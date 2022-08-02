Tell us: How bad are Frankfurt and Munich airports this summer?

Whether it’s your flight being delayed by hours – or even cancelled – or your luggage going missing, travellers are facing lots of disruption at the moment, including in Germany.
READ ALSO:
- Why is flying in Germany so expensive and chaotic right now?
- ‘5,000 bags left every day’: German air passengers face luggage fiasco
- Could Germany see more strikes affecting air travel this summer?
The below graph summing up the ‘airports to avoid this summer’ shows which travel hubs have had the most delayed flights between May 26th and July 19th.
Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport topped the list as the worst airport to fly out of during this time period, with more than half of its flights being delayed.
And Germany’s largest airport at Frankfurt saw 45.4 percent of its flights see delays, while Munich airport had 40.4 percent of flights disrupted.
We’d love to hear your take – what’s it like to fly in or out of these airports right now? Please fill in the survey below and let us know.
Member comments