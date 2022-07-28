Read news from:
QUIZ

QUIZ: 10 questions to see how well you know Germany

Try our latest quiz to test yourself on all things German, and learn a few things about the beautiful Bundesrepublik.

Published: 28 July 2022 16:56 CEST
Students walk at the Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen.
Students walk at the Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

These 10 questions will test your knowledge of German society, geography, history, culture and lots more. Test yourself – as well as your friends and family – and see who gets the highest number of correct answers. 

Questions, corrections and suggestions can be addressed to the Quizmaster here. All our previous quizzes can be found here

QUIZ

QUIZ: 10 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

Whether it's culture, language or history, try our latest quiz to test yourself on all things German.

Published: 8 July 2022 11:37 CEST
QUIZ: 10 questions to test your knowledge of Germany

These 10 questions will test your knowledge of German culture, food, geography, language and much more. Let us know how you get on. 

Address any questions, comments and concerns to the Quizmaster here, You can find the rest of our quizzes here

