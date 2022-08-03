Read news from:
German exports rise again despite slowdown fears

German exports increased for the third month in a row, data published Wednesday showed, despite fears that Europe's largest economy could soon pitch into recession.

Published: 3 August 2022 12:47 CEST
A container ship stands at the terminals in the port of Hamburg for clearance in May 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

Germany exported €134.3 billion worth of goods in June, 4.5 percent more than in May, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the federal statistics agency Destatis.

The closely watched indicator was 18.4 percent higher than in June last year.

Germany’s trade balance remained positive at €6.4 billion, with the total value of goods imported in June sitting at €127.9 billion.

Exports to EU countries were rose by 3.9 percent from May, while those to other countries rose by 5.3 percent.

Exports to Russia increased by 14.5 percent between May and June, albeit from a relatively low base.

The export figure for June was 40.3 percent below its level in 2021 with trade collapsing after Western countries slapped tariffs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Despite the overall improvement, businesses have reported pessimism about the outlook for the Germany’s export-driven economy.

A survey published by the German Ifo Institute last week showed their export expectations had dropped.

The darkening business climate also suggested that Germany was “on the cusp of a recession”, said think-tank president Clemens Fuest.

The German economy stagnated between April and June, registering growth of zero percent, according to official figures published last week.

German economy stalls as recession looms

German growth stagnated in the second quarter of the year, official data showed on Friday, as analysts warned that a recession could be round the corner amid a looming energy crisis.

Published: 29 July 2022 11:28 CEST
Europe’s largest economy grew zero percent due to “difficult” global economic conditions, the federal statistics agency Destatis said.

The continuing impact of the “Covid-19 pandemic, interruptions in supply chains and the war in Ukraine, are clearly reflected in the short-term economic development,” Destatis said.

Growth in the first quarter was revised upwards to 0.8 percent from an initial estimate of 0.2 percent.

But the weak second-quarter figures showed that Germany’s “economic engine is stalling”, said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, senior economist at the LBBW bank.

Government and consumers propped up the economy through June, but soaring inflation would see household spending “run out of steam” soon, he said.

Driven by the high cost of energy, consumer prices in Germany rose by 7.5 percent in July, well above the two-percent target of the European Central Bank.

READ ALSO: Germany inflation slows but high energy prices remain

With the growing headwinds for the economy, “Germany is on the cusp of a recession”, said Niklasch.

Sharp falls in key economic indicators, such as consumer confidence, were already in “recession territory”, said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank.

A downturn in the second half already looked looks “like a done-deal”, he said.

READ ALSO: Germany on brink of recession, says expert

The threat of a cut-off of Russian gas supplies amid tensions over Ukraine has also prompted concerns that Germany may need to ration energy through the winter, with a punishing impact on business.

“The war in Ukraine puts an end to the German economic business model” based on cheap energy imports and massive exports of goods in a globalised world, Brzeski said.

Separate figures released on Friday showed that the German unemployment jobless rate climbed by 0.1 percentage points to 5.4 percent in July, the second consecutive monthly increase.

The recent rise has been attributed to Ukrainian refugees joining the ranks of jobseekers in Germany, the BA federal labour agency said.

