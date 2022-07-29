Read news from:
German word of the day: Mahlzeit

Use this greeting around meal times - especially in the workplace - or to charm your German speaking friends.

Published: 29 July 2022 17:00 CEST
A blackboard with the word Mahlzeit on it
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Mahlzeit?

Although a bit old-school, this word is still commonly used as a general greeting in Germany as well as Austria, particularly around lunch time. 

What does it mean?

Die Mahlzeit (which sounds like this) is made up of the words Mahl – meal – and Zeit – time, so it refers to the time that you eat (meal time), although it’s not strictly limited to that.

It is often used as a general greeting around lunchtime (say, 11am until 2pm). You might use it with your colleagues, for instance, when you are heading out or returning from a lunch break. Although it’s colloquial, it may also be heard in casual restaurants or inns in more traditional parts of Germany and Austria. 

If you’re having a bite to eat in a public place, like a train station or forest, friendly strangers might also shout this greeting at you as they’re walking past (at least that’s happened a few times in our experience).

But it doesn’t actually matter whether someone is eating or not – the greeting can be used when no food is involved. However, like we mentioned above, it is usually used around the typical meal time period.

Note that in Germany it’s best to use this word with people you know (acquaintances, colleagues or friends) or in relaxed settings. Don’t use it in a very professional business meeting, for example (unless your boss does).

It’s very common in western and southern Germany, but you’ll hear it all over the country. 

Our sister site The Local Austria reports that in Austria, people also typically say “Mahlzeit” when settling down to a meal at home, including the evening meal and at the weekend, so it’s not just for the workplace.

READ ALSO: What ‘Mahlzeit’ means – and how to use it in Austria

German language experts say it’s actually a tricky word to sum up.

“A simple ‘Guten Appetit!’ does not fully capture the meaning,” said BedeutungOnline while trying to explain the phrase. “By using the expression, you wish each other a nice, relaxed lunchtime, a relaxing break from daily chores and a tasty meal.”

The phrase dates back to the 19th century. Originally, it was custom to wish someone a Gesegnete Mahlzeit! (blessed meal). The abbreviated form – Mahlzeit – was found in the Wörterbuch of the Brothers Grimm which was published in 1854.

Use it like this: 

Simply say this to greet someone: Mahlzeit! 

If someone says it to you, you can say: Mahlzeit back.

If you are eating, it is meant to translate to “enjoy your meal” so you can also reply by saying thank you: Danke! or vielen Dank!

German phrase of the day: Schlafen wie ein Murmeltier

This phrase sums up exactly how we would like to sleep every night.

Published: 25 July 2022 15:38 CEST
German phrase of the day: Schlafen wie ein Murmeltier

Why do I need to know Schlafen wie ein Murmeltier?

Because sleep is essential. It recharges our body and mind, fights disease and strengthens our immunity and metabolism. It’s what makes us feel alive and refreshed every morning. So just like other languages, German has its unique way of appreciating the beauty of deep sleep.

What does it mean?

The colloquial phrase ‘schlafen wie ein Murmeltier’ (or ‘wie ein Murmeltier schlafen’), which sounds like this, translates to ‘sleep like a marmot’. The equivalent in English would be to ‘sleep like a log’ or ‘sleep like a baby’. The analogy might be different but the idea is more or less the same: to experience a very deep and restful sleep without disturbance.

We all understand the metaphor of sleep with a still and motionless log, or with a baby who on average sleeps well over 16 hours a day. So why is it marmot in German?

First of all, marmots are large ground-dwelling squirrels, closely related to the groundhog or woodchuck. But exclusive to Germany are the alpine marmots which live throughout the mountainous European Alps. To survive the extreme changes in weather and food shortages during the winter, alpine marmots developed one of the longest periods of hibernation in the animal kingdom.

A woman sleeps like a marmot.

A woman sleeps like a marmot. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Wort & Bild Verlag | F1online

They would eat and store up as much fat as possible before hiding in their burrows for the winter. Once there, they hibernate for over nine months where their body temperature and heartbeat drop drastically to preserve energy. The alpine marmots would then wake up from their months-long sleep to the charming warmth of spring. It’s the deepest and most restful sleep anyone could dream of. So, the metaphor ‘schlafen wie ein Murmeltier’ truly lives up to its spirit. 

Next time when you think of a good night’s sleep, remember the marmots.

Use it like this:

Ich habe letzte Nacht geschlafen wie ein Murmeltier – fast 10 Stunden lang!

I slept like a log last night  – for almost 10 hours!

Er schläft wie ein Murmeltier nach einer sehr arbeitsreichen Woche.

He sleeps like a baby after a very busy week

