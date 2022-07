QUIZ: 10 questions to see how well you know Germany

[COPY] [COPY] The Local Germany – 080722

Which of the following countries does NOT share a border with Germany?

Which airport is Germany’s busiest?

In which year did the Nazi party assume power?

In which half of Germany will you likely encounter ‘Kartoffelsalat’ (potato salad) without mayonaise?

What is the city of Baden-Baden most known for?

Which city’s airport is named after Konrad Adenauer, the first chancellor of West Germany?

If you tell someone to ‘Hau Ab!’, what are you telling them to do?

Maybach is a brand of which German automaker?

Found in many historic German university towns, what is a ‘Karzer’?

What is the name of the river that passes through Munich?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.