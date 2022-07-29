For members
MONEY
What is Germany’s new gas ‘tax’ and who will pay it?
Germany is set to a bring in a new gas levy that will push up costs for customers. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 29 July 2022 12:32 CEST
A German person counts cash in the kitchen. A gas levy is being placed on consumers in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
ENERGY
Berlin monuments fall dark to save energy
The city of Berlin started switching off spotlights illuminating its historic monuments as part of a national effort to save energy in the face of Russian gas shortages.
Published: 28 July 2022 15:39 CEST
Member comments
Germany is so broken. There are literally 10’s of thousands of elected officials who are incompetent, making decisions that have put this country in a bind for decades to come, and Germans stand around going hmmf, i guess I pay more. Its beyond incredible that politicians in Germany are so incompetent and their only answer over and over again is to raise taxes…..
Well Sholz did promise we won’t walk alone in protecting gas company profits. If bills go up by 1,000 euroes a year they probably won’t be getting paid. What do I do? Not eat so I can save up money to pay for the heating and electricity im not using because its expensive? And the €300 next month? After tax comes off your left with 160 or so. They’ll be swallowed by the energy giants that are bailed out by the government. Profits rise and poverty rises. We are not walking together thats for sure.
Putin has promised to deliver the contractual obligations if Germany opens nord stream 2. I think its high time that happens. Really relieve the pressure on the people. What’s going on in the Ukraine should hold no bearing on the gas imports of this country. German people will die this winter because of sanctions. And it will be mostly old people and poor people.