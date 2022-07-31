Read news from:
Germany could face pilots’ strike as Lufthansa union votes for industrial action

Pilots with German flagship airline Lutfhansa could strike after their trade union on Sunday vote in favour of industrial action, days after a ground staff strike ended.

Published: 31 July 2022 14:52 CEST
Germany could face more flight disruptions after Lufthansa'a pilots' union voted in favour of a strike. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

Pilots at Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest airline, have overwhelmingly backed a strike to press for higher pay, their union said on Sunday.

“This is a signal that cannot be ignored,” the pilots’ union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said in a statement.

The risk that Lufthansa’s planes could be grounded has increased, but the result of the consultation “does not automatically mean strike action will be taken”, it added.

The union said it would immediately reopen negotiations with the management, currently at a stalemate, “with even more support” from its members.

Lufthansa has around 5,500 pilots in its passenger and freight operations. VC is the only union representing them.

Although the vote does not make a pilots’ strike a certainty, it is a signal that action could take place should Lufthansa take constructive steps, news agency Reuters cites VC board member Marcel Groels as saying.

“We are showing we are ready to talk,” Groels said.

The vote gave a majority of 97.6 percent in favour of a strike by passenger service pilots and 99.3 percent for cargo pilots. Turnout was around 95 percent of the membership.

The pilots are demanding a 5.5-percent rise in their salaries this year, followed by an automatic indexing to inflation.

It also wants a uniform pay structure for all airline staff with the Lufthansa group, which includes Eurowings as well as Lufthansa itself.

Strikes would be possible if the current negotiations on pay and conditions fail. In this case, the pilots could start industrial action in mid-August, during the holiday season.

The pilots’ union vote comes three days after strike action by Lufthansa ground staff, which caused 1,000 flights to be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting more than 130,000 Lufthansa passengers.

Further strikes by Lufhansa ground staff also remain on the table, given that the next round of collective bargaining with their union, Verdi, is scheduled to take place on August 3rd and 4th in Frankfurt. 

More ground staff strikes could be called if an agreement isn’t reached. The union wants a 9.5-percent pay rise, or at least €350 per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of €13 for staff.

TRAVEL NEWS

Will Germany see more strikes affecting air travel this summer?

Lufthansa ground staff ended their strike on Thursday, and the flight schedule is returning to normal. But the wage dispute continues - and pilots are also voting on whether they could stage a walkout during negotiations.

Published: 28 July 2022 10:14 CEST
The strike action by German airline Lufthansa ground staff ended at 6am on Thursday morning, According to Verdi union’s Marvin Reschinsky, employees have resumed work and “flight operations can take place as normal”.

Around 1,000 flights were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting more than 130,000 Lufthansa passengers. People taking long-haul flights were also affected. Some connections with sister companies such as Swiss, Austrian and Air Dolomiti were also delayed or cancelled because they are handled by Lufthansa ground staff.

The strike action started at around 3.45am on Wednesday.

Reschinsky said there would be no further work stoppages for the time being, at least until the next round of collective bargaining. That is scheduled to take place next week on August 3rd and 4th in Frankfurt. 

However, more strikes could be called if an agreement isn’t reached. The union wants a 9.5-percent pay rise, or at least €350 per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of €13 for staff.

Lufthansa bosses previously said flight operations may be disrupted after the strike finished this week. However, a spokeswoman said there were no extra flight cancellations on Thursday.

Busy days are expected at German airports as Baden-Württemberg schools have started their summer holidays and Bavaria will follow at the weekend.

The strike comes as air travel in Germany continues to be plagued by chaos due to massive staff shortages. 

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing called on Verdi and Lufthansa to reach a deal quickly, particularly in light of the current situation.

The FDP politician urged for the conflict to be resolved through collective bargaining. “However, both bargaining parties should think of the passengers,” he said.

The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) said Wissing should intervene in the dispute.

“Minister, get the bargaining parties to the negotiating table,” CDU/CSU MP Ulrich Lange said.

“Take your responsibility for German air traffic and make sure that people can fly to their well-deserved holidays, finally after two years of travel restrictions.”

Worries over pilots striking

There are also fears over yet more disruption due to a possible strike by Lufthansa pilots.

Currently, the 5,000 Lufthansa pilots are being balloted about strike action, and the Vereinigung Cockpit union plans to announce the result on Sunday.

If 70 percent of voting union members agree, strikes would be possible if the current negotiations on pay and conditions fail. In this case, the pilots could start industrial action in mid-August, during the holiday season.

The union says it is demanding, among other factors, salary increases of five percent in the current year and automatic inflation compensation from next year.

