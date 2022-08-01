For members
Reader question: Should I invest in an electric heater in Germany this winter?
With gas prices on the rise in Germany, is it worth investing in a small electric heater rather than cranking up your home heating system?
Published: 1 August 2022 12:02 CEST
Electric heaters are among the many heating devices lining store shelves right now, like these on display in on display in a Hornbach Baumarkt in Fröttmaning Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager
Energy crisis to labour shortage: Five challenges facing Germany right now
From Russia's war on Ukraine putting an end to cheap energy to a lack of staff in several industries and rising inflation, here are five challenges causing Germany's economy to become unstable.
Published: 29 July 2022 15:13 CEST
