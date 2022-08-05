Read news from:
OPINION: Germany has failed to do its energy ‘homework’ – and faces years of catching up

Germany's energy crisis is the result of decades of failing to take action - and now residents face tough times. Brian Melican looks at what went wrong and asks why Germany isn't doing more to become energy independent given the scale of the problem.

Published: 5 August 2022 15:17 CEST
Berlin's Siegessäule (Victory Column) has been dimmed down as part of energy-saving measures.
Berlin's Siegessäule (Victory Column) has been dimmed down as part of energy-saving measures. Germany is facing a momentous task due to the energy crisis. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

One of the most common figures of speech in German political debate is “doing one’s homework”. “Da hat die Politik mal wieder ihre Hausaufgaben nicht gemacht!” – “Once again, the politicians haven’t done their homework!” – is the usual refrain when something has gone quite predictably awry. Part and parcel of day-to-day politics in Germany, into other cultural spheres, this accusation is considered insufferably patronising. During the Euro crisis of 2012, for instance, the Greeks grew tired of being told, like petulant teenagers, to “go away and do (their) homework”. So it’s hard to begrudge them their audible Schadenfreude now that the self-styled schoolmaster has been caught with a briefcase full of unmarked essays.

While the details of the current energy crisis into which Germany has manoeuvred itself are technically complex – turbines and export permits; prolonging the service life of nuclear reactors or even recommissioning them; adjusting the amount of gas-generated electricity in the grid to varying degrees between north and south – the overall picture is so simple that every schoolchild can understand it: we have been putting off our homework for too long. 

Years of inaction 

The assignment was set long ago. Back in the late 1990s, climate change first hit the political agenda and the Kyoto Protocol bound signatories to reduce greenhouse emissions. What’s more, Germany, as a country with few natural resources but a large industrial economy, has long been dependent on in importing astronomical amounts of oil and gas from foreign regimes – an approach whose weaknesses started to become apparent in the Oil Crises of the 1970s. As such, the task was clear – to radically reduce our dependency on fossil fuels – and the student understood the learning objectives: contribute to saving the planet and gain a degree of strategic freedom.

We got off to a good start in 1998 by, for the first time ever, electing the Greens, who promptly proclaimed the Energiewende (green energy transition) and set about creating Europe’s leading solar and wind power industry. Unfortunately, however, the Chancellor they were under was SPD-man Gerhard “Greenhouse gasses? Russian gas!” Schröder and, in the background, industrials were assured that they wouldn’t have to take all the ecological stuff too seriously. 

Gerhard Schröder and Vladimir Putin

Gerhard Schröder hugs Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow in 2018. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/TASS | Alexei Druzhinin

Then, in 2005 we elected Chancellor Merkel – and re-elected her three times on a more or less explicit platform of Keeping Everything The Way It Is. This could only be achieved by continuing to import fossil fuels – an ever increasing proportion of which came, in spite of the many clear and pressing dangers, from Russia – and shrinking our renewables sector so that money could still be lavished on tax breaks for motorists and nobody’s view would be spoiled by wind farms.

Now, the due date for our homework has come around and we have a serious crisis. Things, for the first time ever, can no longer be Kept The Way They Are: public buildings are no longer being heated/cooled, swimming pools are being shut, and monuments are not being lit; those of us on gas heating (i.e. the majority of households in Germany) will soon be paying anything from double to quadruple our current bills.

Everywhere we look, there are shortages: not enough gas means, in anti-wind-power southern Germany, not enough electricity too. Yet sales figures from DIY chain stores show skyrocketing sales of electric heaters; shutting public buildings reduces consumption there, but increases it in people’s homes… Like a schoolboy on Sunday evening counting and re-counting the hours, whichever way we divide our time, there’s not enough of it.

Gas heaters on display in Hornbach Baumarkt in Fröttmaning.

Electric heaters are among the many heating devices lining store shelves right now, like these on display in a Hornbach Baumarkt in Fröttmaning Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager

What’s astonishing, by the way, is not actually how bad things have got – and how bad they’re looking this autumn and winter – but rather that they aren’t already far worse. This is primarily due to Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s decisive early action and brutally honest communication: as a result, we have been unexpectedly successful in reducing dependency on Russian gas from 55 percent to 35 percent within four months and have, due to various comparatively painless efficiency savings, managed to cut our gas consumption by 14 percent compared to last summer. As such, the Federal Network Agency is now cautiously optimistic that, if this winter is not a particularly cold one, we may just about make it through without having to shut off the gas supply to swathes of our industry or whole cities.

This may sound like a national success story – and if we are indeed successful in maintaining this thin, increasingly wobbly veneer of normality into 2023, there will be a strong temptation to sell it as such, patting ourselves on the back for having been far-sighted enough to switch off the hot water in town halls across the country before it was too late and then allowing ourselves to get distracted. Yet depriving civil servants of warm water to wash their hands during some of the hottest months on record while half of them are on holiday anyway (Why wasn’t this already standard practice?!) does not a green energy transition make. It is the equivalent of writing the last line on that essay just as the bus pulls into the stop opposite the school.

Winter is first obstacle of many

Any short-term successes must be put in the context of a mountain of uncompleted tasks in the medium term. Firstly, getting through this winter by the skin of our teeth will mean that gas stocks are even lower next April than they were this year. So we’d better hope that those liquefied natural gas terminals being rush-built on the coast are operational by then, and that Qatar – that oh-so reliable regime thousands of miles away on the Persian Gulf that totally shares all of our values – honours the contracts Robert Habeck managed to grovel us into earlier this year.

Robert Habeck, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in a boat tour for liquefied natural gas imports to Germany on Wednesday in Wilhelmshaven.

Robert Habeck, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in a boat tour for liquefied natural gas imports to Germany earlier in 2022 in Wilhelmshaven. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

We’d also better hope that the Suez Canal, through which tankers filled with the much-needed LNG will need to pass, remains open the whole time and that Russian submarines sneaking their way through the Bosphorus don’t generate “incidents at sea”; then there’s Putin’s air units stationed in Syria… After that, in 2024, we’ll also need to keep a close eye on the US elections: another chunk of the LNG planned to replace Russian gas is from across the Atlantic, and a second Trump Administration would probably be only marginally more reliable a supplier than Putin’s regime.

So despite the flurry of activity this summer and the understandable angst ahead of autumn, it’s not really this winter that we should be worried about. There is, quite simply, a massive disconnect between the monumental scale of action which would be required to make Germany truly energy independent and the diminutive dimensions of what is currently happening.

Right now, we should be making it a legal requirement for landlords to switch heating systems from gas and legislating for state-funded factories to meet the demand this would generate; we should be immediately reactivating some of the thousands of kilometres of freight tracks Deutsche Bahn has dismantled in recent years – and drafting laws to make hauliers use these rail connections. Instead, we are jerry-rigging up LNG terminals and mucking about with flash-in-the-pan €9 tickets while we continue subsidising car-drivers enormous sums to burn petrol. 

Oh, and given that – who could have guessed? – Russia is barely respecting its supply commitments anyway, we should finally do the decent thing and stop importing Russian gas now. Would that add to our dire predicament? Yes. But perhaps, in order for us to start taking our homework seriously, we need to learn a few lessons first.

Germany has been looking ahead to winter with concern amid fears of energy shortages and potential rationing, but according to a report in Bild newspaper, a reduction in the gas supply could have other unintended consequences.

If gas supplies become scarce, the government fears that the low pressure in the pipelines could cause millions of household heating systems to malfunction.

The concerns were raised in a confidential meeting between the head of the Federal Chancellor’s Office, Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD), and the heads of the state chancelleries on Wednesday, according to Bild. 

In the event that heating systems do fail, there could also be delays in getting them up and running again.

This is because professional expertise would be required for the heating systems to be reconnected to the gas supply, which could mean households are left in the cold until they can find an engineer. 

To avoid this happening, the government has demanded that utilities companies give at least 24 hours’ notice in the event of supply issues. This would prompt the Federal Network Agency to step in and take control of the gas distribution.

Frosty reception for gas levy

With Russia reducing its gas supplies into Germany in recent weeks, energy suppliers such as Uniper have been forced to make up the shortfall by purchasing gas elsewhere at short notice.

The ongoing supply issues have contributed to soaring prices on the energy market, with wholesale gas prices now five times higher than they were a year ago.

On Thursday, the cabinet voted through plans to introduce a levy on gas products that would allow struggling companies to pass their additional costs onto consumers.

However, the introduction of the levy – which could see families’ gas bills go up by around €1,000 per year – has sparked a debate about whether VAT should continued to be charged on energy products during the crisis.

Jens Spahn, the deputy leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, criticised the levy for having “technical flaws” and being “unfair” on consumers.

“It is almost cynical that the state is still earning money from the special levy via VAT,” Spahn said. “Citizens are paying up to €100 more than they need to.”

With VAT calculated as a percentage of gas bills, any additional charges, such as the levy, will have the effect of raising the amount of tax households have to pay.

Critics of the plans say this goes against the principle of offering relief from high energy costs and will place an unnecessary burden on households.

Jens Spahn (CDU/CSU) delivers a speech in the Bundestag

Jens Spahn (CDU/CSU) delivers a speech in the Bundestag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

Currently, the FDP-led Finance Ministry is said to be looking at ways to ensure that the state doesn’t earn additional income through VAT on the back of the levy. 

“This is non-negotiable,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on Thursday. 

So far, the government hasn’t determined how high the gas levy will be, though Habeck has predicted that it will be somewhere between 1.5 and 5 cents per kilowatt hour of energy.

The government is hoping to set the amount in stone by August 15th with a view to introducing the levy on October 1st.

As The Local reported on Thursday, there may also be legal issues that need to be resolved before the new charge can come into force. 

Current contract law stipulates that only the state, rather than private enterprises, can add a new levy to fixed-price contracts. 

This could cause difficulties since the government had intended for gas suppliers to apply the levy directly in order to compensate for up to 90 percent of their additional costs. 

