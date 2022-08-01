Read news from:
Austria
Living in Germany: Bad train travel, turning the lights off and sick note rules

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we ask if German train travel is as good as its reputation abroad, measures in cities to save energy and the rules around getting sick.

Published: 1 August 2022 16:41 CEST
People walk next to a high speed train in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt

Is train travel in Germany all it’s cracked up to be?

If you’ve had to deal with disruption while travelling on German trains, you’re not alone, as our columnist Brian Melican wrote about. In fact, his piece seems to have struck a nerve. It’s a well-known stereotype that Germany runs like clockwork, but that’s not the case when it comes to the rail system. Far from it, actually. Foreigners who arrive in Germany are often surprised to constantly be faced with a Zugverspätung (train delay).

Brian also highlighted problems due to what he described as “decades-long network underinvestment” in infrastructure. With the climate crisis worsening, Germany sees trains as a key component to the future of travel. The Greens, who are in the coalition government, have even previously spoken out about making trains in Germany more reliable and cheaper to cut down on domestic air travel. But a lot of work will have to be carried out if this is the aim. Let us know your experience of travelling on German trains by emailing [email protected]

Tweet of the week

Germany’s bread selection is the gift that just keeps giving. But if you’re French, perhaps now is the time to look away…

Where is this? 

The Berliner Dom

Photo: Photo: DPA/ Paul Zinken

This is the Berliner Dom (cathedral) in all its glory, with the TV tower behind. But one thing that’s different to usual is that it’s not properly lit up. That’s because Berlin is putting many of its monuments in the dark to save energy as Germany heads into a difficult winter with Russia throttling the gas supply. As well as saving energy, the aim is to set an example  to households and businesses as part of the German national effort to cut down on gas and electricity. 

Did you know?

Since there are lots of bugs going around at the moment, whether it’s Covid-19 or another infection, it’s worth getting familiar with German work rules around sickness. If you are sick, you need to give your employer a Krankmeldung (notification of sickness) before the start of work on the first day. However, you also need to hand in a Krankschreibung (doctor’s note) on the fourth day – unless your contract says you have to hand it in earlier. 

It may sound harsh but you also risk losing your job or being disciplined if you don’t hand in your doctor’s sick note to your employer fast enough. A few years back, a teacher in Rostock lost her job after getting a doctor to retroactively write her off work five days after she should have handed in her Krankschreibung. The state court in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania agreed with the firing, ruling that a sick note can be written only up to two days too late, and then only if there are mitigating circumstances. So make sure that you contact your doctor to get the admin sorted as soon as you can. 

Living in Germany: Settling in as a foreigner, dog days and Currywurst

In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at the difficulties of settling into the country, snacks and cooling down on hot summer days.

Published: 25 July 2022 10:50 CEST
The difficulties of adapting to life in Germany

With a new culture, language and way of life, settling into any foreign country can be a hard process, and it’s no different in Germany. Even though parts of living in this country are brilliant, there’s no doubt that it can be tough. Many of you shared your experiences with us this week. One thing that struck us was how difficult it can be to find a place to live. Some respondents spoke of facing discrimination. “Flat finding in Berlin is traumatic, especially if you aren’t European or American,” reader Muzaffer told us. Even with a decent salary, Muzaffar said he had had to apply for more than 500 flats before he managed to get one. Others told us of their struggles with cumbersome bureaucracy, the stresses of getting an appointment at the immigration offices, and the lack of understanding for people who can’t speak any German. With Germany unable to fill many jobs, the government wants to make it easier for internationals in the country, including through relaxing citizenship laws. Hopefully some of these things will get better in the coming years – they will have to in order to encourage more people from abroad to build their lives in Germany. 

READ ALSO: ‘Nothing is easy’: How foreigners struggle to get settled in Germany

Tweet of the week

We kind of admire this German take on sushi involving gherkins, salami and cheese spread. Mahlzeit! 

A dog in the water
Photo: DPA/ Lukas Fortkord

Where is this? 

In these heat-drenched summer days, spare a thought for our furry friends. It must be a real struggle for them when the heatwaves roll around. This little guy called Miko had the right idea. Here he is cooling off in a pool of water in front of the Viersen rail station in North Rhine-Westphalia on July 19th.

Did you know?

When it comes to fast food, there are two big contenders in Berlin: the Döner and the Currywurst. Today we’ll talk about Currywurst, a delightful dish that has just the right amount of grease and tangy sauce. But did you know how it came about? The meal of sliced and grilled pork sausage in a sauce made of ketchup and curry powder (and often served with Pommes) is said to be linked to the presence of British soldiers in Berlin after the Second World War. The (now sadly defunct) Currywurst Museum in Berlin said the snack was first created on September 4th, 1949 in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, on the junction of Kantstraße and Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße by a German woman called Herta Heuwer.

At the time, the area was under the control of the British. In the post-war period, Allied soldiers were introducing new food habits to Germany, such as eating tomato ketchup with steak, US-style. This was adapted to eating sausage with ketchup. Curry powder was brought over by the British (who were influenced by their former colony of India). Frau Heuwer is said to have traded with British soldiers for the key ingredients of ketchup and curry powder. She then combined the tomato sauce with the curry powder and served it with pork sausage. What she used in her sauce recipe remains secret to this day, and she patented her “Chillup Soße” in 1959. However, there are other theories. Author Uwe Timm says Currywurst actually emerged in Hamburg in 1947. Whatever the truth, we’re glad this yummy snack exists. 

