MONEY

How Germany’s Finance Minister wants to ease inflation with tax relief measures

Germany's Finance Ministry is planning to relieve taxpayers by billions next year to ease the burden of high inflation, according to media reports.

Published: 9 August 2022 11:59 CEST
Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, speaks at a press conference on current political issues. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Pool | Michael Kappeler

Federal Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner is planning to relieve taxpayers by €10.1 billion next year. The Finance Minister has repeatedly promised that the “state must not get rich off inflation” and that the increase in income tax revenues must be given back to the people.

According to a report by Spiegel, he plans to increase child benefits and the basic tax-free amount, above which income must be taxed. Lindner plans to present the proposals this week.

Increase in basic tax-free allowance

The Finance Minister plans to adjust the basic tax-free allowance and tax rate to the rate of inflation. This means that in future, each tax rate will only apply when income is adjusted upward by the inflation rate. Lindner’s tax experts are assuming an inflation rate of just under six percent this year, and price increases of 2.5 percent for next year.

READ ALSO: German inflation slows but energy price pressure remains

Accordingly, the basic tax-free allowance will rise from the current €10,348 to €10,633 next year and to €10,933 in 2024. The top tax rate, which currently starts at a taxable income of €58,597, will only apply at a level of €61,972 in 2023, and €63,521 one year later.

However, the tax threshold for very high incomes will remain in place. The income limit of €277,826, on which the so-called wealth tax rate of 45 percent is charged, will not be changed.

More child benefits

The Finance Minister’s plans also include an increase in child benefits. Child benefits for the first two children will increase by €8 to €227 per month in 2023. For the third child, parents will receive €2 more, also €227. For the fourth child, the monthly benefit will remain at €250. In 2024, child benefits for the first three children will rise by another €6 per month.

The Finance Minister’s proposals are by no means set in stone and are likely to change over the course of the next few months. For one thing, the assumed inflation rates are likely set far too low: experts are currently assuming that the rate of price increases will be around eight percent this year and will probably not fall to 2.5 percent next year.

ENERGY

Germany’s gas surcharge plans face legal hurdle

Germany wants to bail out its struggling energy sector with a new gas levy in October - but legal rules around fixed-price contracts are causing headaches for the government.

Published: 4 August 2022 12:04 CEST
The government has said that all gas customers in Germany have to pay the levy, and this was believed to include people who had entered into fixed-price contracts with gas suppliers.

But the legal status of this is apparently murky. According to reports by news agency Reuters, the current Energy Security Act (ESG) only allows a levy to be added to fixed-price contracts if the proceeds go directly to the state. 

In this case, however, the government intends to use the levy to allow struggling gas suppliers to pass rising costs onto consumers, meaning the funds would be paid directly to these companies. 

The issue means that, under current rules, the levy couldn’t be charged to customers with certain types of gas contracts. These include people who have agreed to a fixed price over several years and those with clauses on state levies in their contracts.

Reuters estimates that the issue affects around a quarter of all gas contracts in Germany.

READ ALSO: What is Germany’s new gas ‘tax’ and who will pay it?

To attempt to get around the issue, the Economics Ministry is currently investigating the legal pitfalls and could even move to amend the Energy Security Act. 

This legislative change would be likely to happen in September to allow for the introduction of the levy as planned in October.

However, there are concerns that suppliers may not have enough time to notify consumers of the new levy.

Under German law, companies are obliged to inform customers of price increases at least six weeks in advance. This means that any legal changes could prompt delays in the introduction of the new charge. 

Financial burden for households

So far, the government hasn’t decided how much the levy will cost, but Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) predicts it will be somewhere between 1.5 and 5 cents per kilowatt hour of energy.

This would add anywhere between €300 and €1,000 onto the gas bills of a four-person household who use around 20.000 kilowatt hours of energy per year.

On top of this, households would also be expected to pay 19 percent VAT on top of the inflated costs – though the Free Democrats (FDP) are currently looking at ways to minimise this additional burden.

“The levy must not be a basis for further tax revenue – that is why we are currently examining whether VAT can be waived on the levy,” said the energy policy spokesman of the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, after a special session of the Bundestag’s energy and climate committee.

READ ALSO: Cold showers to turning off lights: How German cities are saving energy

“Should this not be technically possible, it is clear to me that the additional state revenue must be returned to consumers along with further relief.”

According to calculations by price comparison portal Verivox, the additional costs including VAT for a single household with an annual consumption of 5,000 kilowatt hours of gas per year would be between €89 and €298 due to the levy.

For a couple with an annual consumption of 12,000 kilowatt hours, the additional costs plus VAT would be between €214 and €714, and for a four-persona family with an annual consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours, the total would be €357 to €1,190 euros.

However, if the VAT on gas products were abolished, a single household would save between €14 and €48, a couple between €34 and €114 and four-person household between €57 and €190.

