free allowance

The Finance Minister plans to adjust the basic tax-free allowance and tax rate to the rate of inflation. This means that in future, each tax rate will only apply when income is adjusted upward by the inflation rate. Lindner’s tax experts are assuming an inflation rate of just under six percent this year, and price increases of 2.5 percent for next year.

Accordingly, the basic tax-free allowance will rise from the current €10,348 to €10,633 next year and to €10,933 in 2024. The top tax rate, which currently starts at a taxable income of €58,597, will only apply at a level of €61,972 in 2023, and €63,521 one year later.

However, the tax threshold for very high incomes will remain in place. The income limit of €277,826, on which the so-called wealth tax rate of 45 percent is charged, will not be changed.

More child benefits

The Finance Minister’s plans also include an increase in child benefits. Child benefits for the first two children will increase by €8 to €227 per month in 2023. For the third child, parents will receive €2 more, also €227. For the fourth child, the monthly benefit will remain at €250. In 2024, child benefits for the first three children will rise by another €6 per month.

The Finance Minister’s proposals are by no means set in stone and are likely to change over the course of the next few months. For one thing, the assumed inflation rates are likely set far too low: experts are currently assuming that the rate of price increases will be around eight percent this year and will probably not fall to 2.5 percent next year.