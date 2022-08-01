For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Bad train travel, turning the lights off and sick note rules
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we ask if German train travel is as good as its reputation abroad, measures in cities to save energy and the rules around getting sick.
Published: 1 August 2022 16:41 CEST
People walk next to a high speed train in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Settling in as a foreigner, dog days and Currywurst
In our weekly roundup about life in Germany we look at the difficulties of settling into the country, snacks and cooling down on hot summer days.
Published: 25 July 2022 10:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments