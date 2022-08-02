Read news from:
Gas bills to double for millions of German households

German households are bracing for bigger-than-usual bills this winter as energy companies pass on the cost of gas, which has soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 2 August 2022 17:35 CEST
A person turns down the radiator in Germany. Gas bills are set to rise significantly.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

The invoice for a typical household could double from October 1st, German group RheinEnergie warned in a statement on Monday, the first major provider to give a detailed estimate.

The company supplies approximately 2.5 million people with energy in the region around the city of Cologne, in western Germany.

“An increase of almost 450 percent in the procurement cost for natural gas” over the past year was behind the punishing increase, RheinEnergie said.

The “market deteriorated significantly again with the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”, which further sent up the price, RheinEnergie said.

A two-person household, with an average gas consumption of 10,000 kilowatt-hours annually, would see their bill jump from around €960 a year ago to €2,002, the company said.

Germany has been highly reliant on supplies of Russian gas to meet its energy demands, but Moscow has slowly dwindled supplies since the start of the war.

The threat that Russia could cut deliveries completely has raised the possibility of shortages over the winter and brought Germany closer to
rationing supplies.

Officials in Berlin have mandated the filling of gas storage tankers before the winter and moved to allow under-pressure energy companies to pass on ballooning costs with a ‘surcharge’.

The step, which will come into force in the autumn, could add “a few hundred euros” to household bills, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said.

That surcharge was however “not included” in the increase announced by RheinEnergie, the group said.

ENERGY

Cold showers to turning off lights: How German cities are saving energy

A nationwide effort to save gas and electricity is underway as Germany faces a looming crisis. From cold showers to turning off lights, here's how cities and districts are reacting ahead of winter.

Published: 2 August 2022 10:37 CEST
Berlin’s monuments, like the TV tower, are usually lit up at night. But in an effort to save energy – and to set an example to people living in Germany – the city has decided to tone down the lights. 

It’s all part of the national effort as Germany faces a possible shortage of gas this winter, plus rocketing energy bills that will hit households hard. 

The German government confirmed last week that it is bringing in a gas surcharge on customers from October, which will result in household bills rising by hundreds of euros – or even over €1,000 – per year. 

The levy aimed at propping up struggling gas supply companies which are having to replace gas that Russia has failed to deliver. 

Last week, the city of Hanover in Lower Saxony announced it was implementing a huge energy-saving programme. 

The city aims to save at least 15 percent of energy consumption, and has set up a crisis team to deal with a possible gas shortage.

“The situation is unpredictable,” said Mayor Belit Onay of the Greens.

As part of the measures, only cold showers will be available in public facilities like swimming pools, sports halls and gyms. 

Furthermore, the city’s pools will no longer be heated with gas, and public fountains are being turned off.

Showers will be cold in public facilities in Hanover.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

And just like Berlin – as well as other cities in Germany – public buildings, museums and other sights will no longer be fully lit up at night. 

“It’s about every kilowatt hour and protecting critical infrastructure,” said Onay. He pointed out that Kitas (daycare centres), schools, nursing homes and clinics are exempt from the energy saving restrictions.

There are also stricter rules on heating. Public buildings will not have any heating from April to the end of September each year, with room temperatures limited to a maximum of 20C for the rest of the year, although there are some exemptions. In areas such as warehouses, technical rooms, corridors, the maximum will range from 10 to 15C.

The city is also banning portable air conditioners, heaters and radiators, while only cold water will be available for hand washing in public buildings. 

“It’s no fun. But I hope the city community will go along with it,” said Onay. 

Lower Saxony’s businesses seem to be following suit. In an IHK survey, two-thirds of 500 companies questioned said they foresaw putting in place potential savings of up to 10 percent on gas and electricity.

Other cities have been reacting to the energy crisis, too.

In Leipzig, city bosses have decided on a phased plan with the aim of saving around 15 percent energy. They will reduce room temperatures in public buildings and have already started turning down lights on monuments at night.

View of the unlit Monument to the Battle of the Nations. Against the background of the looming energy crisis, Leipzig has switched off the lighting of around 240 public buildings and landmarks.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Willnow

In Munich there will be no hot water in district offices, room temperatures in public offices will be reduced to a maximum of 19C, while areas not in use will not be heated at all.

During the holidays, hot water will be turned off in all schools, and the lighting of municipal buildings such as the town hall on Marienplatz will be switched off.

Meanwhile, Nuremberg has temporarily closed three of its four indoor swimming pools during the summer months to save energy.

According to the city’s calculations, Nuremberg’s indoor and outdoor swimming pools need 9.4 million kilowatt hours of district heating and about 800,000 kilowatt hours of gas per year. By closing the pools for 72 days, NürnbergBad frees up heating energy for 383 households or about 1,500 people in the city, as well as electricity for 789 households or 3,100 people.

In Stuttgart, the water in outdoor pools has been heated only by solar energy since July 1st. A spokesman for the city said this means there is no longer a guaranteed water temperature.

Tübingen is focusing on the massive expansion of renewable energy and the use of heat pumps. According to a spokesperson, lighting and heating are to be reduced to the minimum, too.

Earlier in July, the Bavarian city of Augsburg turned off its fountains, dimmed the facades of public buildings at night and is considering switching off some under-used traffic lights.

