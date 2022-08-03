For members
ENERGY
Reader question: Should I modernise my heating system in Germany?
With Germany fearing a potential gas shortage and rising bills, residents may be wondering what options are out there to upgrade or change their heating system - or if they have to.
Published: 3 August 2022 14:59 CEST
Homes in Erfurt, Thuringia. Many people in Germany. may be considering changing their heating system. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt
GERMANY AND RUSSIA
Germany’s Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.
Published: 3 August 2022 10:40 CEST
