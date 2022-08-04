Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WILD FIRES

Firefighters tackle blaze in Berlin’s Grunewald after blast in munitions store

A large fire broke out early on Thursday in a popular forest in western Berlin following an explosion in a police munitions storage site, as a new heatwave hit Germany.

Published: 4 August 2022 09:28 CEST
Updated: 4 August 2022 12:11 CEST
Fire in Berlin Grunewald forest
Black smoke rises from the trees in Berlin's Grunewald. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Beate Schleep

Firefighters have so far only been able to begin tackling two of the four fires, as the affected area of 15,000 square metres (161,500 square feet) included a storage site for police ammunition.

Explosions were intermittently rocking the area, including a large detonation at 9am. No one has been hurt by the fires.

The below tweet shows the explosions early on Thursday morning in Grunewald. The clip was taken from the roof of the Corbusierhaus in the Westend area by building technician Michael von Rein. 

Berlin fire brigade has sought tanks from the German army (Bundeswehr) to help combat the flames, said spokesman Thomas Kirstein, adding that “we’re still waiting”.

“The fire is still not under control and is spreading further,” he said, noting that the situation is “extremely extraordinary with munitions”.

Map shows where the fire broke out in Berlin's Grunewald

Map shows where the fire broke out in Berlin’s Grunewald. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa Grafik | dpa-infografik GmbH

Officials are building a security cordon to allow firefighters to begin extinguishing the flames from a distance of about a kilometre from the ammunition storage zone.

READ ALSO: German firefighters in ‘intense battle’ with wildfire

Earlier in the day a spokesman for the Berlin fire brigade said: “The situation is unpredictable. It’s burning uncontrollably in the forest.”

A police helicopter was circling the area, as authorities appealed for the public to keep away.

Smoke rises from the fire at the 'Grunewald' forest in Berlin.

Smoke rises from the fire at the ‘Grunewald’ forest in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Disruption to transport

As a result of the ongoing fire in Berlin’s largest forest, regional and S-Bahn services to the west were disrupted on Thursday. 

The S-Bahn line S7 is only running from Berlin to Grunewald, a railway spokesperson told DPA.

Regional trains running between Berlin-Wannsee and Berlin-Friedrichstraße, including the RE1, RE7, RB21 and RB22 are also disrupted. 

It’s currently not clear to what extent long-distance traffic is affected by the fire.

The Avus motorway between Spanischer Allee and Hüttenweg is closed in both directions, as are Kronprinzessinnenweg and Havelchaussee, the Berlin traffic centre said.

Authorities warned the public about the fire on warning apps and called for people to avoid the danger area. They advised residents to keep windows and doors closed, and said ventilation and air conditioning systems should be turned off.

Temperatures are expected to climb to as high as 40C across parts of Germany. In Berlin, they are predicted to reach around 36-38C.

Brandenburg, the region surrounding Berlin, has been battling forest fires in the hot weather this week.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and more intense, which increases the risk of fires.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Germany issues heat warnings as temperatures soar

Temperatures were expected to climb to nearly 40C on Thursday.

Published: 4 August 2022 10:53 CEST
Germany issues heat warnings as temperatures soar

A purple heat warning from the German Weather Service (DWD) was in place for most of the country, except far north coastal areas, as temperatures were expected to soar towards 40C during the peak of the current heatwave.

A map of Germany showing heat warnings in purple.

A map of Germany showing heat warnings in purple on August 4th. Screenshot: German Weather Service (DWD)

According to forecasters, the highest temperatures were expected in southwest Germany, where an extreme dark purple heat warning was in place on Thursday.

In the Upper Rhine Graben (Oberrheingraben) region, meteorologists at DWD warned of an “extreme heat load”. Temperatures were expected to reach 39C locally. 

In Berlin, the mercury was set to rise to 36C, while in Cologne and Munich, temperatures of 33C were forecast.

In the far west and northwest of Germany, it was to remain somewhat cooler at 27 to 32C, according to forecasts. Experts said thunderstorms were possible in the northwest, plus a local risk of hailstones and strong winds.

It came as firefighters battled a severe forest fire in Berlin’s Grunewald near a police munitions storage site. It has affected travel in the area. 

READ ALSO: Fire breaks out in Berlin’s Grunewald after blast in munitions store

Wildfires have also been raging in parts of Brandenburg amid the hot weather this week. 

Forecasters said that although there were sweltering temperatures, Thursday would likely not be the hottest day of the year so far. The warmest day this year was in July when 40.1C was measured in Hamburg-Neuwiedenthal.

“Thursday will be hot, but it doesn’t look like we’ll break the 40C mark,” said a DWD meteorologist.

The heat record for Germany is 41.2C. It was recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia on July 25th 2019.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about staying cool in a German heatwave

On Friday, thunderstorms are due to sweep Germany from the west, DWD said.

A cold front is predicted to bring temperatures down by more than 10C overnight in western Germany, falling to around 20-25C on Friday, reported AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS